Brookville

WRESTLING (14-2)

December

Sheetz Kickoff Classic, Greenville

11-Eisenhower;66-9 W

11-Greenville;38-18 W

11-Seneca;69-0 W

11-Saegertown;39-20 W

11-Union City;66-6 W

15-DuBois;52-13 W

17-18-King of the Mountain Tournament, 13th place

21-Titusville;49-15 W

23-at Bald Eagle Area;23-45 L

28-Redbank Valley;61-6 W

January

5-Johnsonburg, ppd. to Feb. 1

7-8-at Mid-Winter Mayhem, 3rd place

13-at Brockway, ppd. to Feb. 15

15-Host Ultimate Duals

Saegertown;42-18 W

Burrell;40-27 W

Fort LeBoeuf;40-19 W

Reynolds;51-18 W

Chestnut Ridge;25-35 L

20-at Curwensville;48-21 W

25-at St. Marys;48-20 W

27-at Punxsutawney

February

1-Ridgway and Johnsonburg

5-D9 Duals, DuBois

10-12-PIAA Duals, Hershey

15-at Brockway

26-D9 Tournament, Clarion U., TBA

March

4-5-at Regionals, Sharon

10-12-PIAA Championships, Hershey

Dual meets start at 7 p.m. or after junior high match unless otherwise noted.

BOYS BASKETBALL (12-0)

December

Tip-Off Tournament

10-Union;54-36 W

11-Warren;64-58 W

15-at Ridgway;57-43 W

17-Elk Co. Catholic;56-50 W

22-at St. Marys;52-34 W

DuBois Holiday Tournament

27-DuBois CC;56-38 W

28-DuBois;44-37 W

January

4-at Meadville;69-67 W

6-Punxsutawney;66-35 W

11-Vision Academy, Brooklyn, ppd. to Feb. 10

14-at Bradford;44-25 W

17-at DuBois, ppd. to Jan. 29

19-West Branch;63-32 W

21-Brockway;60-21 W

26-at Punxsutawney

28-St. Marys

29-at DuBois

31-at Johnsonburg

February

8-at Elk Co. Catholic

10-Vision Academy

11-Bradford

14-at Karns City

16-at Cambridge Springs

18-DuBois

Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

GIRLS BASKETBALL (5-7)

December

Tip-Off Tournament

10-Clearfield;54-52 W

11-North Clarion;21-51 L

14-at Oil City;61-40 W

17-at Elk Co. Catholic;29-53 L

22-St. Marys, ppd. to Jan. 17

Holiday Tournament

29-DuBois;31-38 L

30-Brockway;30-51 L

January

6-at Brockway;33-46 L

10-at Cranberry;58-28 W

12-Oil City, ppd. to Jan. 18

14-Bradford;44-26 W

17-St. Marys, ppd. to Jan. 27

18-Oil City;53-31 W

22-Union, ppd. TBA

24-Keystone;43-48 L

25-Punxsutawney;38-49 L

27-St. Marys

31-Kane

February

3-North Clarion

4-at Punxsutawney

7-at A-C Valley

9-Elk Co. Catholic

11-at Bradford

16-at St. Marys

17-at DuBois

Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

SWIMMING

BOYS (5-1)

December

10-Oil City;87-77 W

14-Clearfield;80-98 L

21-at Marion Center;104-50 W

January

10-at Franklin;85-84 W

13-St. Marys;110-25 W

15-at Clearfield Invitational, 3rd

18-Bradford;105-46 W

24-DuBois, canceled

February

4-at St. Marys

7-at Bradford

10-at Clearfield

14-at DuBois

17-Warren

March

4-District 9 Championships, Clearfield, TBA

14-PIAA Championships, Bucknell U., TBA

Meets begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

GIRLS (6-0)

December

10-Oil City;88-70 W

14-Clearfield;97-79 W

21-at Marion Center;117-53 W

January

10-at Franklin;103-64 W

13-St. Marys;93-74 W

15-at Clearfield Invitational, 1st

18-Bradford;108.5-46.5 W

24-DuBois, canceled

February

4-at St. Marys

7-at Bradford

10-at Clearfield

14-at DuBois

17-Warren

March

4-District 9 Championships, Clearfield, TBA

14-PIAA Championships, Bucknell U., TBA

Meets begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

C-L

BOYS BASKETBALL (7-7)

December

11-at Grove City;50-62 L

13-at Ridgway;44-47 L

15-at Moniteau;59-50 W

17-Redbank Valley;42-62 L

21-at Keystone;59-53 W

Franklin Tournament

27-at Franklin;45-84 L

28-North Clarion;57-59 L

January

5-at Karns City;41-60 L

7-Cranberry, ppd. to Jan. 14

11-at A-C Valley;58-47 W

13-North Clarion;70-49 W

14-Cranberry;63-30 W

19-at Union;83-69 W

21-Clarion;56-65 2OT L

24-Ridgway, ppd. TBA

25-at Venango Catholic;77-39 W

27-Forest Area, 6:30 p.m.

29-at Bradford

February

2-Moniteau, 6:30 p.m.

4-at Redbank Valley

8-Keystone, 6:30 p.m.

10-Karns City, 6:30 p.m.

16-at Cranberry

Games begin at 6 p.m. with JV with varsity to follow unless noted

GIRLS BASKETBALL (9-4)

December

Brookville Tournament

10-North Clarion;51-54 L

11-Clearfield;51-45 W

14-Moniteau;45-39 W

16-at Redbank Valley;46-68 L

22-Keystone;68-25 W

Commodore Perry Tournament

28-Reynolds;49-41 W

29-Portersville Christian;55-35 W

January

4-Karns City;46-42 W

6-at Cranberry;50-10 W

12-A-C Valley;55-24 W

14-at North Clarion;46-43 W

18-Union;36-47 L

20-at Clarion;36-42 L

25-at Ridgway;44-50 L

26-Venango Cath., 6:30 p.m. varsity only

31-Ridgway, 6:30 p.m., varsity only

February

1-at Moniteau, 6 p.m.

3-Redbank Valley

9-at Keystone, 6 p.m.

11-at Karns City, 6 p.m.

15-Cranberry

JV begins at 6:30 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted.

