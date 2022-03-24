ST. MARYS — Brookville senior Griffin Ruhlman and Punxsutawney junior Chloe Presloid were won District 9 League’s Most Valuable Player awards at the league’s annual banquet held at Gunners Restaurant and Inn Monday night.
After a missed league season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that led the northern teams of the league — Bradford, Elk County Catholic and St. Marys — to prohibit travel out of their immediate area, the league resumed this year’s regular season. Both MVPs led their respective teams to league titles with 9-1 records in the six-team league that also includes DuBois, Elk County Catholic, Bradford and St. Marys.
Ruhlman scored 10.8 points and pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and helped anchor a Raiders defense that limited opponents to 43.6 points per game and just 37 percent shooting.
Ruhlman is the first Raiders league MVP since Zane Hackett won back-to-back honors in 2011 and 2012.
Ruhlman and Presloid also grabbed another honor as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. Ruhlman shared the boys’ award with DuBois senior Chooch Husted. Elk County Catholic’s Jordan Wasko earned the boys’ Rookie of the Year award while ECC’s Sami Straub was the ROY on the girls’ side.
The girls’ also had a Comeback Player of the Year award which went to Punxsutawney’s Maeve Hanley. The Laurel Eye Clinic sponsored all of the “of the year” awards outside of the league MVPs.
Ruhlman was one of three Raiders on the boys’ all-star team with senior Danny Lauer and junior Clayton Cook earning awards as well. Lauer led the Raiders in scoring at 11 points per game, drilling a team-high 40 3-pointers on 37 percent shooting while also ranking second on the team in steals with 29. Cook averaged 7.3 points and a team-best 6.6 rebounds per game while also leading the Raiders with 37 blocked shots.
Also on the boys’ team, runner-up DuBois had Husted and senior Joey Foradora on the team. Elk County Catholic seniors Charlie Breindel and Luke Jansen, Bradford senior Cam Austin and sophomore Jake Frantz, and Punxsutawney’s Gabe Kengersky rounded out the boys’ team.
Punxsutawney sophomore Danielle Griebel joined Presloid on the all-star team as well as the ECC sophomore trio of Tori Newton, Sydney Alexander and Lucy Klawuhn, DuBois junior Madison Rusnica, St. Marys sophomores Jayssa Snelick and Maura Caskey, and junior Isabella Catalone, and the lone senior all-star for the girls in Brookville’s Alayna Haight.
Haight led the Lady Raiders in scoring at 13.1 points per game while sinking a team-high 55 3-pointers.