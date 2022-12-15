BROOKVILLE
BOYS BASKETBALL (3-1)
December
Tip-Off Tournament
2-Warren;50-65 L
3-Brockway;58-15 W
7-Oil City;66-60 W
13-Cambridge Springs;58-28 W
16-at Elk Co. Catholic
19-at Franklin
21-St. Marys
27-28-at DuBois Holiday Tournament
January
5-at Punxsutawney
11-Johnsonburg
13-Bradford
16-DuBois
23-Karns City
25-Punxsutawney
27-at St. Marys
30-at North Clarion
February
1-Redbank Valley
7-Elk Co. Catholic
10-at Bradford
14-Tyrone
15-Vision Academy
Games begin with junior varsity at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (0-5)
December
2-North Clarion;43-60 L
3-Clearfield;31-42 L
6-at Johnsonburg;44-49 L
9-at Oil City;43-57 L
12-at Keystone;29-43 L
16-Elk Co. Catholic
21-at St. Marys
28-29-Host Christmas Tournament
January
6-at Brockway
13-at Bradford
20-St. Marys
24-at Punxsutawney
27-Curwensville
31-A-C Valley
February
3-Punxsutawney
6-Clarion
8-at Elk Co. Catholic
10-Bradford
14-at Kane
17-at DuBois
Games begin with junior varsity at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
WRESTLING (6-1)
December
Sheetz Kickoff Classic, Greenville
3-Greenville;48-21 W
3-Sharpsville;42-25 W
3-Brashear;72-0 W
3-Youngsville;66-6 W
3-Saegertown;50-15 W
6-Brockway;39-20 W
9-at Clearfield;27-45 L
14-at DuBois
16-17-at King of the Mountain Tournament, Central Mountain H.S., TBA
22-at Redbank Valley
January
3-Curwensville
6-at General McLane, 6 p.m.
13-at Mid-Winter Mayhem, IUP, TBA
17-Punxsutawney
21-Host Ultimate Duals, TBA
24-St. Marys
25-at Ridgway
February
2-at Johnsonburg, 6 p.m.
4-Host District 9 Duals, TBA
9-11-PIAA Dual Championships, Hershey
25-D9 Tournament, Clarion U.
March
3-4-Regional Tournament, Sharon
9-11-PIAA Tournament, Hershey
Dual meets follow junior high, starting at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
SWIMMING
BOYS (0-1)
December
12-Franklin;38-106 L
16-at Clearfield
January
5-at Warren, 6:30 p.m.
12-St. Marys
14-at Arctic Invitational, Clearfield, TBA
17-at Bradford
23-at DuBois
26-Oil City
February
3-at St. Marys
6-Bradford
9-Clearfield
14-DuBois
Meets start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
GIRLS (1-0)
December
12-Franklin;111-57 W
16-at Clearfield
January
5-at Warren, 6:30 p.m.
12-St. Marys
14-at Arctic Invitational, Clearfield, TBA
17-at Bradford
23-at DuBois
26-Oil City
February
3-at St. Marys
6-Bradford
9-Clearfield
14-DuBois
CLARION-LIMESTONE
BOYS BASKETBALL (3-1)
December
7-Moniteau70-47 W
9-at Redbank Valley;85-63 W
12-Ridgway;44-48 L
13-Keystone;68-34 W
15-Karns City, 6:30 p.m.
20-at Cranberry
22-Johnsonburg, 6:30 p.m.
29-30-at Commodore Perry Tournament
January
3-A-C Valley, 6:30 p.m.
5-at North Clarion
9-at Johnsonburg
13-at Clarion
16-at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m. varsity only
19-at Forest Area (Tionesta)
25-at Moniteau
27-Redbank Valley
31-Clarion, 6:30 p.m.
February
1-at Union, 6:30 p.m.
3-at Keystone
9-at Karns City
14-Cranberry, 6:30 p.m.
JV games begin at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted
GIRLS BASKETBALL (1-3)
December
Brookville Tip-Off Tournament
2-Clearfield;43-41 W
3-North Clarion;30-42 L
6-at Moniteau;15-47 L
8-Redbank Valley;16-70 L
14-at Keystone
16-at Karns City
19-Johnsonburg, 6:30 p.m.
20-Cranberry, 6:30 p.m.
29-30-at Commodore Perry Tournament
January
4-at A-C Valley
6-North Clarion, 6:30 p.m.
10-at Union
12-Clarion, 6:30 p.m.
16-at West Shamokin, 6 p.m. varsity only
20-Forest Area, 6:30 p.m., varsity only
24-Moniteau, 6:30 p.m.
26-at Redbank Valley
31-at Ridgway
February
2-Keystone, 6:30 p.m.
10-Karns City, 6:30 p.m.
14-at Cranberry
Games start with JV at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted