BROOKVILLE

BASEBALL

April

1-at Punxsutawney;10-9 W

4-at Clearfield;9-13 L

6-St. Marys, ppd. TBA

7-at Elizabeth Fwd, Showers Field;4-5 L

11-at Elk Co. Catholic, susp. to April 13, 1-0 BKV top 2nd

13-at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.

19-Johnsonburg

20-Moniteau

21-at Brockway, 4 p.m.

25-at St. Marys

27-Bradford

29-North Clarion

May

2-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

3-C-L

5-at DuBois CC

9-DuBois

12-Brockway

13-at Union, 4 p.m.

16-DuBois CC, 6 p.m.

18-at Bradford, 4;15 p.m.

Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. 

SOFTBALL

April

1-at Punxsutawney;1-17 (3) L

4-at Keystone, ppd. to May 5

5-at Marion Center;1-11 (5) L

6-at St. Marys;4-12 L

8-at Johnsonburg, ppd. to April 19

11-at Elk Co. Catholic, 6-0 ECC bottom 2nd, suspended to April 13

13-DuBois (at DuBois), 3:30 p.m.

19-at Johnsonburg, 4:15 p.m.

25-Johnsonburg, 4:15 p.m.

27-at Bradford (DH), 4 p.m.

29-Redbank Valley, 4:15 p.m.

May

2-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

3-at Brockway, 4 p.m.

5-at Keystone

6-West Branch, 4:15 p.m.

10-at DuBois, 4 p.m.

12-Brockway, 4:15 p.m.

13-at Union, 4 p.m.

16-C-L (DH), 4 p.m.

17-St. Marys, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS

March

29-Oil City;96.5-45.5 W

April

2-at Bellefonte;76-74 W

2-Selinsgrove, at Bellefonte;45-105 L

5-at Punxsutawney;69-81 L

9-Brookville Invitational, ppd. to April 23

12-DuBois CC;130-20 W

12-Elk CC;122-28 W

19-Bradford

26-Clearfield and St. Marys

May

3-at DuBois

12-at Redbank Valley Invitational, TBA

20-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.

27-28-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U., TBA

Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

GIRLS

March

29-Oil City;59-81 L

April

2-Bellefonte;66-83 L

3-Selinsgrove, at Bellefonte;40-110 L

5-at Punxsutawney;54-95 L

9-Brookville Invitational, ppd. to April 23

12-DuBois CC;71.5-76.5 L

12-Elk CC;83-61 W

19-Bradford

26-Clearfield and St. Marys

May

3-at DuBois

12-at Redbank Valley Invitational, TBA

20-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.

27-28-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U., TBA

Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

CLARION-LIMESTONE

BASEBALL

March

28-Cranberry, ppd. to April 7

April

2-Bradford, ppd. TBA

4-Otto-Eldred, ppd. TBA

6-North Clarion, ppd. TBA

7-Cranberry, ppd. to April 30

12-at Forest Area (Marienville), ppd. TBA

13-at DuBois CC, 4 p.m.

14-A-C Valley/Union, at Butler

18-at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.

19-at Clarion, 4:30 p.m.

21-Karns City

25-at Keystone, 4 p.m.

26-at A-C Valley/Union, 4 p.m.

May

3-at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.

4-Moniteau

9-at North Clarion, 4 p.m.

11-Clarion

13-at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.

16-at Cranberry

18-Oil City

Games start at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted

SOFTBALL

March

28-Cranberry, ppd. to April 7

April

1-DuBois CC, ppd. to April 9

4-at A-C Valley;7-8 L

7-Cranberry, ppd. to April 30

8-at Forest Area, ppd. TBA

9-DuBois CC (at DCC);2-14 (5) L

12-St. Marys, ppd. to May 18

14-A-C Valley

18-at West Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.

19-at Clarion

21-Karns City

22-at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.

25-at Keystone, 4 p.m.

26-at Union, 4 p.m.

28-Redbank Valley, 4 p.m.

29-Elk Co. Catholic

May

4-Moniteau

9-Union

11-Clarion

14-at Bradford, 11 a.m.

16-at Brookville (DH), 4 p.m.

18-St. Marys

Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS

March

30-Moniteau, ppd. TBA

April

5-at Karns City;32-118 L

7-at Union/ACV;63-82 L

9-at Brookville Invitational, ppd. to April 23

13-North Clarion

27-Cranberry

May

5-at Redbank Valley

12-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

20-District 9 Championships, Brookville, TBA

GIRLS

March

30-Moniteau, ppd. TBA

April

5-at Karns City;53-97 L

7-at Union/ACV;85-61 W

9-at Brookville Invitational, ppd. to April 23

13-North Clarion

27-Cranberry

May

5-at Redbank Valley

12-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

20-District 9 Championships, Brookville, TBA

