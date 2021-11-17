RIDGWAY — For the second time in three games, or four weeks, the Brookville Raiders found themselves on the short end of a matchup with Ridgway.
Last Friday night in the District 9 Class 2A semifinals, the Raiders were eliminated by the Elkers with a 26-6 loss. The season ended at 7-4 for the Raiders, who lost 14-13 at home to Ridgway back on Oct. 22.
The 8-3 Elkers move on to Friday night’s final in Brockway against top-seeded Karns City, which beat Central Clarion 35-7.
The Elkers-Raiders rematch wasn’t as close, but the Raiders weren’t exactly blown out either. They just couldn’t mount much against the Elkers who somehow put up 26 points despite going 0-for-10 on third down with 90 penalty yards.
Ridgway led 3-0 at halftime on a 31-yard field goal by Jack Benninger in the first quarter. In the third quarter, Domenic Allegretto’s 52-yard pass to Tyler Merritt and safety after tackling the Raiders’ Jackson Zimmerman in the end zone made it 12-0 going into the fourth quarter.
Allegretto’s 1-yard run put the game away at 19-0 with 6:26 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders’ lone score came on Charlie Krug’s 15-yard pass to Noah Peterson with 4:41 remaining.
After recovering a Raiders fumble deep in their own territory, the Elkers capped the game’s scoring on Camron Marciniak’s 4-yard run at the 3:45 mark.
“I thought we played pretty well on defense,” Raiders head coach Scott Park said. “The long TD in the first half hurt us and then the safety. Field position didn’t help us, but when we did flip the field, we couldn’t capitalize.
“It just seemed like we shot ourselves in the foot.”
Ridgway outgained the Raiders, 265-201. Allegretto completed 8 of 13 passes for 158 yards while running for 22 yards on 16 carries. Eric Salberg ran for a game-high 72 yards on 10 carries while intercepting a pass. Marciniak caught four passes for 55 yards.
The Raiders managed just 35 yards on the ground on 25 attempts with Zimmerman getting 17 yards on 12 carries. Krug completed 14 of 32 passes for 166 yards with Peterson grabbing six balls for 102 yards. Brayden Kunselman had four catches for 36 yards.
The Raiders played most of the game without their best lineman in senior Hunter Smith, who was limited with a knee injury in the game’s opening series, then left shortly after the change of possession.
“Any time you lose a senior leader on the line, whether it’s offense or defense, it’s going to hurt and it really hurt us offensively with the way they bring their ends and outside backers,” Park said.
Both defenses came to play early on, with eight combined first downs among both teams in the first half, as the Elkers held just the 3-0 halftime lead.
Prior to that, both teams had a red zone opportunity come up empty, with the Raiders getting down to the Elkers’ 16 before a 4th-and-6 pass attempt from Krug was knocked down by Merritt.
Ridgway responded and drove from its own 3 and drove 85 yards on seven plays to open the second quarter — as a Salberg 32-yard rumble was the team’s initial first down of the contest — before Marciniak was stuffed on a 4th-and-1 attempt at the Brookville 12.
With the Elkers getting the ball to start the second half, it only took two plays for the game’s first touchdown. Brookville opened up with a surprise onside kick that was scooped up by Ridgway’s Rayce Millard. Two plays later, Allegretto found Merritt in the middle of the field and he outran the Brookville defenders after that for a 52-yard score just 51 seconds into the half, and Benninger’s point-after kick made it 10-0.
After a Raiders three-and-out, Ridgway set up shop at its own 30 as Allegretto picked up tough yards on the ground, as did Salberg. Ridgway’s offense then sputtered after Allegretto was sacked by a slew of Brookville defenders and, although at the Brookville 30, they decided to punt away on 4th-and-14.
Head coach Mark Heindl’s apparent ultra-conservative decision to have Marciniak punt paid huge dividends, as the Raiders let the punt go and Allegretto downed it at the Brookville 1-yard line.
The Raiders’ Zimmerman got three yards on his first carry to give Brookville a bit of breathing room. However, on Zimmerman’s second run, Salberg got into the backfield quick and was able to take him down in the end zone for a safety to make it 12-0 with 5:37 left in the third quarter.
Ridgway was unable to capitalize on getting the ball back as the Raiders forced a three-and-out, but Brookville couldn’t get anything going offensively either and punted away after Krug picked up an initial first down with his legs.
Both teams stalled out again until the Elkers got the ball back at the Brookville 46 after a poor punt by the Raiders.
After Marciniak picked up a first down following some tough runs and a holding call against Ridgway, Allegretto found Howard with an over-the-shoulder grab near the left sideline that allowed Howard to get down to the Raiders’ 4.
The Raiders’ defense, however, shut down Ridgway on the first three run attempts. But after a timeout by the Elkers, Allegretto made it a three-score game at 19-0 with a keeper up the middle on 4th-and-1 with 6:26 left to play.
Brookville scored its only points on the next drive as it moved down the field thanks to a couple Ridgway penalties. Krug picked up seven yards with his legs on 3rd-and-1 from the Ridgway 44 before appearing to throw an interception to Allegretto, but it was called back for a Ridgway hold.
Krug found Truman Sharp for a 10-yard pickup and then Noah Peterson for a 15-yard score with 4:41 left in the game. The Elkers held a 19-6 lead after Brookville’s failed point-after
Ridgway tried to run out some clock, with the Raiders calling timeouts to force a quick three-and-out. Brookville got the ball back at its own 23-yard line. But on Krug’s first pass attempt, Salberg forced a fumble which Ridgway’s Braden Renaud recovered at the Brookville 8.
Two plays later, Marciniak went through the heart of the Brookville defense for a 4-yard score. Benninger’s point-after kick set the final 3:45 left.
“We just have to move on and get better for next year,” Park summed up. “We have a lot of kids coming back and they got a lot of experience this year. I told them after the game and they were all bummed and I told them it sucks and I hate to lose, but at the end of the day it’s sports and it’s designed to make you a better person.”
A seven-win season wasn’t presumed in the preseason, although the goals were updated as the year went on.
“I think some people though I was being optimistic but I thought a two- or three-loss season might be possible. We had some guys really step up in key positions.
“It was fun to see how those guys from the summer to the end of the year got better and progressed as players.”
NOTES: Krug, a sophomore, finished the year with 2,009 yards passing and 23 TDs, tying him for third place on the Raiders’ single-season honor roll. His older brother Jack threw for 40 in 2017, 31 last year and 23 in 2019. ... Junior receiver Brayden Kunselman has 83 career receptions (6th) for 1,418 yards (6th) and 17 TDs (4th), all ranking on the team’s honor roll as well.
Courier-Express sports writer Tyler Kolesar contributed to this story.