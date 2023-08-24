BROOKVILLE — Back on the sideline for her third time as head coach of the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team, Joyce Reitz looks to get her team on the track to improving on last year’s 2-16 record.
Of course, a two-win record leads to the obvious work on the basics and that’s what Reitz is really focused on at this point.
“We’re trying to reduce the things we should be able to do and do those well with minimal errors and work on being more aggressive,” said Reitz, who retired after 35 years teaching at Brookville this spring and enters her 13th season overall as head coach. “They’re doing their jobs on the court.”
Reitz has a 23-girl roster, fairly balanced with five seniors, six juniors, six sophomores and six freshmen. She has players from every class figuring into the varsity rotation.
Senior Eden Wonderling and freshman Whitney Guth will be outside hitters with seniors Victoria Hill and Ava Sorek as well. In the middle, it’s senior Julie Monnoyer, and juniors Jamison Colgan and Alyssa Tollini.
Sophomore Samantha Whitling, who saw varsity time last year, moves into the setter spot. Right outside hitters are junior Averi Pangallo and freshman Aubrey Belfiore. Junior Jordan Daisley is the libero, or defensive specialist, with senior Natasha Rush, and juniors Gabby Phillips and Caden Suhan playing in the back row.
Reitz likes what’s she’s seen so far, coming off the summer work and preseason.
“They’ve said that they want to put a number on the (district championship banner) and I’m not telling them they can’t do that,” Reitz said. “They have worked hard. We practiced two days and did summer league one day a week so it was three days a week through the summer.”
The season begins at Kane Tuesday before hosting Brockway next Thursday. Reitz’s assistants are Melinda Burton and Tina Householder.
“I want to play better volleyball. I told the kids we’re going to go from worst to first,” Reitz said. “That’s our carrot and I’m dangling it out there and we want to improve our game, to take pride in that.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Victoria Hill, Julie Monnoyer, Natasha Rush, Ava Sorek, Eden Wonderling.
Juniors: Jamison Colgan, Jordan Daisley, Averi Pangallo, Gabby Phillips, Cadence Suhan, Alyssa Tollini.
Sophomores: Bailey Hammerle, Laela Kammerdeiner, Kristi Mecusker, Corinne Siar, Gabby West, Samantha Whitling.
Freshmen: Aubrey Belfiore, Julie Greeley, Whitney Guth, Makaya McLaughlin, Emma Northey, Lily Plyler.
SCHEDULE
August
29-at Kane; 31-Brockway.
September
7-at DuBois; 9-at Brockway Invitational, 9 a.m.; 11-Redbank Valley;12-at St. Marys;14-Bradford;18-Union; 19-at Punxsutawney; 21-North Clarion; 26-Ridgway.
October
3-at DuBois CC; 5-DuBois; 10-at Bradford; 12-Punxsutawney; 14-at Elk Co. Catholic JV Tournament; 17-at Brockway; 19-St. Marys; 21-at Elk Co. Catholic Invitational, 9 a.m.
Dual matches begin with junior varsity at 6 p.m.