Three years later, there’s much more work to do.
That’d be more reading.
As we navigated through the COVID shutdown of the spring of 2020, I began a journey that’s taken me nearly everywhere.
I added the Kindle and Audiobook apps to my iphone and found occasional hard copies via Amazon (Kindle and Audiobook as well) and started a run that finished with 151 book titles of some form above at the end of April. Three years of reading with three reads going on as I write this column.
All but one of those 151 titles were non-fiction and not nearly all of them sports-related. Many were of course.
I’m still learning how to write and as we’ve heard from our teachers now or when us older folk were younger, the more you read, the better you can write or express yourself.
So where has this journey taken me?
Yes, everywhere and pretty much back to the beginning of our nation’s founding.
Titles on the French and Indian and Revolutionary Wars, War of 1812 and Mexican War leading into Shelby Foote’s voluminous series on the Civil War. There were other strong titles from the Civil War era, such as great reads on U.S. Grant and of course Abraham Lincoln.
Doris Kearns Goodwin’s work on Lincoln in “Team of Rivals” was fascinating. I’m currently Audio-booking Ron Chernow’s work on George Washington makes clear why these two Presidents were great men.
Goodwin’s “Bully Pulpit” work on Teddy Roosevelt and William Taft captures that era intimately. Look up Ida Tarbull’s claim to fame. She’s from Titusville. Amazing life.
Roosevelt pops up in my reading list more than once, his trip on the Amazon River in South America and how he survived that tour was an unlikely survival story of a newly minted ex-President.
Roosevelt and his love of preserving our nation’s vast physical resources pops up in “The Big Burn,” a book about the great forest fire in the Northwest in 1910. Author Timothy Egan takes the reader through horrific details and he does the same thing in “The Worst Hard Time” about the dust bowl era of the 1930s.
There’s more of Roosevelt in books on the elections of 1912 and 1920. Those led me to books on the elections of 1948 and 1960.
The Audiobook tour through books on both World Wars along with a Kindle read on Spanish American War and many other more narrow-themed stories from the World Wars painted that era as clear as I could get it. The Korean and Vietnam wars as well and while I was at it, a book on the Cold War, the events around the Berlin Blockade of 1948 and the near nuclear holocausts of the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 and then the near U.S./USSR accidental war of 1983 were harrowing reads.
But yes, there were many, many great sports reads if the real-world titles seemed too series.
Books on the baseball greats: Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Stan Musial, Tris Speaker, Dave Parker, Ted Williams, Joe DiMaggio, Roberto Clemente, Walter Johnson, Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle, Christy Mathewson, Sam Crawford and Lefty O’Doul.
Books on non-baseball only greats: Jim Thorpe, Bo Jackson, Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West.
Books on great teams: the 1966-67 Chamberlain-led 76ers, the 1969 NBA finals featuring Bill Russell’s Celtics against the Los Angeles Lakers, 1969 Mets, 1975 Reds, the A’s Dynasty of the 19-teens and then early 1970s, the 1923 Yankees, 1920s Yankees in general, 1932 Yankees, 1938-39 Yankees, 1935 Tigers, 1914 Miracle Braves and 1971 Pirates.
Books on baseball seasons: 1908 (going on now), 1921, 1930, War Years (1941-45), 1946, 1954, 1957, 1978. The World Series of 1906, 1909 (Pirates title) and 1925 (Pirates title).
NFL: 1970 season, the 1970s in general, the 1972 Steelers and the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins.
There were the great (and sometimes terrible) events such as the Johnstown Flood (first one, 1889), the Panama Canal, Transcontinental Railrood and the Wright Brothers.
And then there were a couple titles and other notes worth pointing out specifically. Local author Jessica Weible’s “Dead Letters” got this reading revolution started. I highly recommend.
Then there was Mike Sowell’s “The Pitch that Killed,” a recounting of the death of Cleveland Indians shortstop Ray Chapman, who was killed by a pitch thrown by the Yankees’ Carl Mays late in the 1920 season. The Indians went on to win the World Series. How this hasn’t been made a movie continues to amaze me.
And then there was the writing of Roger Angell, quite simply the best baseball writer of all-time and that’s saying something.
Find something he’s written. He died last May at age 101.
It’s all amazing.
“I felt what I almost always feel when I am watching a ballgame: Just for those two or three hours, there is really no place I would rather be,” Angell wrote.
P.S. — I’ll post my reading list on my Facebook page.
Rich Rhoades is the Sports Editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969 or Facebook.