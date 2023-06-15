Brookville
BASEBALL (9-12)
March
29-Signal Mountain, Tenn;9-4 W
April
1-Eagleville, Tenn.;2-8 L
3-at Redbank Valley;1-2 L
5-at St. Marys;1-9 L
11-Karns City;9-12 L
12-DuBois;14-15, susp. 6th
14-at North Clarion;3-6 L
18-at DuBois CC;8-10 L
19-DuBois CC (at DuBois);5-11 L
20-at Brockway;4-1 W
21-Clearfield;7-6 (11) W
24-at Keystone;9-3 W
26-Bradford;12-2 (5) W
27-Elk Co. Catholic;10-7 W
May
4-Brockway (at Bway);7-0 W
8-DuBois;14-17 L
8-at DuBois;7-3 W
11-at Bradford;13-2 (5) W
12-St. Marys;1-5 L
15-at Punxsutawney (home);0-13 (5) L
D9 Class 3A Championship
22-Punxsutawney (DuBois);5-13 L
Note: Two games resulted in forfeits due to pitch count violations, reversing the winner on the field — April 21 vs. Clearfield and April 14 vs. North Clarion.
SOFTBALL (7-11)
April
3-at Redbank Valley;5-3 W
5-St. Marys;0-18 (5) L
12-at DuBois;5-20 (4) L
14-at St. Marys;0-16 (3) L
19-at Port Allegany;14-4 W
20-Brockway;8-5 W
21-West Branch;8-26 (5) L
24-at Keystone;3-9 L
26-Bradford;5-1 W
26-at Bradford (home);2-12 (6) L
May
4-at Brockway;12-2 W
8-DuBois;2-14 L
10-at C-L;10-8 W
10-at C-L;12-14 (5) L
11-Marion Center;0-9 L
12-Elk Co. Catholic;2-10 L
15-Clarion;13-6 W
17-at Punxsutawney;0-15 (4) L
18-Punxsutawney;0-20 (4) L
D9 Class 2A Playoffs
22-at Moniteau;0-10 (5) L
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS (7-0)
March
28-at Oil City;90-60 W
April
4-Punxsutawney;80-70 W
11-at Elk Co. Catholic;115-35 W
11-DuBois CC (at ECC);119-31 W
15-Host Invitational
22-at Slippery Rock Invitational
25-at St. Marys;95-55 W
29-at City of Hermitage Invitational
May
9-at Port Allegany;109-41 W
9-Oswayo Valley;116-34 W
11-at Redbank Valley Invitational
19-Host District 9 Class 2A Championships, 1st
26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
GIRLS (3-4)
March
28-at Oil City;83-67 W
April
4-Punxsutawney;52-97 L
11-at Elk Co. Catholic;68-82 L
11-DuBois CC (at ECC);61-89 L
15-Host Invitational
22-at Slippery Rock Invitational
25-at St. Marys;55-95 L
29-at City of Hermitage Invitational
May
9-at Port Allegany;97-53 W
9-Oswayo Valley;98-52 W
11-at Redbank Valley Invitational
19-Host District 9 Class 2A Championships, 7th
26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
C-L
BASEBALL (12-6)
March
21-at West Shamokin;11-0 (5) W
April
3-Karns City;2-8 L
4-at North Clarion;7-5 W
6-Forest Area;27-0 (3) W
10-at St. Marys;0-1 L
12-Clarion;4-11 L
14-Moniteau;6-5 (9) W
19-Cranberry;5-6 L
20-at Karns City;6-5 W
24-DuBois CC;10-0 (6) W
25-Keystone;12-1 (6) W
27-at A-C Valley/Union;5-2 W
May
4-at Moniteau, Butler;1-0 (9) W
8-at Clarion;2-12 (6) L
11-at Keystone;11-0 (5) W
16-at Elk Co. Catholic;5-1 W
17-Redbank Valley;7-2 W
D9 Class 2A Playoffs
23-at Johnsonburg;3-4 L
SOFTBALL (3-12)
March
22-Karns City;1-16 (4) L
April
6-Forest Area;8-9 L
12-Clarion;16-3 (5) W
14-Moniteau;7-6 W
19-Cranberry;2-16 (5) L
24-A-C Valley/Union;2-18 (4) L
24-Karns City;15-31 (5) L
25-Keystone;7-8 L
28-at Elk Co. Catholic;3-13 (5) L
May
4-Moniteau;1-11 (5) L
10-Brookville;8-10 L
10-Brookville;14-12 (5) W
11-at Keystone;2-12 (6) L
16-at Redbank Valley;1-3 L
17-Redbank Valley;0-15 (5) L