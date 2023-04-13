Brookville
BASEBALL (1-4)
March
22-Bradford, ppd. to May 11
29-Signal Mountain, Tenn;9-4 W
April
1-Eagleville, Tenn.;2-8 L
3-at Redbank Valley;1-2 L
5-at St. Marys;1-9 L
11-Karns City;9-12 L
12-DuBois
14-at North Clarion, 4 p.m.
18-at DuBois CC (DH), 4 p.m.
20-at Brockway, 4 p.m.
21-Clearfield
24-at Keystone, 4 p.m.
26-at Bradford, 4:15 p.m.
27-Elk Co. Catholic
May
1-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
4-Brockway
8-at DuBois, 4:15 p.m.
11-Bradford
12-St. Marys
15-Punxsutawney
16-C-L
17-at Clarion, 4:15 p.m.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
SOFTBALL (1-1)
March
22-at Bradford, ppd. to April 26
29-Punxsutawney, ppd. TBA
April
3-at Redbank Valley;5-3 W
5-St. Marys;0-18 (5) L
12-at DuBois
14-at St. Marys, 4 p.m.
17-West Branch
19-at Port Allegany, 4:30 p.m.
20-Brockway
24-at Keystone, 4 p.m.
26-Bradford (DH), 3:30 p.m.
28-A-C Valley/Union
May
1-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
4-at Brockway, 4 p.m.
5-at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.
8-DuBois
10-at C-L, 4 p.m.
12-Elk Co. Catholic
15-Clarion (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS (4-0)
March
28-at Oil City;90-60 W
April
4-Punxsutawney;80-70 W
11-at Elk Co. Catholic;115-35 W
11-DuBois CC (at ECC);119-31 W
15-Host Invitational, 9 a.m.
18-at Bradford
22-at Slippery Rock Invitational, 9 a.m.
25-at St. Marys
29-at City of Hermitage Invitational, 9 a.m.
May
2-DuBois and Clearfield
9-at Port Allegany
11-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
19-Host District 9 Class 2A Championships, TBA
26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
GIRLS (0-4)
March
28-at Oil City;67-83 L
April
4-Punxsutawney;52-97 L
11-at Elk Co. Catholic;68-82 L
11-DuBois CC (at ECC);61-89 L
15-Host Invitational, 9 a.m.
18-at Bradford
22-at Slippery Rock Invitational, 9 a.m.
25-at St. Marys
29-at City of Hermitage Invitational, 9 a.m.
May
2-DuBois and Clearfield
9-at Port Allegany
11-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
19-Host District 9 Class 2A Championships, TBA
26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
C-L
BASEBALL (3-2)
March
21-at West Shamokin;11-0 (5) W
31-A-C Valley/Union, ppd. to April 28
April
3-Karns City;2-8 L
4-at North Clarion;7-5 W
6-Forest Area;27-0 (3) W
10-at St. Marys;0-1 L
12-Clarion
14-Moniteau
17-Johnsonburg
18-Cranberry
20-at Karns City, Butler, 5:30 p.m.
24-DuBois CC
25-Keystone
27-at A-C Valley/Union, at Union, 4 p.m.
28-A-C Valley/Union
May
1-Redbank Valley
4-at Moniteau, Butler, 3:30 p.m.
8-at Clarion
11-at Keystone
16-at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
17-Redbank Valley.
Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted
SOFTBALL (1-1)
March
21-At West Shamokin, ppd. TBA
22-Karns City;1-16 (4) L
31-A-C Valley/Union, ppd. to April 24
April
6-Forest Area;9-8 W
12-Clarion
14-Moniteau
18-Cranberry
20-at Karns City, 6 p.m.
24-A-C Valley/Union
25-Keystone
28-at Elk Co. Catholic
May
1-Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
4-Moniteau, 4 p.m.
8-Clarion, 4 p.m.
10-Brookville (DH), 4 p.m.
11-at Keystone, 4 p.m.
17-Redbank Valley.
Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.