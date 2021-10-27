Both the Brookville Raiders and Central Clarion Wildcats are wrapping up their regular seasons Friday night on the road looking to solidify and/or improve their positioning in the District 9 Class 2A playoff standings.
With the playoffs beginning next weekend, the Raiders (6-3) and Wildcats (4-4) are currently sitting in the Nos. 3 and 4 spots behind Karns City (8-1) and Ridgway (6-3).
How it shakes out depends on how this week goes of course, but it’s likely that’s where the Raiders and Wildcats will be. Brookville visits Brockway (4-5) while Central Clarion heads to unbeaten Clearfield (9-0).
Karns City hosts DuBois while Ridgway hosts Philipsburg-Osceola while Kane (3-6) visits Port Allegany. The Rovers likely need to beat the Raiders to decide to enter the playoffs while Kane would need a win to consider entering the postseason.
So what does that all mean? As few as four teams or as many as six with the best guess at four and if it is four teams, the district will have three weeks to complete the bracket, needing just two. Stay tuned.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
Brookville (6-3) at
Brockway (4-5)
The Raiders and Rovers were division rivals until the re-shifting of divisions prior to last year. The teams split those two seasons in the Large School with the Rovers winning 28-25 in 2018 and the Raiders taking the second matchup 26-8 in 2019.
The Rovers have a familiar face on the coaching staff in former Raiders offensive coordinator Frank Varischetti, who has the system the Raiders began using when he came initially to Brookville.
Rovers freshman quarterback Brayden Fox has had strong varsity debut season as he’s thrown for 2,211 yards (167-for-294) with 20 TDs and 16 interceptions. He has three receivers over 600 yards — Alex Carlson (61-608, 4 TDs), Jalen Kosko (37-601, 8 TDs) and Blake Pisarcik (35-576, 2 TDs).
Carter Hickman (120-488, 4 TDs) is the Rovers’ top rusher.
The Rovers have gotten beaten up — their losses to four teams with a combined record of 29-13 in Smethport, Redbank Valley, Keystone and Port Allegany by a margin of 154-53. Their wins have been against four teams with a combined record of 12-21 by a margin of 127-35.
The Raiders look to bounce back from a one-point loss to Ridgway. Quarterback Charlie Krug (121-for-219, 1,617 yards, 18 TDs, 9 Ints.), running backs Tate Lindermuth (94-456, 3 TDs) and Jackson Zimmerman (44-307, 4 TDs), and receivers Brayden Kunselman (40-715, 8 TDs) and Noah Peterson (26-421, 5 TDs) lead the offense.
The Raiders’ defense has Hunter Smith (7.6), Carson Weaver (7.2), Jackson Zimmerman (6.8) and Bryce Weaver (5.1) leading in tackles per game. Smith leads the unit with eight sacks while Kunselman has intercepted seven passes.
It’s the 67th meeting between the Route 28 rivals with the Rovers leading 33-30-3 lifetime. The only teams the Raiders have played more are Redbank Valley (71) and the old pre-co-operative Clarion Bobcats (71).
Cent. Clarion (4-4)
at Clearfield (9-0)
The Wildcats are going to the playoffs win or lose against the unbeaten Bison, who have had their way against their Mountain League foes this year.
Last week’s 47-14 win over Bellefonte ended a four-game shutout streak with wins over Bellefonte (yes, the first time), Philipsburg-Osceola, Trinity of the WPIAL and Huntingdon. They’ve outscored foes 364-40, yielding just six touchdowns all season.
The Bison are led by Kent State commit Oliver Billotte, a 6-foot-5 senior who quarterbacks the offense and plays on the defensive line. He’s thrown for 1,272 yards and 16 touchdowns against three interceptions while rushing for 395 yards and nine TDs.
Mark McGonigal (101-808, 12 TDs) is the leading rusher while Karson Kline, who is coming off a school-record receiving performance last week, is Billotte’s top target. He caught seven passes for a school-record 235 yards and four TDs last week, upping his season totals to 41 receptions for 809 yards and 10 TDs.
Defensively, Billotte was among the leading tacklers at 6.4 stops per game behind Hayden Kovalick (7.6) and Shane Coudriet (7.4). Billott has a team-high nine sacks.
The Wildcats have won four straight over Kane, Ridgway, Bradford and DuBois last week. Quarterback Jase Ferguson (62-for-128, 1,111 yards, 14 TDs, 10 Ints.), running back Breckin Rex (106-626, 2 TDs), and receivers Christian Simko (23-556, 7 TDs) and Ashton Rex (15-353, 5 TDs) lead the offense.
Ryan Hummell is having a standout season on defense, leading the unit with 12.8 tackles per game as interceptions with three. Noah Naser is second at 9.8 stops per game followed by Kaoz Baker at 8.3
Clearfield is under the direction of 36th-year head coach Tim Janocko, who has 297 career wins. So a Bison deep Class 3A playoff run could get Janocko to the 300-win milestone this year.
The Bison will face St. Marys for the D9 Class 3A title on Nov. 5-6 at a site and time to be announced.