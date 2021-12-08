NEW BETHLEHEM — Like the other teams at Redbank Valley last winter, the schedule was a fast and furious one.
Starting on Jan. 15, the Lady Bulldogs wound up putting together a very busy but solid 15-6 season that probably didn’t end the way they wanted it to. The defending Class 2A champions were in Class 3A for the first year of the two-year cycle and were beaten by Moniteau in the playoff opener.
Of the six losses, two were to D9 3A champion Punxsutawney with others to Laurel, Indiana and Keystone, all of them quality.
Most of head coach Chris Edmonds’ roster returns four starters and just one rotation player is gone from a year ago, so jumping into the fray again to battle for a district title and PIAA playoff spot — only the champion advances to states again — is what the fifth-year coach wants to see.
“We were pretty much playing every other night and practices were limited, so this year with the normal schedule, we’ve been able to incorporate a couple of new offenses and the kids are more familiar with each other,” Edmonds said. “We return four starters and the rest of the girls have played valuable minutes during the season and postseason the past couple years, so we’re looking to build on that and hopefully contend for the championship.”
The Lady Bulldogs open the season Friday at the Franklin Tournament.
Over 72 percent of the team’s scoring last year came from the trio of junior Caylen Rearick (12.9 ppg.), senior Madison Foringer (11.7) and junior Alivia Huffman (11.5). Rearick, who drilled 54 3-pointers, was a Second Team All-District pick by D9and10Sports.Com, while Foringer was a Third Team selection after leading the team with 8.8 rebounds per game. All three were KSAC All-Stars as well.
“We’re definitely going to play to their strengths, but we’ve incorporated some things to include the others,” Edmonds said. “The whole offense starts with our pressure defense and we’ve been concentrating on pressing and up-tempo.”
Senior Claire Clouse (4.6 ppg.) is the other starter back for Edmonds, who will also look to returning rotation players in seniors Katie Davis and Ryleigh Smathers, and junior Brooklyn Edmonds. Others who could get some minutes are junior Ember Hetrick, and sophomores Lilly Barnett and Izzy Bond, along with juniors Alyssa Bowser and Ryleigh Evans, and freshmen Taylor Ripple, Mylee Harmon and Kira Bonanno.
All 15 girls will dress varsity, so Edmonds plans to use the majority of those players at some point throughout the season.
“Punxsutawney is the returning champion and they have been for a few years now, so it’ll be a challenge, but our goals are basically to contend for the league championship, qualify for districts and hopefully make states,” Edmonds said.
Edmonds’ coaching staff includes Jason Huffman, Mike Dawson and Kristen Huffman.
ROSTER
Seniors: Claire Clouse, Katie Davis, Madison Foringer, Ryleigh Smathers.
Juniors: Brooklyn Edmonds, Alivia Huffman, Caylen Rearick, Alyssa Bowser, Ryleigh Evans, Ember Hetrick
Sophomores: Lilly Barnett, Izzy Bond.
Freshmen: Taylor Ripple, Mylee Harmon, Kira Bonanno.
SCHEDULE
December
Franklin
Tournament
10-at Franklin, 5:30 p.m..
11-Iroquois, 4:30 p.m.
14-at Cranberry
16-C-L
21-at Karns City
29-at Shanango, 5:30 p.m.
January
4-at Moniteau
6-Keystone
12-Venango Catholic, 6 p.m. varsity only
18-A-C Valley
20-at North Clarion
22-at Indiana, noon
26-Union
28-at Clarion
31-Homer-Center
February
1-Cranberry
3-at C-L, 6:30 p.m.
9-at Karns City
11-Moniteau
15-at Keystone
Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless noted.