BROOKVILLE — The script for the Brookville Grays was similar to the 2021 Federation League semifinals.
Fifth and deciding game at McKinley Field with Rossiter Miners pitcher Daren Byers firing strikes left and right.
Byers tossed a complete-game six-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks in a Miners 7-1 victory that took just 75 minutes Sunday afternoon, one week after the Miners outlasted the Grays 3-2 in their 18-inning game that took 4 hours and 20 minutes.
The Miners won their best-of-seven finals opener in Reynoldsville against Sykesville Tuesday night 12-10 in eight innings on a Byers two-run homer in the top of the eight.
Against the Grays, it was Byers’ third outing of the series and it was similar to the first two — throwing strikes and keeping the Grays off-balance.
“Just get ahead in the count and throwing the change-up away and they were swinging through it every time,” said Byers, the former Chucks outfielder who has started the past three seasons in college at Clarion. “It was huge to go out there with five runs and lead 5-0 after two innings. It just puts a chip on your back to go out there and throw strikes.”
Sunday’s game was moved from Saturday because of a wet McKinley Field. Either way, Byers was going to pitch. The extra day certainly didn’t hurt considering he threw the final 1 2/3 innings in Thursday’s 3-2 walk-off win over the Grays in Rossiter.
In the 2021 semifinals, the left-handed Byers pitched the Miners to a game five semifinal-clinching 7-3 win over the Grays also at McKinley Field. He went 2-0 in that series, which included a shutout win. This year, he also threw the first eight innings and gave up two runs and got the no-decision in the 18-inning game.
The season ended at 13-7 overall for the Grays, the defending champion after their magical run a year ago to the league title with series wins over Sykesville and then the heavily-favored DuBois Rockets. This year, the Grays ran into a balanced Miners who had a little more pitching depth.
“That’s a really good over there,” said the Grays’ Joey Lopez. “There’s lots of talent and we did a good job holding their offense in check the first four games, and today, they brought their bats and it just wasn’t our day and they capitalized on that.
“The think that (Byers) does great is he stays ahead in counts and works fast. We tried to slow him down a little bit, but he kept firing and filled the zone and pitched to contact and let his defense play behind him.”
The Miners got to Grays starter Hunter Geer early in the first with Isaac London singling and Anthony Maseto walking. A forceout grounder set up Jack Bracken’s run-scoring groundout before Taylor singled in Byers to make it 2-0.
In the second, Peyton Hetrick singled, Coy Martino walked and Addison Neal doubled in Hetrick. Martino scored from third on a wild pitch and London’s sacrifice fly to center pushed home Neal to make it 5-0.
That was more than enough for Byers.
“The first game going 18 innings was draining for everybody and then we got blown out in the second game, which put a damper on everything,” Byers said. “We hadn’t hit all series until today with the nine hits and that helps.”
Ty Carrier threw the final five innings for the Grays, giving up two Miners runs in the fifth when Bracken and Taylor led off with singles and came around to score on two straight groundouts by Zeke Bennett and Hetrick to set the final.
The Grays’ lone run came in the fifth when Tanner LaBenne reached on a two-out, two-base infield throwing error and scored on Owen Caylor’s double over left-fielder Anthony Maseto’s head. Caylor was white-hot for the Grays the whole series, finishing an impressive 11-for-15 after going 6-for-6 the final two games.
In other games:
THURSDAY, July 27
Rossiter 3, Grays 2
At Rossiter, Pete Meterko’s bases-loaded single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Miners past the Grays and evened the best-of-five series at 2-2.
The 30-year veteran Meterko ended a game that his Miners led 2-0 into the top of the sixth inning before the Grays rallied to tie the game with two runs, the first coming on Dillon Wolbert’s leadoff home run. Dane Lyle drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs to tie it up.
In the seventh, the Miners put for straight batters on base against Wolbert, who went the distance and took the loss. Daren Byers reached on a two-base outfield error and moved to third before two intentional walks set up Meterko’s winning hit.
Byers went the final 1 2/3 innings in relief of starter Isaac London to get the win. At the plate, Byers went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. London and Jack Bracken each had two hits with Bracken singling in the first run of the game in the first inning.
Owen Caylor singled three times for the Grays.
WEDNESDAY, July 26
Grays 4, Rossiter 3
At McKinley Field, defensively speaking, well, that’s what won the game for the Grays.
Four sparkling plays, two each from first baseman Tanner LaBenne and centerfielder Hunter Geer, helped the Grays rally and hold off the Miners.
LaBenne ended the game with his stellar play on a line shot hit by Anthony Maseto with one out and the potential tying run in Isaac London at second after he doubled with one out in the top of the seventh.
“I was playing back. Early in that at-bat I was down the line because he pulled one (foul) and then I moved over three or four steps toward second because Brady (Caylor) was playing more up the middle,” said LaBenne, who dove into the hole toward second to snare Maseto’s shot.
London stumbled getting back to the back, giving LaBenne more time to recover and make the throw to second for the third and final out of the game.
The out sealed the win in relief for Owen Caylor, who replaced Grays starter Jamison Rhoades in the fourth after he had walked the bases loaded with no outs. Those three runs scored, but Caylor minimized the damage.
Travis Keister’s sacrifice fly tied the game at 1-1 before LaBenne made his first highlight catch of the game on a popup into shallow right field with runners at first and second.
“I take pride in that stuff,” said LaBenne of his defense which he honed at Penn State DuBois. “I started to focus a lot more over the last three years when I went to college. First basemen can change games because it’s essentially adding another infielder and I’ve gained some range over the last few years.”
Caylor hit Addison Neal to load the bases again before London ripped a two-out, two-run single — the Miners’ first hit of the game — to give the Miners a 3-1 lead.
But Caylor allowed just the other hit to London and that one in the seventh ended a string of eight straight retired batters. And then he got some help from LaBenne to end the game.
“I was trying to limit hard-hit balls and hit some corners, but sometimes good hitters hit balls hard wherever you throw it so you just have to try to get it across the plate and let the defense do what you can,” said Caylor, who hit two more singles and started the Gray’s fifth-inning rally that gave them the lead for good.
When Maseto hit his shot at LaBenne, Caylor was headed to first to cover the bag.
“Tanner said he was back, so I figured he was at least going to stop it,” Caylor said. “It was awesome he caught the ball and throw to second was even better.”
The Miners went with Jack Bracken on the mound and he threw the first four innings before Coy Martino relieved him the fifth.
With two outs and nobody on base, Caylor singled before Martino walked Cole Slaugenhoup, Dane Lyle and then Ty Carrier to force in the tying run. Joey Lopez followed with a ground ball to London at shortstop, but it was misplayed and the throw pulled Maseto off the bag at first and that allowed Slaugenhoup to score the go-ahead run.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Grays cut it to 3-2 when Geer singled for the third time to drive in Lyle with two outs. Geer singled and scored in the first inning when he singled, moved to second when Zayn Hargenrader walked and scored when Brady Caylor reached on a bunt single, but the late throw got away and allowed Geer to score.
Geer helped keep the Miners off the scoreboard in the third inning when he made two diving catches on balls hit by London and Daren Byers with a runner at first base.
“They were both lefties, but the ball that London hit was hit into the left-center field gap and it was tailing away. I felt like I was chasing it the whole time,” said Geer. “I have a ton of fun out there. I love having a ball hit in the gap. I like my chances of getting it most of the time.”
Rhoades wound up walking six, but struck out two and didn’t give up a hit.
The Grays wound up outhitting the Miners, 8-2, and didn’t commit an error compared to the Miners’ three, two of them leading to costly runs in what turned out to be a one-run loss, and a frustrating one at that.