SHARON — Here are the regional pairings for the 11 Brookville wrestlers at this weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon. The top four finishers qualify for the PIAA Championships in Hershey March 10-12.
Each regional bracket is made up of 12 wrestlers, the top four finishers from District 9 and the top eight finishers from District 10. Last year’s Super Regional setup is gone, so it’s back to the top four finishers at Sharon qualifying for states instead of the top three to the one-year Super Region format.
Friday, preliminary round bouts begin at 5:15 p.m. with quarterfinals following.
Saturday, wrestling begins at 9:15 a.m. with the first round of consolations followed by the semifinals and then the consolation quarterfinals and semifinals. The consolation finals are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. followed by the finals at around 5:15 p.m.
The Raiders lead the entire field with 11 wrestlers while District 10 champion Reynolds, Hickory, Corry and Commodore Perry all have nine headed to Sharon. Cochranton has eight. In all, 12 D9 schools account for 52 regional qualifiers while 26 different D10 schools combined to qualify 104 for regionals.
For complete brackets, go to www.flowrestling.org. Click “floarena” on the pulldown menu and look for the tournament listing.
Tickets are on-line only and can be purchased by
Here are the bracket breakdowns for the Raiders:
113 pounds: Jared Popson, So. (26-13)
Ranked 11th in the state by papowerwrestling.com, Popson opens in the preliminary round with D10 eighth-placer Daylend Schlosser (17-15), a sophomore from Cochranton. The winner gets D10 runner-up Dylan O’Brien (27-11), a freshman from Hickory. The likely semifinal foe is D9 champion and No. 7 Weston Pisarchick of Brockway.
On the other side of the bracket is D10 champion and No. 4 Hunter Robison of Saegertown. Robison, a senior, was a fifth-place medalist last year. Curwensville’s D9 runner-up Jacob Carfley, ranked No. 10, is Robison’s likely semifinal foe.
120 pounds: Cole Householder, Fr. (31-8)
Householder, ranked 16, opens in the quarterfinals against the winner of the D10 sixth place Cody Proper (29-18) of Corry and D10 fourth place Jake Bennett (29-12) of Fort LeBoeuf. D10 runner-up and No. 22 Chase Bell of Reynolds likely awaits in the semifinals.
On the other side of the bracket is unbeaten D10 champion and No. 7 Hunter Gould of Conneaut Area.
132 pounds: Owen Reinsel, Sr. (37-2)
Ranked No. 2 in the state, Reinsel looks for his first regional title after finishing second three times. He’ll start in the quarterfinals against either D10 fourth-place Jonathon Bissell (24-14), a freshman from Sharpsville, or D10 sixth-place Logan Platz (18-12), a senior from Seneca. D10 runner-up and No. 17 Wyatt Lazzar of Commodore Perry is the likely semifinal foe.
On the other side of the bracket are D10 champion and No. 16 Jack Martinec of Cochranton and D10 third-place and No. 18 Cody Miller of Hickory.
138 pounds: Brayden Kunselman, Jr. (35-6)
The No. 12-ranked Kunselman opens with either D10 fourth-place and No. 21 Cody Hamilton (24-6), a freshman from Grove City, or D10 sixth-place Gavin Donaldson (14-9), a sophomore from Titusville. The likely semifinal foe would be D10 runner-up and No. 4 Connor Saylor of Hickory. Saylor finished sixth at states last year. D9 third-placer Dane Wenner of Cranberry is ranked No. 24 and a likely quarterfinal foe of Saylor.
Four other state-ranked wrestlers are on the other side of the bracket, headed by D10 champion and No. 2-ranked Connor Pierce of Harbor Creek. Pierce, a senior, is a three-time state medalist with a fourth-place finish last year. Greenville’s No. 14 Riley Kneeland, Kane’s No. 17 Harley Morris and Cochranton’s No. 22 Stephan Martinec are also on the other side of the bracket.
145 pounds: Brecken Cieleski, Jr. (23-11)
He opens with D10 eighth-place Logan McDonald (16-14), a junior from Youngsville. The winner gets D10 runner-up and No. 23 Story Buchanan (28-8), a sophomore from Girard. D9 champion Reese Bechakas is the likely semifinal foe.
On the other side of the bracket is D10 champion and No. 5 Carter Gill of Hickory. He’s a two-time state medalist who finished seventh last year.
152 pounds: Carson Weaver, Jr. (18-18)
Weaver opens with D10 eighth-place Trevan Schaffer (16-18), a senior from Commodore Perry. The winner gets D10 runner-up and No. 14 Kane Kettering of Reynolds. D9 champion Logan Aughenbaugh of Curwensville is the likely semifinal foe.
On the other side of the bracket is D10 champion and No. 8 Hunter Hohman of Grove City. No. 14 Conner McChesney of Fort LeBoeuf and No. 24 Gannon Jaquay of Eisenhower are on the other side with Hohman.
160 pounds: Coyha Brown, Jr. (14-8)
Brown begins in the preliminary round with D10 eighth seed Jonah Heckathorne (23-17), a junior from Franklin. The winner gets D10 runner-up Ryan Welka (21-14), a sophomore from Fort LeBeouf. Johnsonburg’s D9 champion and No. 20 Aiden Zimmerman is the likely semifinal foe.
On the other side of the bracket are D10 champion and No. 15 Collin Hearn of Conneaut Area and No. 21 Luke Ely, the D9 runner-up from Kane.
172 pounds: Easton Belfiore, Fr. (23-12)
Belfiore opens in the quarterfinals against either D10 third-place and No. 21 Louden Gledhill (28-8), a senior from Cochranton, or D10 seventh-place Ryan Miller (19-5), a junior from Seneca. D10 champion and No. 9 Brock Coval of Titusville is the likely semifinal foe. Coval blanked Belfiore 7-0 in their dual meeting on Dec. 21.
D10 runner-up and No. 10 Jalen Wagner of Reynolds and D9 champion Kaden Dennis are on the other side of the bracket. Wagner beat Belfiore 8-3 at the Ultimate Duals.
189 pounds: Jackson Zimmerman, Jr. (20-4)
Zimmerman opens in the quarterfinals with either D10 third-place and No. 8 Danny Church of Fort LeBoeuf or D10 seventh-place Yuri Figeroa of Hickory. Church beat Zimmerman 4-2 back in January at the Ultimate duals. Also on the same side of the bracket is D10 champion and top-ranked Cole Karpinski.
On the other side of the bracket is D9 champion and No. 10 Seth Stewart of Brockway.
215 pounds: Bryce Rafferty, Sr. (33-4)
Rafferty is one of four wrestlers in the bracket ranked in the top nine in the state. He’s ranked No. 7 going into the weekend and he’ll open with either D10 fourth-place and No. 23 Brayden McCloskey of Reynolds or D10 sixth-place Porter Brooks of Saegertown. D10 runner-up and No. 9 Abraham Keep of Girard is the likely semifinal foe.
On the other side of the bracket are D10 champion and No. 4 Hayden Linkerhof of Corry, No. 5 Cael Black of Eisenhower and No. 24 Collin Wilson of Greenville.
HWT: Porter Kahle, Sr. (10-10)
Kahle opens in the preliminary round against D10 fifth-place Zachary Baldwin (31-10), a junior from Girard. The winner gets D19 champion and No. 19 Xavier Reyda of Corry.
Three ranked wrestlers are on the other side of the bracket, with D9 champion Gavin Thompson of Brockway ranked No. 10. Sharon’s D10 fourth-place Mike Mazurek is No. 13 while D10 runner-up Josh Perrine of Saegertown is No. 23.