For the second straight year, Brookville senior Griffin Ruhlman earned All-District 9 honors in awards announced by D9and10Sports.Com last weekend.
The D9 League Most Valuable Player and Co-Defensive Player of the Year was a Third-Team selection last year. This year, he was a First Team pick after averaging 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field.
He joins Player of the Year Alec Srock of DuBois Central Catholic, Clearfield’s Cole Miller, Elk County Catholic’s Charlie Breindel, Keystone’s Bret Wingard and Ridgway’s Dan Park on the First Team. All but Miller, a junior, are seniors.
Srock led DCC to a second-place finish in District 9 Class 1A and the second round of the PIAA playoffs by averaging a double-double of 19.5 points and 13.3 rebounds per game while also adding 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.6 blocks per contest. He shot 50.5% (197 of 390) from the field.
The second team consists of DuBois’s Chooch Husted, Otto-Eldred’s Gavin Jimerson, Redbank Valley’s Marquese Gardlock and Chris Marshall, Ridgway’s Domenic Allegretto, and Union’s Caden Rainey.
The third team is made up of Cameron County’s Hayden Brown, Clarion’s Christian Simko, Curwensville’s Ty Terry, North Clarion’s Aiden Hartle and Collin Schmader, Francis, and Smethport’s Alex Ognen.
Joining Srock as major award winners are Otto-Eldred’s Landon Francis (Rookie of the Year) and Elk County Catholic’s Aaron Straub (Chuck Daly Coach of the Year).
In his 40th year of coaching the Elk County Catholic boys’ team, the 2022 campaign might have been one of the most rewarding if not most challenging seasons for Straub and, yet, the Crusaders still won the District 9 Class 1A title (the 24th title for ECC under Straub) and advanced to the PIAA semifinals for the fifth time in school history.
Straub’s team started the year with just eight kids on the bench and never dressed more than 10.
On the girls’ side, Clarion-Limestone senior France Milliron was a Second Team selection after averaging 14.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.3 assists for the Lady Lions. Other Second Team picks were Elk County Catholic sophomores Syd Alexander and Tori Newton, Keystone junior Natalie Bowser, Redbank Valley freshman Mylee Harmon and Union senior Dominika Logue.
Otto-Eldred junior Katie Sheeler was named Player of the Year after leading the Lady Terrors to their first North Tier title since 1979 and two PIAA playoff wins. She was second in D9 in scoring at 18.3 points per game while adding 5.1 steals, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. She shot 44.4 percent (187 of 421) from the field, including 64 of 184 (34.8%) from 3-point range leading District 9 in 3-pointers.
Joining Sheeler as major award winners are Redbank Valley’s Mylee Harmon (Rookie of the Year) and Brockway’s Dick Esposito (Chuck Daly Coach of the Year).
The first team includes Sheeler, Brockway’s Danielle Wood and Selena Buttery, Punxsutawney’s Chloe Presloid, Redbank Valley’s Alivia Huffman, and Venango Catholic’s Lily Homan.
The third team is made up of Clearfield’s Emma Hipps, DuBois Central Catholic’s Kayley Risser, ECC’s Lucy Klawuhn, North Clarion’s Gwen Siegel, Redbank Valley’s Madison Foringer, Ridgway’s Jenna Kasmierski, and Union’s Keira Croyle.
