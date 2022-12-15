BROOKVILLE

BOYS BASKETBALL (3-1)

December

Tip-Off Tournament

2-Warren;50-65 L

3-Brockway;58-15 W

7-Oil City;66-60 W

13-Cambridge Springs;58-28 W

16-at Elk Co. Catholic

19-at Franklin

21-St. Marys

27-28-at DuBois Holiday Tournament

January

5-at Punxsutawney

11-Johnsonburg

13-Bradford

16-DuBois

23-Karns City

25-Punxsutawney

27-at St. Marys

30-at North Clarion

February

1-Redbank Valley

7-Elk Co. Catholic

10-at Bradford

14-Tyrone

15-Vision Academy

Games begin with junior varsity at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (0-5)

December

2-North Clarion;43-60 L

3-Clearfield;31-42 L

6-at Johnsonburg;44-49 L

9-at Oil City;43-57 L

12-at Keystone;29-43 L

16-Elk Co. Catholic

21-at St. Marys

28-29-Host Christmas Tournament

January

6-at Brockway

13-at Bradford

20-St. Marys

24-at Punxsutawney

27-Curwensville

31-A-C Valley

February

3-Punxsutawney

6-Clarion

8-at Elk Co. Catholic

10-Bradford

14-at Kane

17-at DuBois

Games begin with junior varsity at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

WRESTLING (6-1)

December

Sheetz Kickoff Classic, Greenville

3-Greenville;48-21 W

3-Sharpsville;42-25 W

3-Brashear;72-0 W

3-Youngsville;66-6 W

3-Saegertown;50-15 W

6-Brockway;39-20 W

9-at Clearfield;27-45 L

14-at DuBois

16-17-at King of the Mountain Tournament, Central Mountain H.S., TBA

22-at Redbank Valley

January

3-Curwensville

6-at General McLane, 6 p.m.

13-at Mid-Winter Mayhem, IUP, TBA

17-Punxsutawney

21-Host Ultimate Duals, TBA

24-St. Marys

25-at Ridgway

February

2-at Johnsonburg, 6 p.m.

4-Host District 9 Duals, TBA

9-11-PIAA Dual Championships, Hershey

25-D9 Tournament, Clarion U.

March

3-4-Regional Tournament, Sharon

9-11-PIAA Tournament, Hershey

Dual meets follow junior high, starting at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

SWIMMING

BOYS (0-1)

December

12-Franklin;38-106 L

16-at Clearfield

January

5-at Warren, 6:30 p.m.

12-St. Marys

14-at Arctic Invitational, Clearfield, TBA

17-at Bradford

23-at DuBois

26-Oil City

February

3-at St. Marys

6-Bradford

9-Clearfield

14-DuBois

Meets start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

GIRLS (1-0)

December

12-Franklin;111-57 W

16-at Clearfield

January

5-at Warren, 6:30 p.m.

12-St. Marys

14-at Arctic Invitational, Clearfield, TBA

17-at Bradford

23-at DuBois

26-Oil City

February

3-at St. Marys

6-Bradford

9-Clearfield

14-DuBois

CLARION-LIMESTONE

BOYS BASKETBALL (3-1)

December

7-Moniteau70-47 W

9-at Redbank Valley;85-63 W

12-Ridgway;44-48 L

13-Keystone;68-34 W

15-Karns City, 6:30 p.m.

20-at Cranberry

22-Johnsonburg, 6:30 p.m.

29-30-at Commodore Perry Tournament

January

3-A-C Valley, 6:30 p.m.

5-at North Clarion

9-at Johnsonburg

13-at Clarion

16-at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m. varsity only

19-at Forest Area (Tionesta)

25-at Moniteau

27-Redbank Valley

31-Clarion, 6:30 p.m.

February

1-at Union, 6:30 p.m.

3-at Keystone

9-at Karns City

14-Cranberry, 6:30 p.m.

JV games begin at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted

GIRLS BASKETBALL (1-3)

December

Brookville Tip-Off Tournament

2-Clearfield;43-41 W

3-North Clarion;30-42 L

6-at Moniteau;15-47 L

8-Redbank Valley;16-70 L

14-at Keystone

16-at Karns City

19-Johnsonburg, 6:30 p.m.

20-Cranberry, 6:30 p.m.

29-30-at Commodore Perry Tournament

January

4-at A-C Valley

6-North Clarion, 6:30 p.m.

10-at Union

12-Clarion, 6:30 p.m.

16-at West Shamokin, 6 p.m. varsity only

20-Forest Area, 6:30 p.m., varsity only

24-Moniteau, 6:30 p.m.

26-at Redbank Valley

31-at Ridgway

February

2-Keystone, 6:30 p.m.

10-Karns City, 6:30 p.m.

14-at Cranberry

Games start with JV at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

