DuBOIS — Trying to end a long losing streak to the DuBois Rockets, the Brookville Grays came within two outs of a win before getting swept at Showers Field Tuesday night.
Finishing off a suspended game from June 7 that saw the teams tied at 2-2 after three innings, the Rockets rallied for a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh inning as they scored twice to win 4-3.
Then in the regular-scheduled game, the Rockets jumped on the Grays early for five runs in the first inning on their way to a 7-1 win.
The Rockets are now 8-0 while the Grays fell to 6-2. DuBois has now won 58 of 62 games over the past two seasons plus after beating the Grays for the 11th straight time since the title-bound Grays knocked them out of the playoffs in the semifinals in 2019.
Both teams play Thursday, the Grays hosting Rossiter at McKinley Field while the Rockets host Sykesville. The Grays then visit Curwensville for a Sunday afternoon doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.
Next week, the Grays host Clearfield Thursday.
In Tuesday’s first game against the Grays, the Rockets managed a their winning rally in the bottom of the seventh, finally getting to Grays pitcher Jamison Rhoades who had retired nine of 11 batters going into the Rockets’ final at-bat.
Zane Morgan singled, Thayne Morgan’s chopper back to first moved Zayne to second and Rhoades hit Garrett Brown with a pitch before walking Dan Stauffer to load the bases. Kane McCall replaced Rhoades with a 2-0 count on Sean Sleigh before Sleigh walked to tie the game. Then Luke Salvo crushed a 0-1 McCall offering in the left-center field gap with the outfield playing in with the winning run in Brown at third base.
Josh Sorbera threw the final four innings to get the win, giving up three hits while walking three and striking out one. The Grays went up 3-2 in the top of the fourth when Cole Slaugenhoup’s forceout grounder pushed a run home.
The Rockets picked up where they left off in the bottom of the first of the regular game as seven straight batters reached with hits. Brown doubled in a run then scored on Stauffer’s single. After Hunter Geer replaced McCall, Salvo singled in a run and Jake Sorbera made it 5-0 with a two-run single.
Stauffer ripped a solo homer in the second and Thayne Morgan scored an unearned run in the fourth after leading off with a single and stealing second.
The Grays’ lone run came in the second when Slaugenhoup led off with a single and scored on Rhoades’ one-out single. The only other hit by the Grays came on Tanner LaBenne’s leadoff single in the seventh.
Joe Tettis went the first three innings and struck out three walking walking one and hitting a batter with Austin Amacher picking up the win by finishing the game, allowing just one hit and one walk while retiring 12 of the 14 batters he faced with seven strikeouts.
Thayne Morgan singled three times as did Cory Lehman.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, June 16
Grays 11,
Sykesville 8
Scoring all of their runs in the first four innings, the Grays held off the Sykesville Senators.
The Grays led 11-4 after four innings, then withstood a home run barrage in the Senators’ final two at-bats. Ryan Walker ripped a solo homer in the sixth, and Jake Felix and Shane Price hit back-to-back shots to plate three runs in the seventh to make things interesting.
Brookville had 14 hits off three Senators pitchers with 13 coming in the first four innings. Jamison Rhoades singled three times and scored two runs, driving in a run in the Grays’ five-run second inning. Tanner LaBenne, Brady Caylor and Cole Slaugenhoup each had two hits.
LaBenne and Caylor singled in runs in the Grays’ three-run first while Nathan Bonfardine singled in two runs in the second. LaBenne’s bases-loaded walk pushed home a run in the third and Slaugenhoup’s sacrifice in the fourth drove in the Grays’ final run.
Jordan Matthews, Drew Beichner, Brady Caylor and Hunter Geer pitched for the Grays with Beichner going 1 2/3 innings to get the win.