HERSHEY — Determined to end his two-year run as a fourth-place medalist, Lehigh University recruit and Brookville Raiders senior wanted to move up the medals stand in his fourth and final trip to the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships.
Reinsel punched his ticket to last Saturday’s final with an emotional overtime semifinal win over Southern Columbia’s Mason Barvitskie. Then in the finals, it was a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown against last year’s 132-pound finalist Brandan Chletsos according to papowerwrestling.com
While Reinsel was finishing fourth at 120 a year ago, Chletsos lost in the finals at 132. He wound up getting his state title, denying Reinsel in a hard-fought 1-0 decision.
The pair wrestled a scoreless first period before Chletsos scored the lone point on an escape with 1:16 left in the second. Reinsel chose bottom in the third and battled all period to get out.
Chletsos was hit with a stall warning with 44 seconds. Following the restart, Reinsel continued to battle and nearly pulled off a winning move for a reversal in the closing seconds. Reinsel and his coaches felt he had scored the reversal, but officials ruled Chletsos had remained in control and held on for the win.
The state title was the first for Chletsos, who finished as a four-time medalist. He placed sixth and third in his first two trips to Hershey as a freshman and sophomore.
“I thought we had a pretty fantastic weekend for Brookville wrestling,” said Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer. “We got a couple underclassmen down here and got their feet wet and our older guys came down and continued some of the success they have had on the floor before.”
The Lehigh-bound Reinsel finished his standout career with a 142-21 record. That win total ranks him third in school history behind only Taylor Ortz (156-16) and Eli Morres (151-16). If not for last year’s shortened season because of COVID-19, Reinsel would have had a chance to make a run at both of those two,
Reinsel’s state finals match also featured the most decorated pairing in terms of wins in Hershey, as Chletsos finished his career with a 151-28 mark.
“It’s not want I wanted (silver), but it’s definitely better than getting fourth for a third year in a row,” said Reinsel. “It’s not the way I wanted to end it, but I have bigger and better things to look forward to at Lehigh, just becoming a better person and a better wrestler.”
The resume of Reinsel’s 21 losses is impressive:
— Five losses to Reynolds great and current Penn State wrestler Gary Steen, who won two state titles and three medals.
— Three losses last year to state runner-up Mason Gibson of Bishop McCort.
— Two losses to Chestnut Ridge’s two-time medalist Kai Burkett, two others to South Park’s three-time state medalist Joey Fischer, on to two-time medalist Brett Ungar of Notre Dame-Green Pond and another to Southern Columbia’s state runner-up Kole Biscoe. All of the above occurring his freshman and sophomore seasons.
— One loss this year came to Thomas Jefferson Maddox Shaw, who finished third in Class 3A. This year’s other loss came to Williamsport Class 3A state qualifier Braden Bower.
And now to Chletsos, who is a Rutgers recruit. It’s an amazing resume for Reinsel, who never lost to District 9 foe in his four-year title run while finishing with 73 pins. Only 27 wins out of the 142 didn’t gain his team bonus points.
“We’ve been prepping for that match (finals vs. Chletsos) for a long time ... it just didn’t play out the way we wanted it to. A lot of people are going to think i had two (at the end), and lot of people are going to think i didn’t.
“It’s going to be one of those debate things. Of course, I thought I thought it was two, but maybe I didn’t make the right decision. Maybe a should have just kicked away and got my one point. I don’t really know. It is what it is. That’s wrestling.
“I’m very proud of my high school career. I wanted to be the best Brookville Raider wrestler ever. Of course that didn’t happen, but I was super close to the wins record but that COVID season set us back, then I missed the first five matches of my freshman year.”
Klepfer had high praise for his senior.
“Obviously, we came up a little short there in the finals, but it certainly wasn’t due to a lack of effort. It was a hard-fought match, and a matter of seconds. But, Owen is one of those kids who will learn and grow from it, It will sting for a while, but it’s going to drive him to do bigger things once he gets to Lehigh. I think he has a bright future ahead of him.”
Reinsel’s winning percentage of .871 is No. 5 on the team’s honor roll behind Whitehill (.910), Brock Zacherl (.909), Ortz (.907) and Morres (.904).
“He’s had a great career. You talk about a 140-plus wins, approaching 80 pins and the type of leader he was in our room not only showing them how to practice but how to carry yourself outside the room. He’s a top-notch student and top-notch individual.
“My heart breaks for him, but he’s had a fantastic career for us. We’re going to miss him.”
Friday night, Reinsel grinded out a 2-0 overtime win over Southern Columbia’s Barvitskie after a scoreless regulation that saw Barvitskie ride out Reinsel in the second and Reinsel do the same to Barvitskie in the third.
It took only six seconds of the one-minute takedown as Reinsel pulled off an impressive two-pointer that sent him celebrating into the arms of Klepfer. Reinsel had beaten Barvitskie 5-0 in last year’s PIAA Duals. Barvitskie wound up fourth.
Earlier Friday, Reinsel beat Benton’s Ethan Kolb for the second time this year, blanking him 3-0. His first-round win was Thursday in a 16-0 second-period technical fall of Montour’s Peter Chacon.
Reinsel is the Raiders’ eighth different silver medalist and ninth overall as Warren Stout was second twice in 1996 and 1997. The last runner-up was Morres at heavyweight in 2006. Since then, the Raiders had won six straight finals matchups over the previous eight seasons.
Courier-Express/Tri-County Weekend Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.