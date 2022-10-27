It’s Week 10 of the high school football season and for the Brookville Raiders and Central Clarion Wildcats, there’s not a lot at stake by the looks of it.
For the upcoming District 9 Class 2A playoffs, both teams will be in a likely three-team bracket and not surprisingly, it’s doubtful that anything unbeaten Central Clarion does this week in its trip to 8-1 Redbank Valley, the defending Class 1A champion, will affect it’s probable No. 1 seed.
In the Brookville Raiders’ case, they are going to the postseason regardless of what they do at Bellefonte Friday night. They’re 4-5 with a 34-7 win over Karns City, so it’ll be the Raiders and Gremlins facing off in two weeks to see who gets another crack at Central Clarion in the D9 final.
Central Clarion routed the Raiders, 42-7, in the season-opener and outlasted Karns City 26-20 in overtime in Week 6.
The brackets will be announced this weekend.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
Brookville (4-5) at
Bellefonte (1-8)
It’s the Raiders traveling to Centre County to face the one-win Red Raiders, who have lost four straight since beating Philipsburg-Osceola 9-8 for their lone win of the season. Last week, they lost 65-0 to Danville.
The Red Raiders share a common foe in Tyrone, which beat them 37-7 in Week 4, or two weeks after Tyrone blanked the Raiders 30-0.
Bellefonte averages just 129 yards of offense as quarterback Trevor Johnson has completed 41 of 108 passes for 626 yards with one TD and six interceptions. Running back Sherman Lowry (43-194, 1 TD) and receiver Dominic Capperella (14-250, 1 TDs) are the leading players for the Red Raiders, who are 6-20 since going 9-3 in 2019.
The Raiders didn’t play with leading rusher Jackson Zimmerman (160-916, 7 TDs), whose status is uncertain this week although they’d have little reason to put him back on the field with the playoffs looming. Carson Weaver (61-237, 2 TDs) rushed for 77 yards on 20 carries last week.
Quarterback Noah Peterson (50-for-61, 432 yds, 4 TDs, 4 Ints.) and receiver Brayden Kunselman (48-560, 7 TDs) also lead the offense.
The Raiders meet the Red Raiders for the first time since 2009 when they lost 40-34 in double-overtime at home. In 2008, the first of a home-and-home series, the Red Raiders won 33-0.
Cent. Clarion (9-0) at
Redbank Valley (8-1)
If it weren’t Week 10, perhaps more would be at stake, but neither team needs this game to help or won’t risk losing status with a loss most likely in their own playoff brackets. While the Wildcats are locked in likely at No. 1 in Class 2A, the Bulldogs are probably the same in the No. 2 spot in Class 1A.
The Wildcats share four common foes with the Bulldogs — Port Allegany (29-24, Week 2), Union/A-C Valley (43-6, Week 3), Punxsutawney (45-7, Week 4) and Karns City (26-20, Week 6). The Bulldogs are 3-1 against those teams, the loss coming in an 8-7 setback to Port Allegany two weeks ago, 38-8 win over Union/ACV, 28-14 win at Punxsutawney and Karns City 25-15 Week 2.
Head coach Dave Eggleton’s Wildcats average 410 yards per game with sophomore quarterback Jase Ferguson pulling the trigger with 2,177 yards passing and 27 TDs against 12 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 366 yards and five TDs. Connor Kopnitsky (74-484, 8 TDs) is the top rusher while Ashton Rex (47-1,204 yards, 10 TDs).
The Bulldogs had a brilliant first half offensively against Brockway before getting bogged down in the second half of their 34-28 win last week. In his second start, sophomore quarterback Braylon Wagner completed 17 of 24 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s completed 31 of 53 for the season, totaling 414 yards and three TDs with three interceptions.
Drew Byers (126-649, 5 TDs) leads the running game while Aiden Ortz (44-692, 10 TDs), Tate Minich (43-602, 8 TDs) and Mason Clouse (16-286, 3 TDs) are Wagner’s top receiving threats.