BROOKVILLE
BOYS BASKETBALL (8-2)
December
Tip-Off Tournament
2-Warren;50-65 L
3-Brockway;58-15 W
7-Oil City;66-60 W
13-Cambridge Springs;58-28 W
16-at Elk Co. Catholic;47-50 L
19-at Franklin;57-42 W
21-St. Marys;55-43 W
DuBois Holiday Tournament
27-at DuBois;50-42 W
28-DuBois CC;45-26 W
January
7-at Punxsutawney;44-22 W
11-Johnsonburg
13-Bradford
16-DuBois
23-Karns City
25-Punxsutawney
27-at St. Marys
30-at North Clarion
February
1-Redbank Valley
7-Elk Co. Catholic
10-at Bradford
14-Tyrone
15-Vision Academy
Games begin with junior varsity at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (1-9)
December
2-North Clarion;43-60 L
3-Clearfield;31-42 L
6-at Johnsonburg;44-49 L
9-at Oil City;43-57 L
12-at Keystone;29-43 L
16-Elk Co. Catholic;31-53 L
21-at St. Marys;19-62 L
Christmas Tournament
28-DuBois;23-42 L
29-Brockway;54-33 W
January
6-at Brockway;43-45 L
13-at Bradford
20-St. Marys
24-at Punxsutawney
27-Curwensville
31-A-C Valley
February
3-Punxsutawney
6-Clarion
8-at Elk Co. Catholic
10-Bradford
14-at Kane
17-at DuBois
Games begin with junior varsity at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
WRESTLING (9-1)
December
Sheetz Kickoff Classic, Greenville
3-Greenville;48-21 W
3-Sharpsville;42-25 W
3-Brashear;72-0 W
3-Youngsville;66-6 W
3-Saegertown;50-15 W
6-Brockway;39-20 W
9-at Clearfield;27-45 L
14-at DuBois;39-22 W
16-17-at King of the Mountain Tournament, 17th
22-at Redbank Valley;57-9 W
January
3-Curwensville;51-12 W
6-at General McLane;34-24 W
13-14-at Mid-Winter Mayhem, IUP
17-Punxsutawney
21-Host Ultimate Duals, TBA
24-St. Marys
25-at Ridgway
February
2-at Johnsonburg, 6 p.m.
4-Host District 9 Duals, TBA
9-11-PIAA Dual Championships, Hershey
25-D9 Tournament, Clarion U.
March
3-4-Regional Tournament, Sharon
9-11-PIAA Tournament, Hershey
Dual meets follow junior high, starting at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
SWIMMING
BOYS (0-3)
December
12-Franklin;38-106 L
16-at Clearfield;53-80 L
January
5-at Warren;52-62 L
12-St. Marys
14-at Arctic Invitational, Clearfield, TBA
17-at Bradford
23-at DuBois
26-Oil City
February
3-at St. Marys
6-Bradford
9-Clearfield
14-DuBois
Meets start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
GIRLS (2-1)
December
12-Franklin;111-57 W
16-at Clearfield;81-99 L
January
5-at Warren;94-80 W
12-St. Marys
14-at Arctic Invitational, Clearfield, TBA
17-at Bradford
23-at DuBois
26-Oil City
February
3-at St. Marys
6-Bradford
9-Clearfield
14-DuBois
CLARION-LIMESTONE
BOYS BASKETBALL (11-1)
December
7-Moniteau70-47 W
9-at Redbank Valley;85-63 W
12-Ridgway;44-48 L
13-Keystone;68-34 W
15-Karns City;68-55 W
20-at Cranberry;75-39 W
22-Johnsonburg;43-40 W
Commodore Perry Tournament
29-Reynolds;88-54 W
30-at Commodore Perry;64-35 W
January
3-A-C Valley;63-36 W
5-at North Clarion;76-54 W
9-at Johnsonburg;61-36 W
13-at Clarion
16-at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m. varsity only
19-at Forest Area (Tionesta)
25-at Moniteau
27-Redbank Valley
31-Clarion, 6:30 p.m.
February
1-at Union, 6:30 p.m.
3-at Keystone
9-at Karns City
14-Cranberry, 6:30 p.m.
JV games begin at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted
GIRLS BASKETBALL (6-7)
December
Brookville Tip-Off Tournament
2-Clearfield;43-41 W
3-North Clarion;30-42 L
6-at Moniteau;15-47 L
8-Redbank Valley;16-70 L
14-at Keystone;28-40 L
16-at Karns City;24-59 L
19-Johnsonburg;55-37 W
20-Cranberry;53-20 W
Commodore Perry Tournament
29-Reynolds;45-32 W
30-Crawford Co. Christian;45-22 W
January
4-at A-C Valley;50-20 W
6-North Clarion;24-55 L
10-at Union;27-40 L
12-Clarion, 6:30 p.m.
16-at West Shamokin, 6 p.m. varsity only
20-Forest Area, 6:30 p.m., varsity only
24-Moniteau, 6:30 p.m.
26-at Redbank Valley
31-at Ridgway
February
2-Keystone, 6:30 p.m.
10-Karns City, 6:30 p.m.
14-at Cranberry
Games start with JV at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted