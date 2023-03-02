SHARON — Here are the regional pairings for the five Brookville wrestlers at this weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon. The top four finishers qualify for the PIAA Championships in Hershey March 9-11.
Brookville senior Baily Miller, the fourth-place finisher who battled through a knee injury he sustained in his semifinal bout against Port Allegany’s Carson Neely, has defaulted out of the tournament and will be replaced by Redbank Valley’s fifth-place finisher Gabe Carroll.
Each regional bracket is made up of 12 wrestlers, the top four finishers from District 9 and the top eight finishers from District 10. The top four finishers qualify for states.
Three returning regional champions return with the Raiders’ Cole Householder at 121, Johnsonburg’s Aiden Zimmerman at 160 and Titusville’s Brock Covell at 172.
Friday, preliminary round bouts begin at 5:15 p.m. with quarterfinals following.
Saturday, wrestling begins at 9:15 a.m. with the first round of consolations followed by the semifinals and then the consolation quarterfinals and semifinals. The consolation finals are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. followed by the finals at around 5:15 p.m.
For complete brackets, go to www.flowrestling.org. Click “floarena” on the pulldown menu and look for the tournament listing. Printable brackets are also available on www.pa-wrestling.com/pdfs/2023_North_West_AA_results.pdf.
Here are the bracket breakdowns for the Raiders. Any rankings are courtesy of the latest posted by papowerwrestling.com prior to last weekend:
127 pounds: Cole Householder,
Soph., (32-5)
Householder and D10 champion Hunter Gould of Conneaut Area are ranked 4-5 in the state respectively. Householder beat Gould, 3-1, for last year’s regional title at 120 pounds. They of course wouldn’t meet until the finals, so before that, Householder meets either D10 fourth-placer and No. 25-ranked Noah Cuic of Fort LeBoeuf or sixth-placer Ian Mancuso of Youngsville. Householder pinned Mancuso at the Greenville Duals in December and dealt Cuic a technical fall at the Ultimate Duals in January.
Householder’s potential semifinal foe is No. 15 Cyrus Hurd of North East, the D10 runner-up who lost to Gould by technical fall last weekend. On the other side with Gould is D9 runner-up and unranked Cole Neil of St. Marys and No. 29 Colton Ryan of Clearfield. Ryan could by Gould’s quarterfinal foe while No. 14-ranked and D10 third-placer Alex Rueberger of Sharpsville looks to knock off the Dutch’s Neil in a possible quarterfinal bout.
139 pounds: Tony Ceriani, Soph.,
(11-14)
The Raiders’ fourth-placer opens with D10 fifth-placer Zac Turberville (23-9), a freshman from Slippery Rock with the winner getting D10 champion and No. 4-ranked Wyatt Lazzar (34-4) of Commodore Perry in the quarterfinals. On the other side of the bracket is D9 champion and No. 3 Brady Collins of Clearfield along with D9 third-placer and No. 5-ranked Dane Wenner of Cranberry. Collins and Wenner could meet in the semifinals.
160 pounds: Coyha Brown, Sr.,
(27-10)
Brown, the fourth-place finisher who was ranked 17th going into last week, opens with D10 fifth-placer Vito Gentile of Reynolds. Gentile, ranked 14th, beat Brown 8-3 at the Ultimate Duals. D10 champion Hunter Hohman of Grove City is ranked No. 2 and awaits the Brown/Gentile winner in the quarterfinals. D10 runner-up Collin Hearn of Conneaut is on the other side of the bracket with D9 champion Aiden Zimmerman of Johnsonburg. Zimmerman and D9 runner-up Luke Ely are ranked 15 and 16 between Gentile and Brown. Curwensville’s D9 third-placer Logan Aughenbaugh of Curwensville is No. 20.
189 pounds: Jackson
Zimmerman, Sr., (32-4)
Zimmerman opens with the winner of the D10 sixth vs. D10 fourth winner between Seneca’s Ryan Miller and Reynolds’ Brayden McCloskey. Zimmerman is ranked No. 6 while McCloskey and Miller were ranked 17th and 24th respectively. D10 champion Magnus Lloyd of General McLane was ranked No. 8 behind No. 7 Ethyn Allen of Corry before last weekend. Allen wound up losing to Lloyd and is the possible semifinal foe against Zimmerman on that side of the bracket. Zimmerman decisioned Lloyd 9-5 during the season. Clearfield’s No. 9 and D9 runner-up Carter Chamberlain is on the side of the bracket with Lloyd with a possible semifinal matchup.
215 pounds: Gavin Hannah, Soph., (24-10)
Hannah, the D9 fourth-place finisher, opens with D10 fifth-placer Ryan Dedrick, a junior from General McLane, with the winner getting D10 champion and No. 2-ranked Abraham Keep of Girard in the quarterfinals. Keep finished fourth at states last year. Hannah pinned Dedrick in their dual meeting in January. D10 runner-up and No. 3 Danny Church of Fort LeBoeuf is on the other side of the bracket with D9 champion and No. 19 Brayden McFetridge of Cranberry. D9 runner-up and No. 15 Gavyn Ayers of Coudersport is on the same side as Hannah and possible semifinal foe. Port Allegany’s Miska Young, the D9 third-placer, is a possible foe for Church in the quarterfinals.