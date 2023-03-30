RAIDERS (20-4)

December

Sheetz Kickoff Classic, Greenville

3-Greenville;48-21 W

3-Sharpsville;42-25 W

3-Brashear;72-0 W

3-Youngsville;66-6 W

3-Saegertown;50-15 W

6-Brockway;39-20 W

9-at Clearfield;27-45 L

14-at DuBois;39-22 W

16-17-at King of the Mountain Tournament, 17th

22-at Redbank Valley;57-9 W

January

3-Curwensville;51-12 W

6-at General McLane;34-24 W

13-14-at Mid-Winter Mayhem, IUP;4th

17-Punxsutawney;50-18 W

21-Ultimate Duals

Chestnut Ridge;34-33 W

Fort LeBoeuf;25-33 L

Burrell;31-25 W

Reynolds;30-29 W

24-St. Marys;36-21 W

February

2-at Johnsonburg;48-13 W

4-Host District 9 Duals

St. Marys;39-36 W

Clearfield;33-26 W

PIAA Dual Championships

9-Burrell;32-25 W

10-Berks Catholic;19-30 L

10-Warrior Run;27-26 W

11-Notre Dame-GP;13-47 L

24-25-D9 Tournament, 4th place

