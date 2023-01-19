BROOKVILLE — Fast out of the gate due largely to the Jack Pete Show, the Brookville Raiders cruised to a 45-24 win over visiting DuBois in a District 9 League matchup and finishing off a season sweep of the Beavers.
The Raiders started the game with a 17-3 run and the fuel that fired the start was provided by a lot of Pete energy — four rebounds, four steals, one assist and eight points. His steal and dish to Noah Peterson gave the Raiders that lead with 2:14 left in the first quarter.
Forcing five turnovers in that first quarter helped the Raiders put the Beavers on their heels as they tried to surround the Raiders’ big man Clayton Cook in the paint with a zone. While Cook was limited to four points — he added 10 rebounds with two assists and two blocked, it was Pete who led the Raiders’ charge in the open court.
“I thought our zone defense looked pretty good tonight, honestly,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “We had some back to back games here where we looked good, but as far as our defense goes, we preach it from the beginning of practice and the kids buy into it because they’ve seen the success we’ve had doing that.
“You’re going to have nights where your offense is off and we’ve had those nights, but luckily, we’re playing the solid defense we can get by with when the offense isn’t working.”
Pete wound up scoring a game-high 13 points, finishing with six rebounds, seven steals and two assists on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor. Kellan Haines scored 10 points.
The Raiders, who improved to 11-2 overall and 4-1 in the D9 League with their eighth straight win, held their fifth straight foe to less than 30 points and seventh for the season.
The loss dropped DuBois to 5-9 overall and 1-3 in the D9 League and it was the Beavers’ season low point total as their lost their fifth straight game, two of those two-point losses.
The Beavers did recover from an ugly start, getting it back to 17-11 after Rudy Williams converted a four-point play after he was fouled on a 3-point make 41 seconds into the second quarter. That’s as close as it got the rest of the way.
“Brookville is a physical team and they pounded us and did a really good job being physical with us and we didn’t score and at some points, you do have to score points to win,” said Beavers head coach Dave Bennett.
The Raiders then answered the 4-pointer with a 7-0 run and after Andrew Gudalis hit a basket to get the Beavers within 24-13 with 58 seconds left in the first half, the Raiders ran the clock and Connor Marshall nailed a 3-pointer with three seconds left for a back-breaking shot and a Raiders 27-13 halftime lead.
Pete threw up another show to start the second half with a steal and layup to key a 7-0 start to the third and put the game away. Haines’ steal and layup made it 34-13 at the 5:33 mark of the quarter.
The Raiders’ largest lead was 43-21 with 1:59 left in the game.
Williams led the Beavers with seven points, all of them coming in the first half. Maddox Bennett hit two 3-pointers — the Beavers were 3-for-13 for the game — and scored six points.
The Raiders are off until Monday’s non-conference home matchup with Karns City, starting a stretch of five games in 10 days that continues next Wednesday’s home league game with Punxsutawney to finish a five-game home stand. Next Friday, the Raiders visit St. Marys, followed by non-league games at North Clarion Jan. 30 and a home game with Redbank Valley Feb. 1.
In last week’s other games:
FRIDAY, Jan. 13
Brookville 49, Bradford 28
At home and racheting up the defensive pressure once again, the Brookville Raiders basketball team rolled to a 49-28 District 9 League win over Bradford Friday.
It was also PIAA Mercy Rule rout that saw the Raiders lead 49-19 to set the running clock into motion with still 6:41 left in the game. Bradford finished the game with a 9-0 run.
Clayton Cook was the only player on either side to reach double figures, finishing with 17 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and three steals. He was out-rebounded by Bradford, 13-12, despite playing just five minutes in the second half.
Of course, that meant the Raiders plowed their way to a 39-13 rebound advantage while limiting the Owls to 33 percent (12-for-36) shooting.
Jack Pete scored eight points with nine rebounds. Connor Marshall finished with eight points.
Chase Wineberg led the Owls with nine points and four of his team’s rebounds. Brendan Warner hit two 3-pointers in the first half and finished with eight points.
Brookville trailed 5-4 in the early going when Warner nailed a 3-pointer at the 5:52 mark of the first quarter. By the end of the first half, the Raiders led 20-10 as they outscored the Owls 11-5 in the second quarter as they forced seven turnovers. Kellan Haines’ basket closed the half to give the Raiders a double-figure lead that wouldn’t go less than 10 the rest of the way.
Brookville’s extensive pressure defense in the third quarter sparked a 16-2 start to the third and 26-9 for the entire quarter that saw five more Owls turnovers and 11 third-quarter points by Cook, who left for the rest of the third quarter after an ankle injury at the 3:12 mark. He wound up sinking 8-of-11 shots from the floor, including all five shots in the third. Cook returned for two minutes in the fourth before going to the bench for good.
Two baskets into the fourth, the clock started rolling when Pete’s basket was followed by Marshall’s good-and-one shot made it 49-19.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11
Brookville 43, Johnsonburg 27
At home against the Rams, the Raiders got their sixth-year head coach Dalton Park his 100th win. Park improved to 100-36, becoming the fourth coach in program history to reach the century mark. He’s the second-fastest Raiders coach to get to 100, taking one more game than Randy Reitz, who compiled a 133-73 record which ranks second behind all-time leader Larry McManigle (267-228). John Chilcott (129-62) is No. 3 ahead of Park.
Park’s milestone was recognized and honored after the game.
“The 100 wins mean a lot, but not for me but for the program and all of the kids,” said Park, who coached the Raiders to the PIAA Class 3A state final in 2021. “I went to a clinic years ago in Philipsburg and it was Allen Iverson’s high school coach Mike Bailey. He made the comment that coaching is really easy, very simple. All you have to do is have good players.
“I’ve been blessed with good players and granted, we started in the elementary ranks and we developed players, but there were a lot of coaches and players who worked for those 100 wins. They all put in the time, so the 100 isn’t for me, it’s for our program.”
The Raiders (9-2) trailed 17-15 after Cole Asti’s 3-pointer with 2:55 left in the first half, but embarked on a hefty 21-3 run that continued into the fourth quarter where they built a 36-20 lead after Jack Pete’s basket with 5:19 remaining.
Forcing seven of the Rams’ 19 turnovers in the third quarter, the Raiders turned up the defense and dominated the boards all night to the tune of a 35-18 advantage. Of those 35, 17 were offensive.
Clayton Cook finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds and grabbed at least four steals in an active night on the court. Jack Pete scored nine points while Connor Marshall and Kellan Haines each scored eight points.
The Raiders shot a season low 36 percent (17-for-47) from the field, but limited the Rams to 33 percent (10-for-30).
Asti scored 13 points to lead the Rams, who fell to 4-7. Isaiah Jackson scored seven points while Luke Zimmerman added five points and six rebounds.
“Johnsonburg played a gutsy game and they were missing one of their best players (Jake Lobaugh, second-best 8.5 ppg.), so give them a ton of credit tonight. They were tough,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park. “We were playing very sluggish and we just seemed to be slow. Our defense was there, but we were letting the defense to get set before zipping the ball and attacking … I thought Kellan had a couple of big threes in the second half.
“I told the guys I was a little worried at the start of the game because we played a game, then had a week off so it’s kind of hard to get into the flow. But we played tonight and then Friday and Monday, so we won’t have that excuse any more.”
The Raiders led 8-5 after the first quarter, holding the Rams scoreless until Zimmerman’s triple made it 4-3 with 2:57 left in the quarter. Asti’s 3-pointer for the 17-15 lead capped an 8-2 run in the second quarter, but Marshall scored five points in the final 1:19 of the half with a two and then a 3-pointer with 43 seconds left for a 20-17 halftime lead.
The Raiders turned up the D a click or two, outscored the Rams 11-3 in the third and hiked it to 36-20 before Asti’s triple ended the 21-3 run.
Brookville’s lead got to as many as 18 points in the final three minutes of the game.