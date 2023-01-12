BROOKVILLE

BOYS BASKETBALL (8-2)

December

Tip-Off Tournament

2-Warren;50-65 L

3-Brockway;58-15 W

7-Oil City;66-60 W

13-Cambridge Springs;58-28 W

16-at Elk Co. Catholic;47-50 L

19-at Franklin;57-42 W

21-St. Marys;55-43 W

DuBois Holiday Tournament

27-at DuBois;50-42 W

28-DuBois CC;45-26 W

January

7-at Punxsutawney;44-22 W

11-Johnsonburg

13-Bradford

16-DuBois

23-Karns City

25-Punxsutawney

27-at St. Marys

30-at North Clarion

February

1-Redbank Valley

7-Elk Co. Catholic

10-at Bradford

14-Tyrone

15-Vision Academy

Games begin with junior varsity at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (1-9)

December

2-North Clarion;43-60 L

3-Clearfield;31-42 L

6-at Johnsonburg;44-49 L

9-at Oil City;43-57 L

12-at Keystone;29-43 L

16-Elk Co. Catholic;31-53 L

21-at St. Marys;19-62 L

Christmas Tournament

28-DuBois;23-42 L

29-Brockway;54-33 W

January

6-at Brockway;43-45 L

13-at Bradford

20-St. Marys

24-at Punxsutawney

27-Curwensville

31-A-C Valley

February

3-Punxsutawney

6-Clarion

8-at Elk Co. Catholic

10-Bradford

14-at Kane

17-at DuBois

Games begin with junior varsity at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

WRESTLING (9-1)

December

Sheetz Kickoff Classic, Greenville

3-Greenville;48-21 W

3-Sharpsville;42-25 W

3-Brashear;72-0 W

3-Youngsville;66-6 W

3-Saegertown;50-15 W

6-Brockway;39-20 W

9-at Clearfield;27-45 L

14-at DuBois;39-22 W

16-17-at King of the Mountain Tournament, 17th

22-at Redbank Valley;57-9 W

January

3-Curwensville;51-12 W

6-at General McLane;34-24 W

13-14-at Mid-Winter Mayhem, IUP

17-Punxsutawney

21-Host Ultimate Duals, TBA

24-St. Marys

25-at Ridgway

February

2-at Johnsonburg, 6 p.m.

4-Host District 9 Duals, TBA

9-11-PIAA Dual Championships, Hershey

25-D9 Tournament, Clarion U.

March

3-4-Regional Tournament, Sharon

9-11-PIAA Tournament, Hershey

Dual meets follow junior high, starting at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

SWIMMING

BOYS (0-3)

December

Recommended Video

12-Franklin;38-106 L

16-at Clearfield;53-80 L

January

5-at Warren;52-62 L

12-St. Marys

14-at Arctic Invitational, Clearfield, TBA

17-at Bradford

23-at DuBois

26-Oil City

February

3-at St. Marys

6-Bradford

9-Clearfield

14-DuBois

Meets start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

GIRLS (2-1)

December

12-Franklin;111-57 W

16-at Clearfield;81-99 L

January

5-at Warren;94-80 W

12-St. Marys

14-at Arctic Invitational, Clearfield, TBA

17-at Bradford

23-at DuBois

26-Oil City

February

3-at St. Marys

6-Bradford

9-Clearfield

14-DuBois

CLARION-LIMESTONE

BOYS BASKETBALL (11-1)

December

7-Moniteau70-47 W

9-at Redbank Valley;85-63 W

12-Ridgway;44-48 L

13-Keystone;68-34 W

15-Karns City;68-55 W

20-at Cranberry;75-39 W

22-Johnsonburg;43-40 W

Commodore Perry Tournament

29-Reynolds;88-54 W

30-at Commodore Perry;64-35 W

January

3-A-C Valley;63-36 W

5-at North Clarion;76-54 W

9-at Johnsonburg;61-36 W

13-at Clarion

16-at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m. varsity only

19-at Forest Area (Tionesta)

25-at Moniteau

27-Redbank Valley

31-Clarion, 6:30 p.m.

February

1-at Union, 6:30 p.m.

3-at Keystone

9-at Karns City

14-Cranberry, 6:30 p.m.

JV games begin at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted

GIRLS BASKETBALL (6-7)

December

Brookville Tip-Off Tournament

2-Clearfield;43-41 W

3-North Clarion;30-42 L

6-at Moniteau;15-47 L

8-Redbank Valley;16-70 L

14-at Keystone;28-40 L

16-at Karns City;24-59 L

19-Johnsonburg;55-37 W

20-Cranberry;53-20 W

Commodore Perry Tournament

29-Reynolds;45-32 W

30-Crawford Co. Christian;45-22 W

January

4-at A-C Valley;50-20 W

6-North Clarion;24-55 L

10-at Union;27-40 L

12-Clarion, 6:30 p.m.

16-at West Shamokin, 6 p.m. varsity only

20-Forest Area, 6:30 p.m., varsity only

24-Moniteau, 6:30 p.m.

26-at Redbank Valley

31-at Ridgway

February

2-Keystone, 6:30 p.m.

10-Karns City, 6:30 p.m.

14-at Cranberry

Games start with JV at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos