Brookville

BASEBALL (1-2)

March

22-Bradford, ppd. to May 11

29-Signal Mountain, Tenn;9-4 W

April

1-Eagleville, Tenn.;2-8 L

3-at Redbank Valley;1-2 L

5-at St. Marys, 4:15 p.m.

11-Karns City

12-DuBois

14-at North Clarion, 4 p.m.

18-at DuBois CC (DH), 4 p.m.

20-at Brockway, 4 p.m.

21-Clearfield

24-at Keystone, 4 p.m.

26-at Bradford, 4:15 p.m.

27-Elk Co. Catholic

May

1-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

4-Brockway

8-at DuBois, 4:15 p.m.

11-Bradford

12-St. Marys

15-Punxsutawney

16-C-L

17-at Clarion, 4:15 p.m.

Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

SOFTBALL (1-0)

March

22-at Bradford, ppd. to April 26

29-Punxsutawney, ppd. TBA

April

3-at Redbank Valley;5-3 W

5-St. Marys

12-at DuBois

14-at St. Marys, 4 p.m.

17-West Branch

19-at Port Allegany, 4:30 p.m.

20-Brockway

24-at Keystone, 4 p.m.

26-Bradford (DH), 3:30 p.m.

28-A-C Valley/Union

May

1-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

4-at Brockway, 4 p.m.

5-at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.

8-DuBois

10-at C-L, 4 p.m.

12-Elk Co. Catholic

15-Clarion (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS (2-0)

March

28-at Oil City;90-60 W

April

4-Punxsutawney;80-70 W

11-at Elk Co. Catholic

15-Host Invitational, 9 a.m.

18-at Bradford

22-at Slippery Rock Invitational, 9 a.m.

25-at St. Marys

29-at City of Hermitage Invitational, 9 a.m.

May

2-DuBois and Clearfield

9-at Port Allegany

11-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

19-Host District 9 Class 2A Championships, TBA

26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

GIRLS (0-2)

March

28-at Oil City;67-83 L

April

4-Punxsutawney;52-97 L

11-at Elk Co. Catholic

15-Host Invitational, 9 a.m.

18-at Bradford

22-at Slippery Rock Invitational, 9 a.m.

25-at St. Marys

29-at City of Hermitage Invitational, 9 a.m.

May

2-DuBois and Clearfield

9-at Port Allegany

11-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

19-Host District 9 Class 2A Championships, TBA

26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

C-L

BASEBALL (2-1)

March

21-at West Shamokin;11-0 (5) W

31-A-C Valley/Union, ppd. to April 28

April

3-Karns City;2-8 L

4-at North Clarion;7-5 W

6-Forest Area

10-at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.

12-Clarion

14-Moniteau

17-Johnsonburg

18-Cranberry

20-at Karns City, Butler, 5:30 p.m.

24-DuBois CC

25-Keystone

27-at A-C Valley/Union, at Union, 4 p.m.

28-A-C Valley/Union

May

1-Redbank Valley

4-at Moniteau, Butler, 3:30 p.m.

8-at Clarion

11-at Keystone

16-at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.

17-Redbank Valley.

Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted

SOFTBALL

March

21-At West Shamokin, ppd. TBA

22-Karns City;1-16 (4) L

31-A-C Valley/Union, ppd. to April 24

April

6-Forest Area

7-at St. Marys, 4 p.m.

12-Clarion

14-Moniteau

18-Cranberry

20-at Karns City, 6 p.m.

24-A-C Valley/Union

25-Keystone

28-at Elk Co. Catholic

May

1-Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.

4-Moniteau, 4 p.m.

8-Clarion, 4 p.m.

10-Brookville (DH), 4 p.m.

11-at Keystone, 4 p.m.

17-Redbank Valley.

Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

