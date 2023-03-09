ST. MARYS — Fittingly, the Brookville Lady Raiders had 17 different swimmers score points in all 12 pool events and their lone state-qualifying entry for this year’s PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships was a relay.
It was certainly all about team this year for the Lady Raiders, who finished the dual season with a 10-1 record. Last weekend at the D9 Class 2A Championships at St. Marys High School, they finished second to Clearfield in the team standings for the second straight year.
With no divers for a second year in a row, the Lady Raiders were unable to close that gap and once again came up just short. Clearfield scored 37 points with three placing in the top five and outscored the Lady Raiders overall, 313-303, for its sixth straight title.
Last year, Clearfield outpointed the Lady Raiders, 318-300.
“As a team, the girls really came together and swam their hearts out,” Brookville head coach Ray Doolittle said. “There were some massive time drops in some cases. In other cases, though, there were girls who stayed the same, and there were even some big disappointments with times going the wrong direction, as in slower times. That’s not reflective of effort or focus, that’s just the nature of sports. … It would have been great to bring home a team title, but as nice as that would have been, seeing every girl swim in such a way that it made me proud of them means more in the long run than anything else.”
Headed to states is the 200-yard medley relay team of senior Madeline Golier, juniors Ella Fiscus and Kerrigan Swartz, and sophomore Cora Parson. The relay was seeded second with a season-best time of 2:00.41, but cut off over three seconds and touched the board in 1:57.22, almost three seconds ahead of top-seeded and runner-up Bradford’s 2:00.11.
They’ll head to the PIAA Class 2A Championships March 15-16 at Bucknell University.
It’s the fourth trip to states for the senior Golier, whose state meet resume now includes qualifying in five relays and two individual events. At districts, she was second in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 100 backstroke.
“States is always a fun experience and I know that’s something that some swimmers never to that point, so it’s awesome to take to take two girls who haven’t gone before,” Golier said. “I definitely expect they’ll go again, so I’m rooting for them there, but I’m glad I get to go out with them for the first time.”
Golier was matched up with Bradford’s top swimmer Bella Rhoades and trailed by just .17 seconds after their 50-yard backstroke leg. In the breaststroke, Parson was nearby as well, touching the wall .28 seconds behind Bradford.
“I was pretty much focusing as hard as I could to go as hard as i can and going all out,” Parson said. “I was happy with my leg and put Ella in a good spot.”
Fiscus, a returning state qualifier from last year’s 200 freestyle relay, keyed the separation with her butterfly leg that had her team leading Bradford by 2.16 seconds going into Swartz’s anchor freestyle leg.
“Ella really stepped it up when we needed it and that speaks of the depths and variety of this whole girls’ team,” Doolittle said. “I honestly can’t remember if that specific lineup in that particular order ever matched up this year or not. There are multiple girls that could have sneaked in that relay lineup and the outcome would most likely have been the same. We knew that relay was one of our best shots to get a group of girls to states. It was a tough decision who to put on and who to leave off, but those four really delivered.”
Swartz extended the final lead slightly and secured the relay’s trip to states.
“We definitely knew that it was going to be a tough race, no matter what team we were racing,” Golier said. “When you go to districts, you don’t know what relay will click for us, so we just had to prepare for whatever … I think we were all focused on doing our part and we went as hard as we could and we wanted it.”
Golier, who won the D9 title last year in the 100 backstroke and qualified for states as a freshman in the 200 individual medley, swam the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke this year and finished second and fourth respectively.
She was seeded second behind St. Marys’ sophomore Sarah Krise in the 100 butterfly and cut .76 seconds off her seeded time to finish in 1:03.52, but Krise sliced exactly two seconds off her seeded time and touched the board in 1:01.2.
Golier was fourth in the backstroke in 1:02.84, seeded second at 1:02.74. Moniteau’s Katie Reott, the top seed, wound up finishing in an impressive 58.23 seconds. Rhoades and Krise also cut big times and finished second and third.
“I definitely know that I did the best I could do, but I knew it was going to be a tough week,” Golier said. “I know physically I wasn’t having the best week, but I’m so proud of how I swam. I can’t get hung up on it, because I’ve done so much over the four years to be proud of. I can’t be mad I’m not going to states individually. I’m really happy that I’m able to close out my senior year satisfied, absolutely.”
The Lady Raiders’ other individual runner-up was sophomore Erika Doolittle, who was second in the 200 IM in 2:30.32, well behind winner Karsyn Gracey-Dalton of Bradford with a time of 2:25.56.
“Maddy and Erika both had good swims in their respective Thursday events,” Coach Doolittle said. “The heartbreak is, they both needed great swims to have a shot at moving on. I know that they both worked incredibly hard, and it may have been the case of doing too much leading up to districts, as opposed to doing not enough. That could be on me as a coach. We really went for it.
“To compound the frustration for Maddy, she would have had an excellent shot to advance in the 200 IM, but after swimming that for so many years and setting the school record this year, I think that she just felt like her work was done in that event, and she felt better about rolling the dice with some other events as opposed to playing it safe.”
Doolittle also finished fifth in the 500 freestyle. Both Doolittle and Golier were part of the third-place 400 freestyle relay with Fiscus and Swartz. Doolittle, Fiscus, Lucy Golier and Parson were on the fourth-place 200 freestyle relay.
Before the meet-finishing 400 freestyle relay, Clearfield led Brookville by eight points and with only three relays entered in the race, it was impossible for the Lady Bison to lose the lead. A four-team race would’ve needed Brookville to win it and Clearfield to finish fourth to make up the difference. Instead, it was Clearfield finishing well ahead of the third-place Lady Raiders to bump the final margin to 10 points.
“We knew the entire year that it would come down to us out-swimming Clearfield, divers or not,” Golier said. “They have divers so I knew that’d put us back a bit, but we really can’t focus on that because that’s just the luck of the draw. I was proud of us being able to out-swim them, even though it came down to the last couple points that we lost. I’m proud of that my senior year was the best we’ve done at districts.”
Other scoring finishes for the Lady Raiders:
— Fiscus finished fourth in the 100 butterfly while Swartz finished third in the 100 breaststroke and eighth in the 100 freestyle. Parson added two fourths in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.
— Senior Grace Park was third in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 200 freestyle.
— Freshman Lucy Golier, the younger sister of Madeline, turned in a fourth in the 50 freestyle and sixth in the 100 freestyle.
— Another freshman, Casey Riley, scored with a seventh in the 100 backstroke and eighth in the 100 butterfly.
— Sophomore Violet Harper was sixth in the 200 IM and seventh in the 100 butterfly.
— Seniors Taryn Hoffman and Audrey Barrett were eighth in the 100 breaststroke and seventh in the 500 freestyle respectively.
— Sophomore Kathryn Fenske finished 12th in the 200 freestyle.
— Freshmen Gabby West was eighth in the 500 freestyle and 10th in the 200 freestyle, Adell Doty was fifth in the 100 breaststroke, MacKenzie Jacobson finished ninth in the 200 IM and Rayleigh Painter finished eighth in the 50 freestyle.