STRATTANVILLE — It’s never easy for a coach to absorb graduation losses, although every team does it almost every season.
For the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions volleyball team that lost five seniors from last season, second-year head coach Ryan Troupe feels he has a mix of returning and newer players who can step in and fill those voids to try and help the Lady Lions continue the success from last season.
“We lost five seniors who all contributed in their own way,” said Troupe. “That being said, we have a lot of good, young talent coming up that we feel should be able to fill those voids.”
One player who returns is senior setter Kendall Dunn.
“Kendall has been a setter for four years and she’s a huge part of our team and what we want to do on the court,” said Troupe. “She sees the court so well and she’s able to communicate with other players what we want to do. She’s also able to say things that I’m thinking in the huddle during timeouts and whatnot. She’s a true leader for us.”
Troupe is hopeful that having a good offseason workout is only going to help his team improve upon last season in which the Lady Lions advanced past the first round of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs before being eliminated by eventual state champion Clarion.
“We started our offseason program in June and we had a very good turnout for that so we’re hoping that will help in the development of some of these players,” Troupe said. “I feel we have a lot of athletes on our team which should also help us run some of the quicker sets that we want to run. We’re also starting to build a strong culture here and the girls are really buying into what we want to accomplish things and how we want to go about doing it.”
“We have a larger schedule this season and we’re thankful for our Athletic Director Brad Frazier for going out and getting us some of those extra games. We also got a couple of tournaments, so we’re hoping that larger and tougher schedule will only be a benefit for us by the time playoffs role around.”
The Lady Lions open at home against Union on Tuesday.
Seniors: Sarah Bottaro, Kendall Dunn, Kennedy Schwabenbauer.
Juniors: Ansley Burke, Zoey Ferguson, Emma Goughler, Abby Knapp, Lilly Mahle, Maia Strohm, Alyssa Wiant, Abi Beers.
Sophomores: Jenna Dunn, Maddy Greeley, Ada Huwar.
Freshmen: Kaylee Smith, Madison Swartz, Kennedy Haggerty, Caitlyn Wolfe, Josalyn Girt, Sydney Smith, Riley Morris.
29-at Forest Area, Marienville
Dual matches begin with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.