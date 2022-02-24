Brookville

WRESTLING (23-4)

December

Sheetz Kickoff Classic, Greenville

11-Eisenhower;66-9 W

11-Greenville;38-18 W

11-Seneca;69-0 W

11-Saegertown;39-20 W

11-Union City;66-6 W

15-DuBois;52-13 W

17-18-King of the Mountain Tournament, 13th place

21-Titusville;49-15 W

23-at Bald Eagle Area;23-45 L

28-Redbank Valley;61-6 W

January

5-Johnsonburg, ppd. to Feb. 1

7-8-at Mid-Winter Mayhem, 3rd place

15-Host Ultimate Duals

Saegertown;42-18 W

Burrell;40-27 W

Fort LeBoeuf;40-19 W

Reynolds;51-18 W

Chestnut Ridge;25-35 L

20-at Curwensville;48-21 W

25-at St. Marys;48-20 W

27-at Punxsutawney;59-10 W

February

1-Ridgway;78-0 W

1-Johnsonburg;69-3 W

5-D9 Duals, DuBois

Curwensville;55-9 W

Brockway;40-23 W

10-12-PIAA Duals, Hershey

10-Burgettstown;31-30 W

11-Benton;25-29 L

11-Lackawanna Trail;41-21 W

12-Bishop McDevitt;36-31 W

12-Chestnut Ridge;26-35 L

15-at Brockway;44-24 W

26-D9 Tournament, Clarion U.

March

4-5-at Regionals, Sharon

10-12-PIAA Championships, Hershey

BOYS BASKETBALL (20-2)

December

Tip-Off Tournament

10-Union;54-36 W

11-Warren;64-58 W

15-at Ridgway;57-43 W

17-Elk Co. Catholic;56-50 W

22-at St. Marys;52-34 W

DuBois Holiday Tournament

27-DuBois CC;56-38 W

28-DuBois;44-37 W

January

4-at Meadville;69-67 W

6-Punxsutawney;66-35 W

11-Vision Academy, Brooklyn, ppd. to Feb. 10

14-at Bradford;44-25 W

19-West Branch;63-32 W

21-Brockway;60-21 W

26-at Punxsutawney;50-35 W

28-St. Marys;52-48 W

29-at DuBois;29-30 L

31-at Johnsonburg;57-39 W

February

8-at Elk Co. Catholic;57-52 OT W

10-Vision Academy;58-87 L

11-Bradford;59-42 W

14-at Karns City;52-36 W

16-at Cambridge Springs;61-51 W

18-DuBois;44-37 W

March

District 5/8/9 Sub-Regional

4-vs. Chestnut Ridge, TBA

GIRLS BASKETBALL (8-12)

December

Tip-Off Tournament

10-Clearfield;54-52 W

11-North Clarion;21-51 L

14-at Oil City;61-40 W

17-at Elk Co. Catholic;29-53 L

Holiday Tournament

29-DuBois;31-38 L

30-Brockway;30-51 L

January

6-at Brockway;33-46 L

10-at Cranberry;58-28 W

14-Bradford;44-26 W

18-Oil City;53-31 W

22-Union, canceled

24-Keystone;43-48 L

25-Punxsutawney;38-49 L

27-St. Marys;36-45 L

31-Kane;61-38 W

February

3-North Clarion, canceled

4-at Punxsutawney, ppd. to Feb. 17

7-at A-C Valley;51-18 W

9-Elk Co. Catholic;36-44 L

11-at Bradford;46-35 W

15-at DuBois;32-45 L

16-at St. Marys;30-53 L

17-at Punxsutawney;16-61 L

SWIMMING

BOYS (10-3)

December

10-Oil City;87-77 W

14-Clearfield;80-98 L

21-at Marion Center;104-50 W

January

10-at Franklin;85-84 W

13-St. Marys;110-25 W

15-at Clearfield Invitational, 3rd

18-Bradford;105-46 W

24-DuBois, ppd. to Jan. 31

31-DuBois;91-73 W

February

4-at St. Marys, ppd. to Feb. 21

7-at Bradford;108-39 W

10-at Clearfield;68-107 L

14-at DuBois;87-78 W

17-Warren;76-83 L

17-Penns Valley;113-21 W

21-at St. Marys;102-40

March

4-5-District 9 Championships, Clearfield, TBA

14-PIAA Championships, Bucknell U., TBA

GIRLS (11-1-1)

December

10-Oil City;88-70 W

14-Clearfield;97-79 W

21-at Marion Center;117-53 W

January

10-at Franklin;103-64 W

13-St. Marys;93-74 W

15-at Clearfield Invitational, 1st

18-Bradford;108.5-46.5 W

24-DuBois, ppd. to Jan. 31

31-DuBois;87-83 W

February

4-at St. Marys, ppd. to Feb. 21

7-at Bradford;109-58 W

10-at Clearfield;93-87 W

14-at DuBois;83-87 L

17-Warren;109.5-72.5 W

21-at St. Marys;90-90 T

March

4-5-District 9 Championships, Clearfield, TBA

14-PIAA Championships, Bucknell U., TBA

Meets begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

C-L

BOYS BASKETBALL (11-11)

December

11-at Grove City;50-62 L

13-at Ridgway;44-47 L

15-at Moniteau;59-50 W

17-Redbank Valley;42-62 L

21-at Keystone;59-53 W

Franklin Tournament

27-at Franklin;45-84 L

28-North Clarion;57-59 L

January

5-at Karns City;41-60 L

11-at A-C Valley;58-47 W

13-North Clarion;70-49 W

14-Cranberry;63-30 W

19-at Union;83-69 W

21-Clarion;56-65 2OT L

25-at Venango Catholic;77-39 W

27-Forest Area;87-19 W

29-at Bradford;43-54 L

February

2-Moniteau;66-63 W

5-Ridgway;36-49 L

8-Keystone;49-44 W

10-Karns City;37-53 L

14-at Redbank Valley;47-63 L

16-at Cranberry;67-52 W

D9 Class 2A Playoffs

23-Keystone, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (12-9)

December

Brookville Tournament

10-North Clarion;51-54 L

11-Clearfield;51-45 W

14-Moniteau;45-39 W

16-at Redbank Valley;46-68 L

22-Keystone;68-25 W

Commodore Perry Tournament

28-Reynolds;49-41 W

29-Portersville Christian;55-35 W

January

4-Karns City;46-42 W

6-at Cranberry;50-10 W

12-A-C Valley;55-24 W

14-at North Clarion;46-43 W

18-Union;36-47 L

20-at Clarion;36-42 L

25-at Ridgway;44-50 L

31-Ridgway;34-41 L

February

1-at Moniteau;45-64 L

7-Venango Catholic;51-41 W

9-at Keystone;53-32 W

11-at Karns City;37-41 L

14-Redbank Valley;38-57 L

15-Cranberry;53-18 W

March

D9 Class 2A Playoffs

Championship

vs. Brockway, TBA

