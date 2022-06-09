BROOKVILLE

BASEBALL (10-9)

April

1-at Punxsutawney;10-9 W

4-at Clearfield;9-13 L

6-St. Marys, ppd. to May 13

7-at Elizabeth Fwd, Showers Field;4-5 L

13-at DuBois;6-7 L

25-at Elk Co. Catholic;5-6 L

25-at St. Marys;10-6 W

26-Bradford;13-10 W

29-North Clarion;12-2 (6) W

May

2-at Punxsutawney;1-11 (5) L

3-C-L;9-2 W

5-at DuBois CC;3-7 L

9-DuBois;4-8 L

12-Brockway;7-1 W

13-St. Marys;11-6 W

17-at Brockway;6-0 W

18-at Bradford;14-4 W

21-DCC (at Showers);0-7 L

D9 Class 2A Playoffs

24-Moniteau (at Punxsy);4-2 W

26-Johnsonburg (Stern);4-11 L

SOFTBALL (2-17)

April

1-at Punxsutawney;1-17 (3) L

5-at Marion Center;1-11 (5) L

6-at St. Marys;4-12 L

13-at ECC, at DuBois;0-17 (4) L

13-DuBois (at DuBois);3-19 (3) L

25-Johnsonburg;3-20 (4) L

25-at Johnsonburg (at home);0-14 (5) L

29-Redbank Valley;5-6 L

May

2-at Punxsutawney;1-9 L

3-at Brockway;6-9 L

5-at Keystone;0-16 (4) L

9-at DuBois;1-11 (6) L

10-at Bradford;12-10 W

10-Bradford (at Brad);8-18 L

12-Brockway;4-6 L

13-at Union;13-6 W

17-St. Marys;0-13 (5) L

19-C-L;3-15 (5) L

19-C-L;0-7 L

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS (6-4)

March

29-Oil City;96.5-45.5 W

April

2-at Bellefonte;76-74 W

2-Selinsgrove, at Bellefonte;45-105 L

5-at Punxsutawney;69-81 L

12-DuBois CC;130-20 W

12-Elk CC;122-28 W

23-Host Invitational

26-Clearfield;111-35 W

26-St. Marys;121-25 W

30-at Hickory Invitational, 4th place

May

3-at DuBois;63-87 L

5-at Redbank Valley;68-81 L

12-at Redbank Valley Invitational

20-District 9 Championships, 2nd

27-28-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U

GIRLS (2-8)

March

29-Oil City;59-81 L

April

2-Bellefonte;66-83 L

3-Selinsgrove, at Bellefonte;40-110 L

5-at Punxsutawney;54-95 L

12-DuBois CC;71.5-76.5 L

12-Elk CC;83-61 W

23-Host Invitational

26-Clearfield;74-67 W

26-St. Marys;52-96 L

30-at Hickory Invitational, 12th place

May

3-at DuBois;45-104 L

5-at Redbank Valley;64-76 L

12-at Redbank Valley Invitational

20-District 9 Championships, 11th

27-28-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

CLARION-LIMESTONE

BASEBALL (12-6)

April

13-at DuBois CC;3-1 (8) W

14-A-C Valley/Union;2-7 L

25-at Keystone;13-1 (5) W

26-at A-C Valley/Union;13-2 W

28-Redbank Valley;2-7 L

30-Cranberry;9-0 W

30-Forest Area (visitors);18-0 (3) W

May

3-at Brookville;2-9 L

4-Moniteau, Pullman Park;3-4 (8) L

5-North Clarion;12-0 (5) W

9-at North Clarion;12-3 W

11-at Clarion;9-2 W

14-Karns City;2-5 L

18-Oil City;15-2 W

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

24-ACV/Union;5-3 W

26-Clarion;7-2 W

D9 Class 1A Final

30-DuBois CC (Showers);1-5 L

June

6-Union-New Castle;8-5 W

9-Southern Fulton, Homer City, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL (11-8)

April

4-at A-C Valley;7-8 L

9-DuBois CC (at DCC);2-14 (5) L

20-at Clarion;6-12 L

22-Keystone (at Keystone);9-3 W

25-at Keystone;8-9 L

26-at Union;14-3 (5) W

28-Redbank Valley;11-3 W

29-Elk Co. Catholic;8-9 L

30-Cranberry;8-6 W

May

9-Moniteau;8-5 W

11-Clarion;9-2 W

12-at Forest Area (Tionesta);1-2 L

14-at Bradford;14-0 (5) W

18-Karns City;8-7 W

18-St. Marys;7-11 L

19-at Brookville;15-3 (5) W

19-Brookville;7-0 W

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

23-at Otto-Eldred;1-8 L

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS (0-7)

April

5-at Karns City;32-118 L

7-at Union/ACV;63-82 L

13-North Clarion;65-85 L

20-at Keystone;49-95 L

23-at Brookville Invitational

28-Cranberry;69-79 L

May

10-at Moniteau;66-82 L

10-Redbank Valley (at Mon);63-81 L

12-at Redbank Valley Invitational

20-District 9 Championships, 13th

GIRLS (1-6)

April

5-at Karns City;53-97 L

7-at Union/ACV;85-61 W

13-North Clarion;54.5-95.5 L

20-at Keystone;74-75 L

23-at Brookville Invitational

28-Cranberry;59-91 L

May

10-at Moniteau;47-103 L

10-Redbank Valley (at Mon);71-78 L

12-at Redbank Valley Invitational

20-District 9 Championships, 13th

