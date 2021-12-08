RIMERSBURG — With a chunk of his roster getting off to a delayed start to the preseason, Union Knights basketball coach Eric Mortimer wasn’t fretting a whole lot either.
Similar to the Redbank Valley extended football season, success in the fall can carry over into the winter season. Mortimer has six players who were on the D9 Class 1A finalist Union/A-C Valley team that lost by a touchdown to the state finalist Bulldogs.
Two of them, senior Caden Rainey and junior Skyler Roxbury, are the Knights’ returning starters from last year’s 11-10 team that lost to Johnsonburg in its playoff opener.
“They have the consistency to win, they want to win, they want to play together and practice together and seem to get along really well,” said Mortimer, whose team opens at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament with the host Raiders Friday at 7:30 p.m. “They’re have some athleticism to them all. They’re motivated to win and I can see it in the way they practice.”
Rainey (16.6 ppg.) led the Knights in scoring and he’s a two-time KSAC All-Star with a Third Team selection a year ago. He’s sitting at 841 career points.
“Caden is going to be very important for me because some of these kids haven’t played much and he’s almost like a coach out there,” Mortimer said. “Caden works with the kids all the time and I kind of look for him to settle things down and talk to them and he’s responding well with that.”
While Rainey will handle the ball a lot, Mortimer hopes to get junior Payton Johnston (3.3 ppg.) out front to help Rainey roam for shots at times. Roxbury is a swing man at guard and forward while junior Bailey Crissman is a forward who missed most of last season with an injury after starting the season in the rotation.
Sophomore Hayden Smith saw limited varsity time last year as a freshman and he’ll be looking for rotation minutes as well with junior Hayden Kizzia, sophomores Dawson Camper, Zander Laughlin and Trey Fleming as well as seniors Joey Morrison and Logan Terwint and junior Carter Burns. The lone freshman on the roster is Owen Bish, who had a good offseason of development.
Mortimer really does want a deep rotation to achieve the tempo that benefits the roster talent.
“We’ve already emphasized to the kids that they may only play two minutes and I’ll pull them out because I want everybody fresh at all times and I think we have the talent to do that,” Mortimer said. “We continuously can run the teams down and you need to be in good shape to do that and they’re working hard to getting there.”
Mortimer’s staff consists of Jason Johnston and Matt Bish.
ROSTER
Seniors: Caden Rainey, Joey Morrison, Logan Terwint.
Juniors: Bailey Crissman, Skyler Roxbury, Payton Johnston, Hayden Kizzia.
Sophomores: Dawson Camper, Zander Laughlin, Luke Wilson, Hayden Smith, Carter Burns, Trey Fleming.
Freshman: Owen Bish.
SCHEDULE
December
Brookville Tip-Off Tournament
10-at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
11-Warren or Brockway, TBA
15-Venango Catholic, 6 p.m., varsity only
17-at Clarion
21-Forest Area
28-Karns City
January
5-at A-C Valley
7-North Clarion
11-Moniteau
13-at Keystone
17-at Ridgway
19-C-L
21-at Cranberry
25-Redbank Valley
27-at Karns City
31-Cranberry
February
2-at Venango Catholic, 6 p.m., varsity only
4-Clarion
7-at DuBois CC
8-at Forest Area
10-A-C Valley
16-at North Clarion
Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless noted.