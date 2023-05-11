Brookville
BASEBALL (8-8)
March
22-Bradford, ppd. to May 11
29-Signal Mountain, Tenn;9-4 W
April
1-Eagleville, Tenn.;2-8 L
3-at Redbank Valley;1-2 L
5-at St. Marys;1-9 L
11-Karns City;9-12 L
12-DuBois;14-15, susp. 6th
14-at North Clarion;3-6 L
18-at DuBois CC;8-10 L
19-DuBois CC (at DuBois);5-11 L
20-at Brockway;4-1 W
21-Clearfield;7-6 (11) W
24-at Keystone;9-3 W
26-Bradford;12-2 (5) W
27-Elk Co. Catholic;10-7 W
May
1-at Punxsutawney, ppd. to May 15
4-Brockway (at Bway);7-0 W
8-DuBois;14-17 L
8-at DuBois;7-3 W
11-at Bradford
12-St. Marys
15-Punxsutawney (DH), 3:30 p.m.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Note: Two games resulted in forfeits due to pitch count violations, reversing the winner on the field — April 21 vs. Clearfield and April 14 vs. North Clarion.
SOFTBALL (5-7)
March
22-at Bradford, ppd. to April 26
29-Punxsutawney, ppd. to May 18
April
3-at Redbank Valley;5-3 W
5-St. Marys;0-18 (5) L
12-at DuBois;5-20 (4) L
14-at St. Marys;0-16 (3) L
19-at Port Allegany;14-4 W
20-Brockway;8-5 W
21-West Branch;8-26 (5) L
24-at Keystone;3-9 L
26-Bradford;5-1 W
26-at Bradford (home);2-12 (6) L
May
1-at Punxsutawney, ppd. to May 17
3-A-C Valley/Union, canceled
4-at Brockway;12-2 W
5-at Marion Center, ppd. to May 11
8-DuBois;2-14 L
10-at C-L (DH), 4 p.m.
11-at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.
12-Elk Co. Catholic
15-Clarion, 4:15 p.m.
17-at Punxsutawney, 3:30 p.m.
18-Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.
Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS (7-0)
March
28-at Oil City;90-60 W
April
4-Punxsutawney;80-70 W
11-at Elk Co. Catholic;115-35 W
11-DuBois CC (at ECC);119-31 W
15-Host Invitational
18-at Bradford, canceled
22-at Slippery Rock Invitational
25-at St. Marys;95-55 W
29-at City of Hermitage Invitational
May
2-DuBois and Clearfield, canceled
9-at Port Allegany;109-41 W
9-Oswayo Valley;116-34 W
11-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
19-Host District 9 Class 2A Championships, TBA
26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
GIRLS (3-4)
March
28-at Oil City;83-67 W
April
4-Punxsutawney;52-97 L
11-at Elk Co. Catholic;68-82 L
11-DuBois CC (at ECC);61-89 L
15-Host Invitational
18-at Bradford, canceled
22-at Slippery Rock Invitational
25-at St. Marys;55-95 L
29-at City of Hermitage Invitational
May
2-DuBois and Clearfield, canceled
9-at Port Allegany;97-53 W
9-Oswayo Valley;98-52 W
11-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
19-Host District 9 Class 2A Championships, TBA
26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
C-L
BASEBALL (9-5)
March
21-at West Shamokin;11-0 (5) W
31-A-C Valley/Union, ppd. to April 28
April
3-Karns City;2-8 L
4-at North Clarion;7-5 W
6-Forest Area;27-0 (3) W
10-at St. Marys;0-1 L
12-Clarion;4-11 L
14-Moniteau;6-5 (9) W
19-Cranberry;5-6 L
20-at Karns City;6-5 W
24-DuBois CC;10-0 (6) W
25-Keystone;12-1 (6) W
27-at A-C Valley/Union;5-2 W
28-A-C Valley/Union, ppd. TBA
May
1-Redbank Valley, ppd. TBA
4-at Moniteau, Butler;1-0 (9) W
8-at Clarion;2-12 (6) L
11-at Keystone
17-Redbank Valley
Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted
SOFTBALL (2-8)
March
21-At West Shamokin, ppd. TBA
22-Karns City;1-16 (4) L
April
6-Forest Area;8-9 L
12-Clarion;16-3 (5) W
14-Moniteau;7-6 W
19-Cranberry;2-16 (5) L
20-at Karns City, ppd. to April 24
24-A-C Valley/Union;2-18 (4) L
24-Karns City;15-31 (5) L
25-Keystone;7-8 L
28-at Elk Co. Catholic;3-13 (5) L
May
1-Redbank Valley, ppd. TBA
4-Moniteau;1-11 (5) L
8-Clarion, canceled
10-Brookville (DH), 4 p.m.
11-at Keystone, 4 p.m.
17-Redbank Valley
Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.