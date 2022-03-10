SHARON — Two regional champions, a freshman and senior, both first-time gold medalists at Sharon from different angles.
Lehigh University recruit Owen Reinsel, the senior, finally got to the top of the podium after three straight second-place finishes and heads to this week’s PIAA Championships gunning for a third medal after finishing fourth the past two years.
The freshman Cole Householder did something that Reinsel nor any other previous Raider had done in the program’s rich history by winning a regional title as a ninth-grader.
The two champs are part of the Raiders’ six-man state contingent that starts the state tournament at Hershey’s Giant Center Thursday morning.
Reinsel was a runner-up to Reynolds’ two-time state champion and four-time medalist Gary Steen, who is now on the Penn State roster.
“I’m super-happy to get this title. It means a lot to me, especially losing to Gary, but that’s not a terrible loss,” Reinsel said Saturday night after dominating Cochranton’s District 10 champion Jack Martinec with a 15-0 technical fall that ended 49 seconds into the second period.
Reinsel, ranked No. 2 in the state at 132 pounds by papowerwrestling going into regionals, started with a 34-second pin of Sharpsville’s Jonathon Bissell in the quarterfinals, then tech falled No. 17 Wyatt Lazzar of Commodore Perry.
He’s now 40-2 for the season with 20 pins six technical falls and 139-20 with 73 pins for his career going into his fourth and final trip to Hershey.
“He lost to the same guy three years in a row and he really wanted this one pretty bad,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said of Reinsel. “And I don’t know if he gave up a point, so he’s been pretty dominant throughout and it’s just what we’ve talked about before. This was phase two and we go into phase three this week. This wasn’t really his main goal, but winning a state title, that’s a big goal.”
He’s certainly on the very short list of title contenders at 132 with No. 1 Brandan Chletsos of Notre Dame-Green Pond on the other side of the bracket.
“To me, that’s just a number,” Reinsel said of his No. 2 ranking. “Anything is possible on that Giant Center floor. I took fourth twice and I went in ranked 12th and seventh, I think, but it’s just a number and I’m gunning for that state title, of course.”
Householder (34-8), ranked No. 16 in the state, gave up one point in three wins. That only point had him trailing his finals bout with District 10 champion Hunter Gould of Conneaut Area going into the third period Saturday night.
Householder escaped with just under a minute left in the third and then as the clock wound to under 15 seconds left, he was able to get around and on top of Gould as time ran out for a dramatic 3-1 decision over the previously unbeaten sophomore.
“I’ve never wrestled him in folkstyle (high school rules), but when I wrestle him in freestyle and Greco (Roman), he whooped on me pretty bad. It was years ago, but I haven’t wrestled him recently,” Householder said. “It was a struggle to get off bottom a little bit there and he was one of the only guys to keep me down that long.
“As soon as I got up, I had to keep faking shooting and I knew I could get to a single-leg off that. When I got his leg, I knew he was going to have a very hard shin-whizzer to get by because he was very strong. It’s hard to get backside on him, but as time was running out, I knew if I could put my leg in, I’d get two and that’s what I was trying real hard to do.”
Klepfer’s joy of getting his promising freshman to Hershey as a regional champion was obvious.
“He keeps getting better each time out,” Klepfer said. “Quite a few wrestlers have come through our program and not win this tournament, so that’s a big step for him and puts him in a good spot for next week.
“The thing about Cole is he’s got a pace that’s hard to deal with. His positioning is impeccable for the most part and for a ninth-grader, he’s exceptional off the bottom and extremely hard to ride. He got out when he needed to, Cole got to his legs with 30 seconds to go and he finally made the adjustment and got the two points.”
Householder and Easton Belfiore make it seven freshman state qualifiers for the Raiders, who previously had ninth-graders and current Raiders Reinsel and Brayden Kunselman along with Taylor Orz, Caleb Hetrick and Dalton Zimmerman.
“It would be a shocker, because as a freshman it’s hard to do that. It’s hard to do no matter what age you are,” said Householder when asked what he’d say had he been told of a state trip at the beginning of the season. “It feels awesome, but it’s all of the training that I’ve put in and everybody has put in. It won’t change how I’m going to work this week and the rest of my career.”