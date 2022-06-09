BROOKVILLE
BASEBALL (10-9)
April
1-at Punxsutawney;10-9 W
4-at Clearfield;9-13 L
6-St. Marys, ppd. to May 13
7-at Elizabeth Fwd, Showers Field;4-5 L
13-at DuBois;6-7 L
25-at Elk Co. Catholic;5-6 L
25-at St. Marys;10-6 W
26-Bradford;13-10 W
29-North Clarion;12-2 (6) W
May
2-at Punxsutawney;1-11 (5) L
3-C-L;9-2 W
5-at DuBois CC;3-7 L
9-DuBois;4-8 L
12-Brockway;7-1 W
13-St. Marys;11-6 W
17-at Brockway;6-0 W
18-at Bradford;14-4 W
21-DCC (at Showers);0-7 L
D9 Class 2A Playoffs
24-Moniteau (at Punxsy);4-2 W
26-Johnsonburg (Stern);4-11 L
SOFTBALL (2-17)
April
1-at Punxsutawney;1-17 (3) L
5-at Marion Center;1-11 (5) L
6-at St. Marys;4-12 L
13-at ECC, at DuBois;0-17 (4) L
13-DuBois (at DuBois);3-19 (3) L
25-Johnsonburg;3-20 (4) L
25-at Johnsonburg (at home);0-14 (5) L
29-Redbank Valley;5-6 L
May
2-at Punxsutawney;1-9 L
3-at Brockway;6-9 L
5-at Keystone;0-16 (4) L
9-at DuBois;1-11 (6) L
10-at Bradford;12-10 W
10-Bradford (at Brad);8-18 L
12-Brockway;4-6 L
13-at Union;13-6 W
17-St. Marys;0-13 (5) L
19-C-L;3-15 (5) L
19-C-L;0-7 L
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS (6-4)
March
29-Oil City;96.5-45.5 W
April
2-at Bellefonte;76-74 W
2-Selinsgrove, at Bellefonte;45-105 L
5-at Punxsutawney;69-81 L
12-DuBois CC;130-20 W
12-Elk CC;122-28 W
23-Host Invitational
26-Clearfield;111-35 W
26-St. Marys;121-25 W
30-at Hickory Invitational, 4th place
May
3-at DuBois;63-87 L
5-at Redbank Valley;68-81 L
12-at Redbank Valley Invitational
20-District 9 Championships, 2nd
27-28-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U
GIRLS (2-8)
March
29-Oil City;59-81 L
April
2-Bellefonte;66-83 L
3-Selinsgrove, at Bellefonte;40-110 L
5-at Punxsutawney;54-95 L
12-DuBois CC;71.5-76.5 L
12-Elk CC;83-61 W
23-Host Invitational
26-Clearfield;74-67 W
26-St. Marys;52-96 L
30-at Hickory Invitational, 12th place
May
3-at DuBois;45-104 L
5-at Redbank Valley;64-76 L
12-at Redbank Valley Invitational
20-District 9 Championships, 11th
27-28-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
CLARION-LIMESTONE
BASEBALL (12-6)
April
13-at DuBois CC;3-1 (8) W
14-A-C Valley/Union;2-7 L
25-at Keystone;13-1 (5) W
26-at A-C Valley/Union;13-2 W
28-Redbank Valley;2-7 L
30-Cranberry;9-0 W
30-Forest Area (visitors);18-0 (3) W
May
3-at Brookville;2-9 L
4-Moniteau, Pullman Park;3-4 (8) L
5-North Clarion;12-0 (5) W
9-at North Clarion;12-3 W
11-at Clarion;9-2 W
14-Karns City;2-5 L
18-Oil City;15-2 W
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
24-ACV/Union;5-3 W
26-Clarion;7-2 W
D9 Class 1A Final
30-DuBois CC (Showers);1-5 L
June
6-Union-New Castle;8-5 W
9-Southern Fulton, Homer City, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL (11-8)
April
4-at A-C Valley;7-8 L
9-DuBois CC (at DCC);2-14 (5) L
20-at Clarion;6-12 L
22-Keystone (at Keystone);9-3 W
25-at Keystone;8-9 L
26-at Union;14-3 (5) W
28-Redbank Valley;11-3 W
29-Elk Co. Catholic;8-9 L
30-Cranberry;8-6 W
May
9-Moniteau;8-5 W
11-Clarion;9-2 W
12-at Forest Area (Tionesta);1-2 L
14-at Bradford;14-0 (5) W
18-Karns City;8-7 W
18-St. Marys;7-11 L
19-at Brookville;15-3 (5) W
19-Brookville;7-0 W
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
23-at Otto-Eldred;1-8 L
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS (0-7)
April
5-at Karns City;32-118 L
7-at Union/ACV;63-82 L
13-North Clarion;65-85 L
20-at Keystone;49-95 L
23-at Brookville Invitational
28-Cranberry;69-79 L
May
10-at Moniteau;66-82 L
10-Redbank Valley (at Mon);63-81 L
12-at Redbank Valley Invitational
20-District 9 Championships, 13th
GIRLS (1-6)
April
5-at Karns City;53-97 L
7-at Union/ACV;85-61 W
13-North Clarion;54.5-95.5 L
20-at Keystone;74-75 L
23-at Brookville Invitational
28-Cranberry;59-91 L
May
10-at Moniteau;47-103 L
10-Redbank Valley (at Mon);71-78 L
12-at Redbank Valley Invitational
20-District 9 Championships, 13th