RAIDERS (20-4)
December
Sheetz Kickoff Classic, Greenville
3-Greenville;48-21 W
3-Sharpsville;42-25 W
3-Brashear;72-0 W
3-Youngsville;66-6 W
3-Saegertown;50-15 W
6-Brockway;39-20 W
9-at Clearfield;27-45 L
14-at DuBois;39-22 W
16-17-at King of the Mountain Tournament, 17th
22-at Redbank Valley;57-9 W
January
3-Curwensville;51-12 W
6-at General McLane;34-24 W
13-14-at Mid-Winter Mayhem, IUP;4th
17-Punxsutawney;50-18 W
21-Ultimate Duals
Chestnut Ridge;34-33 W
Fort LeBoeuf;25-33 L
Burrell;31-25 W
Reynolds;30-29 W
24-St. Marys;36-21 W
February
2-at Johnsonburg;48-13 W
4-Host District 9 Duals
St. Marys;39-36 W
Clearfield;33-26 W
PIAA Dual Championships
9-Burrell;32-25 W
10-Berks Catholic;19-30 L
10-Warrior Run;27-26 W
11-Notre Dame-GP;13-47 L
24-25-D9 Tournament, 4th place