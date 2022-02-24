Brookville
WRESTLING (23-4)
December
Sheetz Kickoff Classic, Greenville
11-Eisenhower;66-9 W
11-Greenville;38-18 W
11-Seneca;69-0 W
11-Saegertown;39-20 W
11-Union City;66-6 W
15-DuBois;52-13 W
17-18-King of the Mountain Tournament, 13th place
21-Titusville;49-15 W
23-at Bald Eagle Area;23-45 L
28-Redbank Valley;61-6 W
January
5-Johnsonburg, ppd. to Feb. 1
7-8-at Mid-Winter Mayhem, 3rd place
15-Host Ultimate Duals
Saegertown;42-18 W
Burrell;40-27 W
Fort LeBoeuf;40-19 W
Reynolds;51-18 W
Chestnut Ridge;25-35 L
20-at Curwensville;48-21 W
25-at St. Marys;48-20 W
27-at Punxsutawney;59-10 W
February
1-Ridgway;78-0 W
1-Johnsonburg;69-3 W
5-D9 Duals, DuBois
Curwensville;55-9 W
Brockway;40-23 W
10-12-PIAA Duals, Hershey
10-Burgettstown;31-30 W
11-Benton;25-29 L
11-Lackawanna Trail;41-21 W
12-Bishop McDevitt;36-31 W
12-Chestnut Ridge;26-35 L
15-at Brockway;44-24 W
26-D9 Tournament, Clarion U.
March
4-5-at Regionals, Sharon
10-12-PIAA Championships, Hershey
BOYS BASKETBALL (20-2)
December
Tip-Off Tournament
10-Union;54-36 W
11-Warren;64-58 W
15-at Ridgway;57-43 W
17-Elk Co. Catholic;56-50 W
22-at St. Marys;52-34 W
DuBois Holiday Tournament
27-DuBois CC;56-38 W
28-DuBois;44-37 W
January
4-at Meadville;69-67 W
6-Punxsutawney;66-35 W
11-Vision Academy, Brooklyn, ppd. to Feb. 10
14-at Bradford;44-25 W
19-West Branch;63-32 W
21-Brockway;60-21 W
26-at Punxsutawney;50-35 W
28-St. Marys;52-48 W
29-at DuBois;29-30 L
31-at Johnsonburg;57-39 W
February
8-at Elk Co. Catholic;57-52 OT W
10-Vision Academy;58-87 L
11-Bradford;59-42 W
14-at Karns City;52-36 W
16-at Cambridge Springs;61-51 W
18-DuBois;44-37 W
March
District 5/8/9 Sub-Regional
4-vs. Chestnut Ridge, TBA
GIRLS BASKETBALL (8-12)
December
Tip-Off Tournament
10-Clearfield;54-52 W
11-North Clarion;21-51 L
14-at Oil City;61-40 W
17-at Elk Co. Catholic;29-53 L
Holiday Tournament
29-DuBois;31-38 L
30-Brockway;30-51 L
January
6-at Brockway;33-46 L
10-at Cranberry;58-28 W
14-Bradford;44-26 W
18-Oil City;53-31 W
22-Union, canceled
24-Keystone;43-48 L
25-Punxsutawney;38-49 L
27-St. Marys;36-45 L
31-Kane;61-38 W
February
3-North Clarion, canceled
4-at Punxsutawney, ppd. to Feb. 17
7-at A-C Valley;51-18 W
9-Elk Co. Catholic;36-44 L
11-at Bradford;46-35 W
15-at DuBois;32-45 L
16-at St. Marys;30-53 L
17-at Punxsutawney;16-61 L
SWIMMING
BOYS (10-3)
December
10-Oil City;87-77 W
14-Clearfield;80-98 L
21-at Marion Center;104-50 W
January
10-at Franklin;85-84 W
13-St. Marys;110-25 W
15-at Clearfield Invitational, 3rd
18-Bradford;105-46 W
24-DuBois, ppd. to Jan. 31
31-DuBois;91-73 W
February
4-at St. Marys, ppd. to Feb. 21
7-at Bradford;108-39 W
10-at Clearfield;68-107 L
14-at DuBois;87-78 W
17-Warren;76-83 L
17-Penns Valley;113-21 W
21-at St. Marys;102-40
March
4-5-District 9 Championships, Clearfield, TBA
14-PIAA Championships, Bucknell U., TBA
GIRLS (11-1-1)
December
10-Oil City;88-70 W
14-Clearfield;97-79 W
21-at Marion Center;117-53 W
January
10-at Franklin;103-64 W
13-St. Marys;93-74 W
15-at Clearfield Invitational, 1st
18-Bradford;108.5-46.5 W
24-DuBois, ppd. to Jan. 31
31-DuBois;87-83 W
February
4-at St. Marys, ppd. to Feb. 21
7-at Bradford;109-58 W
10-at Clearfield;93-87 W
14-at DuBois;83-87 L
17-Warren;109.5-72.5 W
21-at St. Marys;90-90 T
March
4-5-District 9 Championships, Clearfield, TBA
14-PIAA Championships, Bucknell U., TBA
Meets begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
C-L
BOYS BASKETBALL (11-11)
December
11-at Grove City;50-62 L
13-at Ridgway;44-47 L
15-at Moniteau;59-50 W
17-Redbank Valley;42-62 L
21-at Keystone;59-53 W
Franklin Tournament
27-at Franklin;45-84 L
28-North Clarion;57-59 L
January
5-at Karns City;41-60 L
11-at A-C Valley;58-47 W
13-North Clarion;70-49 W
14-Cranberry;63-30 W
19-at Union;83-69 W
21-Clarion;56-65 2OT L
25-at Venango Catholic;77-39 W
27-Forest Area;87-19 W
29-at Bradford;43-54 L
February
2-Moniteau;66-63 W
5-Ridgway;36-49 L
8-Keystone;49-44 W
10-Karns City;37-53 L
14-at Redbank Valley;47-63 L
16-at Cranberry;67-52 W
D9 Class 2A Playoffs
23-Keystone, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (12-9)
December
Brookville Tournament
10-North Clarion;51-54 L
11-Clearfield;51-45 W
14-Moniteau;45-39 W
16-at Redbank Valley;46-68 L
22-Keystone;68-25 W
Commodore Perry Tournament
28-Reynolds;49-41 W
29-Portersville Christian;55-35 W
January
4-Karns City;46-42 W
6-at Cranberry;50-10 W
12-A-C Valley;55-24 W
14-at North Clarion;46-43 W
18-Union;36-47 L
20-at Clarion;36-42 L
25-at Ridgway;44-50 L
31-Ridgway;34-41 L
February
1-at Moniteau;45-64 L
7-Venango Catholic;51-41 W
9-at Keystone;53-32 W
11-at Karns City;37-41 L
14-Redbank Valley;38-57 L
15-Cranberry;53-18 W
March
D9 Class 2A Playoffs
Championship
vs. Brockway, TBA