NEW BETHLEHEM — With perfect weather, a more than welcomed sight as the track and field regular season came to a close, conditions at last Thursday’s 17-team Redbank Valley Invitational were breaking-worthy.
As in record-breaking.
Seven meet records fell — five boys and two girls — as area schools and a small but talented contingent from Spire Academy out of Geneva, Ohio, made an impact on the record book.
None of those records were broken by Brookville athletes. Going in, Brookville owned 13 of the 36 meet records with boys and girls combined. That was knocked down by four as Lanae Newsome had her 200-meter dash mark bested, Bryan Dworek’s long jump, Ryan Kerr’s javelin and Vinny Dougherty’s high jump records topped.
That didn’t dim the day at all in what was a strong outing for both Brookville teams. The Raiders’ 4x100 relay improved on their state-best time as per milesplit.com with freshman Hayden Freeman turning in a triple-win day with title runs in the 200 and 400 dashes while running a leg on the 4x100.
Senior John Colgan won the triple jump for the Raiders’ other title.
For the Lady Raiders, freshman Hannah Geer ran personal-best times in both hurdles races, winning the 300s and finishing third behind runner-up teammate senior Julie Monnoyer in the 100s.
Clarion-Limestone senior Ryan Hummell threw a personal-best throw of 194 feet, 6 inches to edge the Raiders’ Kerr’s 2011 record of 193 feet, 4 inches.
After finishing fourth at states last year, Hummell hadn’t gotten over 170 feet this year before his big throw last week. It came with a key adjustment just the day before.
“The day before, Coach (Keith) Martz and I were working on angling the javelin because I was releasing it really high and that was affecting the height and it was dying sooner,” Hummell said Tuesday. “So I started keeping it closer to my face and keeping a straight plane and going from there and it took off.”
The results were immediate in practice and it carried over to New Bethlehem the next day.
“The throws were going like 20 feet further that what I was throwing. I didn’t want to quit practicing because I was throwing that far,” Hummell said. “So I was excited for the meet, dropped discus and just focused on the javelin.”
Hummell’s first two throws were strong before his third throw got to the winning distance. Hummell threw one throw of the final before scratching the final two to rest his arm.
The Raiders’ 4x100 of senior Brayden Kunselman, Freeman, and juniors Nick Shaffer and Jack Pete was already ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2A as per pa.milesplit.com with a 43.49, but cut even more time and finished in 43.11 ahead of Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley, who both broke school records. The Raiders’ time ranks third on their honor roll.
The meet record is 42.28 seconds and Raiders’ team mark is 42.02 set by the 2019 PIAA silver medalist foursome of Cabe Park, Jack Krug, Ian Thrush and Bryan Dworek. The 2018 fifth-place medaling relay of Dworek, Thrush, Krug and John Frank ran the No. 2 time of 43.02 seconds.
“The Redbank Invite was definitely the tune-up they needed since we haven’t been able to run that group for almost a month,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said of his relay. “The other combinations we used over the last four weeks did great and it allowed the two guys without any state medals chances to step up. I think that experience will pay off.
“Being ranked first is about as meaningful as an undefeated dual meet season — it’s nice, but it’s not what we are looking for. There are a few minor adjustments to make that should shave off a few more tenths. They will be in the hunt. They are fun to watch and a great group to work with.”
Freeman, a triple-winner, has emerged as a title contender in his rookie year as he out-leaned Union/A-C Valley’s Sam Morganti at the line to win the 400 dash, 51.08 to 51.09 seconds. He also outkicked the field to win the 200 dash in 22.96 seconds, the second-best 200 time in D9 Class 2A this year according to milesplit.
“I think people are starting to notice, so it won’t be easy to keep Hayden a secret anymore,” Murdock said. “Redbank was good information to gather on what he is capable of doing and the types of races he can run. He still has lots of things to improve on, but his drive and competitiveness are there. He has responded anytime there has been a challenge thrown his way.”
The Raiders also got a win from senior John Colgan, who went 41 feet, 11 1/4 inches to win the triple jump, ahead of runner-up and the top-seeded Aiden Ortz of Redbank Valley. He also was fourth in the long jump.
Geer’s winning time in the 300 hurdles was 48.04 and 16.45 in the 100 hurdles behind Monnoyer’s runner-up time of 16.29.
Dworek had his 2019 long jump meet record bested by the Bulldogs’ Ortz by 1/2-inch as Ortz went 22 feet, 2 1/2 inches. Dougherty’s high jump record of 6 feet, 7 inches cleared in 2010 was topped by an inch by returning state champion Hayden Smith of Union/A-C Valley.
On the girls’ side, Newsome’s 200 dash mark of 24.8 seconds from 2013 was topped by Spire Academy’s Kadia Rock, believed to hail from Trinidad & Tobago, with a time of 24.64. Spire’s Jenna-Mari Thomas was second in 25.25 ahead of D9 200 favorite Mylee Harmon of Redbank Valley.
Spire’s Neo Mosebi cruised across the line in 10.58 seconds to break the boys’ 100 dash record, nipping Clarion’s Ian Corbett’s 10.6 from 2014. Mosebi’s teammate Jamario Russell finished second in 10.94 with the Raiders’ Kunselman turning in a career-best 11.05 to finish third.
DuBois’ Morgan Roemer, a quadruple winner, broke her own meet record in the 3,200 run with a time of 11:12.7, besting her record time from last year by just over eight seconds.
Earlier, she ran a leg on the winning 4x800 relay in 10:06.67. She also won the 800 in 2:21.11 and the 1,600 in 5:33.95.
Brookville records still standing — Ryan Thrush’s 400 dash mark from 2017 (48.52), Dougherty’s 2011 triple jump record (44 feet, 9 3/4 inches), the Raiders’ 4x100 relay (42.28), two Aisha Newsome hurdles marks (15.2 100s in 2013 and 44.8 300s in 2013), two Lady Raiders relays (4x800 from 1996 of 9:49.8 and 4x100 of 49.8 from 2011) and still three more Lanae Newsome records, all from the 2013 meet — 100 dash (12.1), long jump (18 feet, 4 1/2 inches) and triple jump (40 feet, 4 inches). Both Newsomes also ran on the 2011 record-setting 4x100 relay.
In other performances, for the boys:
— The Raiders’ Jesse and Wyatt Lucas were third and fifth in the javelin while Brayden Ross was fifth and seventh in the discus and shot put. Daniel Turner was second in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the 110s while Kellan Haines was fifth in the 110s. Both ran legs on the third-place 4x400 relay with Jacob Murdock and Gill. The 4x800 relay also finished third with Ty Fiscus, Gill, Brad Fiscus and Brady Means. Fiscus and Means were 5-6 in the 1,600 run while Evan McKalsen finished fifth in the 3,200 run.
Pete added a fourth in the 100 dash while Shaffer finished fifth in the 200 dash.
Luke Gaston was seventh in the pole vault, clearing a career-best 11 feet.
Freeman also finished ninth in the high jump.
— Also for C-L, Colton Keihl finished 10th in the 1,600 run while Brady McKinley and John Burke were 12-13 in the 200 dash.
For the girls:
— Brookville’s Monnoyer added a sixth in the triple jump while Kaida Yoder was fourth in the 400 dash and sixth in the 100 dash.
All three relays finished fourth — the 4x100 with Autumn Walter, Monnoyer, Geer and Yoder, the 4x400 with Geer, Yoder, Casey Riley and Samantha Whitling and the 4x800 with Whitling, Anna Fiscus, Erika Doolittle and Brenna McGranor.
Doolittle was fifth in the 1,600 run.
— Clarion-Limestone’s Adisen Jackson was eighth in the 1,600 run with a personal-best 5:51.8 while also finishing 11th in the 800 run. Olivia Radaker was 12th in the 400 dash.