Brookville

WRESTLING (8-1)

December

Sheetz Kickoff Classic, Greenville

11-Eisenhower;66-9 W

11-Greenville;38-18 W

11-Seneca;69-0 W

11-Saegertown;39-20 W

11-Union City;66-6 W

15-DuBois;52-13 W

17-18-King of the Mountain Tournament, 13th place

21-Titusville;49-15 W

23-at Bald Eagle Area;23-45 L

28-Redbank Valley;61-6 W

January

5-Johnsonburg

7-8-at Mid-Winter Mayhem, IUP

13-at Brockway

15-Host Ultimate Duals

20-at Curwensville

25-at St. Marys

27-at Punxsutawney

February

1-Ridgway

5-D9 Duals, DuBois

10-12-PIAA Duals, Hershey

26-D9 Tournament, Clarion U., TBA

March

4-5-at Regionals, Sharon

10-12-PIAA Championships, Hershey

Dual meets start at 7 p.m. or after junior high match unless otherwise noted.

BOYS BASKETBALL (6-0)

December

Tip-Off Tournament

10-Union;54-36 W

11-Warren;64-58 W

15-at Ridgway;57-43 W

17-Elk Co. Catholic;56-50 W

22-at St. Marys;52-34 W

DuBois Holiday Tournament

27-DuBois CC;56-38 W

28-DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

January

4-at Meadville

6-Punxsutawney

11-Vision Academy, Brooklyn

14-at Bradford

17-at DuBois

19-West Branch

21-Brockway

26-at Punxsutawney

28-St. Marys

31-at Johnsonburg

February

8-at Elk Co. Catholic

11-Bradford

14-at Karns City

16-at Cambridge Springs

18-DuBois

Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

GIRLS BASKETBALL (2-2)

December

Tip-Off Tournament

10-Clearfield;54-52 W

11-North Clarion;21-51 L

14-at Oil City;61-40 W

17-at Elk Co. Catholic;29-53 L

22-St. Marys, ppd. to Jan. 17

Holiday Tournament

29-DuBois, 5 p.m.

30-Brockway or DCC, TBA

January

6-at Brockway

10-at Cranberry

12-Oil City

14-Bradford

17-St. Marys

24-Keystone

25-Punxsutawney

31-Kane

February

3-North Clarion

4-at Punxsutawney

7-at A-C Valley

9-Elk Co. Catholic

11-at Bradford

16-at St. Marys

17-at DuBois

Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

SWIMMING

BOYS (2-1)

December

10-Oil City;87-77 W

14-Clearfield;80-98 L

21-at Marion Center;104-50 W

January

10-at Franklin

13-St. Marys

15-at Clearfield Invitational, TBA

18-Bradford

24-DuBois

February

4-at St. Marys

7-at Bradford

10-at Clearfield

14-at DuBois

17-Warren

March

4-District 9 Championships, Clearfield, TBA

14-PIAA Championships, Bucknell U., TBA

Meets begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

GIRLS (3-0)

December

10-Oil City;88-70 W

14-Clearfield;97-79 W

21-at Marion Center;117-53 W

January

10-at Franklin

13-St. Marys

15-at Clearfield Invitational, TBA

18-Bradford

24-DuBois

February

4-at St. Marys

7-at Bradford

10-at Clearfield

14-at DuBois

17-Warren

March

4-District 9 Championships, Clearfield, TBA

14-PIAA Championships, Bucknell U., TBA

Meets begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

C-L

BOYS BASKETBALL (2-5)

December

11-at Grove City;50-62 L

13-at Ridgway;44-47 L

15-at Moniteau;59-50 W

17-Redbank Valley;42-62 L

21-at Keystone;59-53 W

Franklin Tournament

27-at Franklin;45-84 L

28-North Clarion;57-59 L

January

5-at Karns City

7-Cranberry, 6:30 p.m.

11-at A-C Valley

13-North Clarion, 6:30 p.m.

19-at Union

21-Clarion, 6:30 p.m.

24-Ridgway, 6:30 p.m.

25-at Venango Catholic

27-Forest Area, 6:30 p.m.

29-at Bradford

February

2-Moniteau, 6:30 p.m.

4-at Redbank Valley

8-Keystone, 6:30 p.m.

10-Karns City, 6:30 p.m.

16-at Cranberry

Games begin at 6 p.m. with JV with varsity to follow unless noted

GIRLS BASKETBALL (4-2)

December

Brookville Tournament

10-North Clarion;51-54 L

11-Clearfield;51-45 W

14-Moniteau;45-39 W

16-at Redbank Valley;46-68 L

22-Keystone;68-25 W

Commodore Perry Tournament

28-Reynolds;49-41 W

29-TBA

January

4-Karns City

6-at Cranberry, 6 p.m.

12-A-C Valley

14-at North Clarion, 6 p.m.

18-Union

20-at Clarion, 6 p.m.

25-at Ridgway, 6 p.m. varsity only

26-Venango Cath., 6:30 p.m. varsity only

31-Ridgway, 6:30 p.m., varsity only

February

1-at Moniteau, 6 p.m.

3-Redbank Valley

9-at Keystone, 6 p.m.

11-at Karns City, 6 p.m.

15-Cranberry

JV begins at 6:30 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted.

