Batting 12th and not playing any position …
Or call it an extra hitter.
For those who don’t follow the policy changes of Little League All-Star baseball until it matters, meaning by this time very year, the initiation of a “rotary” or “continuous” batting order was a bit of a jolt.
What that means is everyone on a team’s roster bats in the order. If a team has nine, 10, 11 or 12 players, that’s what its order is. There are no more defensive requirements. In the old days, every player on a team had to bat once and play six consecutive outs on defense.
It’s now easier for all-star coaching staffs. Set an order, worry little about having to make mandatory defensive moves and instead focus on your pitching staff and when it’s time to make a change on the mound.
Easier for the coaches, no question. Being an all-star manager and coach in the past, figuring out the best way to plug in players and get every player in a position to contribute wasn’t an easy thing to do. And covering a game with a scorebook back in those now old and dusty nine-man lineup days? Well, it’s clearly easier now. There are no substitutions.
The continuous lineup rule doesn’t apply to the Senior Little League division, just every division younger than that.
Easier, but better?
Little League states “Tournament Rule 9 – Mandatory Play states: All Tournament Teams must adopt a policy of a continuous batting order that will include all players on the team affidavit present at the start of the game, to appear in the batting order. Each player is considered a ‘starter’ and required to bat in his/her respective spot in the batting order.”
This rule is not better if teams have different numbers of players. So far I’ve covered 10 vs. 12, 12 vs. 12, 10 vs. 9 and 9 vs. 9. The variances likely came to be because of unavailable players who were selected for the all-star teams.
I’m not sure how you level the playing field when teams come to the field with a different number of players, but then again, Little League isn’t really worried about that.
“Little League is not a win-at-all-cost organization,” Little League International’s web site states. “We pride ourselves in, and are committed to providing fair playing time to all Little Leaguers. The more time players are on the field, the better. Every Little Leaguer should have the opportunity to experience new challenges on the baseball and softball field, and parents are encouraged to work with their children and their children’s coaches about trying new positions, growing skill sets, and ensuring all players on the roster are having a fun, meaningful experience at their Little League games.”
Is this a dumbed-down sports move to try to keep kids and parents happy and streamline the required substitution rule that’s been a key part of Little League forever? It certainly is.
There is nothing wrong with rules that mandate getting every player on your roster in the game. At the expense of stretching the baseball reality beyond a nine-person order, it’s a bit much.
Easier, but not better.
BUCCOS TALK — The last column I penned praised the “relevant” baseball that the Pittsburgh Pirates were giving us this summer. Since that column was written, the Pirates went 2-11, their second win coming in Tuesday’s 9-4 win over the San Diego Padres.
Now at 36-42 through Tuesday, the Pirates now have a couple of youngsters up and getting at-bats, trying to spark what’s been a painfully inept offense. Rookie infielder Nick Gonzalez ripped a laser shot into the bushes in deep center field, a home run going 442 feet.
OK, that gets my attention.
Relevant baseball does mean a significant role in the playoff race and right now, that’s slipping away.
I’m not taking credit for the 2-11 slump, though. That’s on the Buccos.
NAME GAME — OK, so we have a few name trends with the Brookville All-Stars worth noting. On the Major Baseball (11-12-year-old) squad, there are four, yes four Landons or Landens.
And how about the extended Lewis family? Move over Park, we have 10 Lewis players or coaches on three Brookville All-Star teams — Kurt, Colby, Connor, Jake, Sawyer, Bryce, Greyson, Luke, Avonlea and Maylee.
READING LIST — I stand at 157 books read either through hard copy, Kindle or Audiobook since May of 2020 and have a few books going on right now.
— Audiobook at Alexander Hamilton.
— Kindle reads titled Greatest Summer in Baseball History: 1973; Warlords: A behind-the scenes timeline working through World War II from the perspective of world leaders Franklin Roosevelt, Adolph Hitler, Winston Churchill and Josef Stalin; and The Fall of the House of Dixie.
— Two hard copy books as well are on the reading table, including “Go Up For Glory,” the 1966 book by Bill Russell, and a local history book about early flying pioneer and Brookville native Earle Sandt titled “Earle of the Air” by Paul Michael Beck.
