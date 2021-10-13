Both Brookville and Central Clarion head north for another road trip this week in the District 9 League’s Large School Division.
The Raiders (5-2) look to bounce back after a loss at St. Marys with a matchup against Kane (3-3) while the Wildcats (2-4) trek to McKean County to play winless Bradford (0-6).
Last week’s Central Clarion win over Ridgway did St. Marys a huge favor in the division standings. With Ridgway now sitting at two losses in the league, the Dutch hold a one-game lead in the loss column against the only team that beat them. While Ridgway still hosts Karns City this week visits the Raiders next week, the Dutch visit 1-5 Moniteau this week and host Kane in their final division game next week.
Both the Raiders and Wildcats are Class 2A and the latest posting of playoff point standings — the power rating is based on wins and what size of school one beats and how many wins it accumulates and curiously does not divide by amount of games played even though that appears to be a varying number among teams — it’s Karns City (6-1, 740), Ridgway (5-2, 650), Brookville (5-2, 630), Kane (3-4) and Brockway (3-4) both with 350 points and Central Clarion (2-4, 280).
One could see that being the field in whatever order in a six-team setup considering Moniteau is 1-5. That would mean the top two seeds get a first-round bye. Stay tuned.
Here’s a closer look at Friday’s games:
Brookville (5-2) at
Kane (3-4)
The Wolves might have some urgency on trying to get playoff eligible considering they play the Raiders and visit St. Marys before visiting Port Allegany in a non-league matchup Week 10.
Kane were routed 41-12 by Karns City last week, one week after the Gremlins beat the Raiders 41-7.
Last week, the Wolves’ Ricky Zampogna was busy, rushing for 83 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries while completing 20 of 31 passes for 167 yards. Landon Darr caught seven passes for 81 yards and Shane Ackley grabbed seven completions for 60 yards.
Going into that game, the Wolves were fairly balanced at 292 yards per game — 158 rushing, 134 passing — although Harley Morris had done most of the passing (55-for-106, 739 yards, 7 TDs, 8 Ints.) with the second-most rushing yards at 289 on 58 carries behind Zampogna’s 394 yards on 78 carries.
Darr (17-260, 4 TDs), Ackley (10-176) and Zampogna (15-151) were the top receivers going into the Karns City loss.
The Raiders weigh in at 319 yards per game offensively — 207 passing, 113 rushing — with sophomore quarterback Charlie Krug (103-for-170, 1,406 yards, 15 TDs, 7 Ints.) going over 1,400 yards last week against St. Marys with a career-high 262 yards, weathering a strong Dutch pass rush that sacked him seven times.
Brayden Kunselman (32-616, 8 TDs) and Noah Peterson (22-361, 5 TDs) are Krug’s top receiving targets while Jackson Zimmerman, who played on defense last week but did not carry the ball, still leads the running game with 263 yards and four TDs. Tate Lindermuth (57-221, 1 TD) is the second-leading rusher.
Defensively, Hunter Smith (53), Carson Weaver (46) and Zimmerman (42) are the top tacklers. Smith and Weaver have seven and three sacks apice.
The Raiders and Wolves didn’t meet last year, but Kane knocked the Raiders out of the playoffs in 2019 with a 28-22 win at Brookville in the first round after the Raiders beat them on the same field, 33-14, three weeks before that in the regular season.
Kane leads the all-time series, 13-6-1.
Cent. Clarion (2-4)
at Bradford (0-7)
The Wildcats look to make it three straight wins against a struggling Owls program that owns the longest active losing streak in District 9 at 16 straight games. Last week, they lost 49-21 to previously winless Punxsutawney.
The Owls have given up a ton of points, 42.2 per game and of course plenty of yards, including a massive amount on the ground. The last four games, the Owls have yielded a walloping 392 yards per game rushing including 367 to the Chucks last week. One-win Moniteau piled up a 575-yard rushing performance in its 44-38 shootout win in Week 5.
Offensively, the disparity is large for the Owls who cannot run the ball. Quarterbacks Talan Reese, a freshman, and senior Elijah Fitton have combined to through for just over 1,900 yards and 15 TDs against 20 interceptions. Fitton has most of those yards, but Reese has seen more action lately. Fitton has completed 89 of 153 for 1,287 yards with 10 TDs and 12 interceptions while Reese has completed 53 of 109 for 616 yards and five TDs against eight picks.
Dalton Dixon (41-797, 7 TDs) is the Owls’ top receiver. The Owls have managed just 190 yards rushing in seven games.
Central Clarion freshman quarterback Jase Ferguson (53-for-110, 957 yards, 12 TDs, 9 ints.) is close to getting over 1,000 passing yards for the season. Christian Simko (15-323, 5 TDs) and Ashton Rex (14-320, 5 TDs) are his top receivers. Breckin Rex (89-531, 2 TDs) and Ryan Hummell (45-267, 2 TDs) lead the running game.