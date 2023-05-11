Brookville

BASEBALL (8-8)

March

22-Bradford, ppd. to May 11

29-Signal Mountain, Tenn;9-4 W

April

1-Eagleville, Tenn.;2-8 L

3-at Redbank Valley;1-2 L

5-at St. Marys;1-9 L

11-Karns City;9-12 L

12-DuBois;14-15, susp. 6th

14-at North Clarion;3-6 L

18-at DuBois CC;8-10 L

19-DuBois CC (at DuBois);5-11 L

20-at Brockway;4-1 W

21-Clearfield;7-6 (11) W

24-at Keystone;9-3 W

26-Bradford;12-2 (5) W

27-Elk Co. Catholic;10-7 W

May

1-at Punxsutawney, ppd. to May 15

4-Brockway (at Bway);7-0 W

8-DuBois;14-17 L

8-at DuBois;7-3 W

11-at Bradford

12-St. Marys

15-Punxsutawney (DH), 3:30 p.m.

Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Note: Two games resulted in forfeits due to pitch count violations, reversing the winner on the field — April 21 vs. Clearfield and April 14 vs. North Clarion.

SOFTBALL (5-7)

March

22-at Bradford, ppd. to April 26

29-Punxsutawney, ppd. to May 18

April

3-at Redbank Valley;5-3 W

5-St. Marys;0-18 (5) L

12-at DuBois;5-20 (4) L

14-at St. Marys;0-16 (3) L

19-at Port Allegany;14-4 W

20-Brockway;8-5 W

21-West Branch;8-26 (5) L

24-at Keystone;3-9 L

26-Bradford;5-1 W

26-at Bradford (home);2-12 (6) L

May

1-at Punxsutawney, ppd. to May 17

3-A-C Valley/Union, canceled

4-at Brockway;12-2 W

5-at Marion Center, ppd. to May 11

8-DuBois;2-14 L

10-at C-L (DH), 4 p.m.

11-at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.

12-Elk Co. Catholic

15-Clarion, 4:15 p.m.

17-at Punxsutawney, 3:30 p.m.

18-Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.

Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS (7-0)

March

28-at Oil City;90-60 W

April

4-Punxsutawney;80-70 W

11-at Elk Co. Catholic;115-35 W

11-DuBois CC (at ECC);119-31 W

15-Host Invitational

18-at Bradford, canceled

22-at Slippery Rock Invitational

25-at St. Marys;95-55 W

29-at City of Hermitage Invitational

May

2-DuBois and Clearfield, canceled

9-at Port Allegany;109-41 W

9-Oswayo Valley;116-34 W

11-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

19-Host District 9 Class 2A Championships, TBA

26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

GIRLS (3-4)

March

28-at Oil City;83-67 W

April

4-Punxsutawney;52-97 L

11-at Elk Co. Catholic;68-82 L

11-DuBois CC (at ECC);61-89 L

15-Host Invitational

18-at Bradford, canceled

22-at Slippery Rock Invitational

25-at St. Marys;55-95 L

29-at City of Hermitage Invitational

May

2-DuBois and Clearfield, canceled

9-at Port Allegany;97-53 W

9-Oswayo Valley;98-52 W

11-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

19-Host District 9 Class 2A Championships, TBA

26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

C-L

BASEBALL (9-5)

March

21-at West Shamokin;11-0 (5) W

31-A-C Valley/Union, ppd. to April 28

April

3-Karns City;2-8 L

4-at North Clarion;7-5 W

6-Forest Area;27-0 (3) W

10-at St. Marys;0-1 L

12-Clarion;4-11 L

14-Moniteau;6-5 (9) W

19-Cranberry;5-6 L

20-at Karns City;6-5 W

24-DuBois CC;10-0 (6) W

25-Keystone;12-1 (6) W

27-at A-C Valley/Union;5-2 W

28-A-C Valley/Union, ppd. TBA

May

1-Redbank Valley, ppd. TBA

4-at Moniteau, Butler;1-0 (9) W

8-at Clarion;2-12 (6) L

11-at Keystone

17-Redbank Valley

Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted

SOFTBALL (2-8)

March

21-At West Shamokin, ppd. TBA

22-Karns City;1-16 (4) L

April

6-Forest Area;8-9 L

12-Clarion;16-3 (5) W

14-Moniteau;7-6 W

19-Cranberry;2-16 (5) L

20-at Karns City, ppd. to April 24

24-A-C Valley/Union;2-18 (4) L

24-Karns City;15-31 (5) L

25-Keystone;7-8 L

28-at Elk Co. Catholic;3-13 (5) L

May

1-Redbank Valley, ppd. TBA

4-Moniteau;1-11 (5) L

8-Clarion, canceled

10-Brookville (DH), 4 p.m.

11-at Keystone, 4 p.m.

17-Redbank Valley

Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

