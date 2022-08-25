STRATTANVILLE — It’s never easy for a coach to absorb graduation losses, although every team does it almost every season.

For the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions volleyball team that lost five seniors from last season, second-year head coach Ryan Troupe feels he has a mix of returning and newer players who can step in and fill those voids to try and help the Lady Lions continue the success from last season.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos