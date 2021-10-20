Brookville

FOOTBALL

August

27-Bradford;36-6 W

September

3-at DuBois;21-7 W

10-Punxsutawney;35-6 W

17-at Cent. Clarion;40-14 W

24-Karns City;7-41 L

October

1-Moniteau;39-6 W

8-at St. Marys;14-19 L

15-at Kane;42-15 W

22-Ridgway;7 p.m.

29-at Brockway;7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

September

7-Brockway;25-9, 25-17, 25-19 W

9-at Bradford;25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 19-25, 10-15 L

11-at Clearfield;23-25, 22-25, 23-25 L

13-Redbank Valley;18-25, 22-25, 23-25 L

14-DuBois;23-25, 7-25, 24-26 L

16-at Punxsy;14-25, 22-25, 20-25 L

18-at Brockway Tournament, 1st place

21-at St. Marys;20-25, 18-25, 25-19, 28-30 L

23-at DuBois CC, ppd. TBA

28-Karns City;25-21, 25-20, 17-25, 25-23 W

30-Bradford;25-21, 25-21, 25-17 W

October

4-at Kane;18-25, 21-25, 25-27 L

5-Ridgway;16-25, 25-23, 25-17, 11-25, 11-15 L

7-at Brockway;25-23, 25-16, 25-15 W

11-St. Marys;25-13, 25-20, 20-17 W

14-Punxsy;26-24, 25-22, 26-24 W

18-at DuBois;19-25, 13-25, 14-25 L

20-Clearfield

23-at Elk Co. Catholic Tournament, 9 a.m.

JV matches begin at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted.

BOYS SOCCER (5-11-1)

September

Bucktail Tourney

3-vs. St. Marys;3-11 L

4-vs. Kane;1-5 L

9-at Brockway;0-9 L

11-Clearfield,;2-3 L

15-DuBois CC;4-2 W

16-at Elk Co. Catholic;1-4 L

18-at Forest Area, ppd. to Oct. 11

21-Punxsutawney;5-6 L

23-Kane;5-2 W

27-Brockway, ppd. to Oct. 4

29-West Shamokin;2-3 L

30-at DuBois CC;10-0 W

October

4-Brockway;1-8 L

5-Elk Co. Catholic;3-2 W

7-at Punxsutawney;4-4 T

11-at Forest Area;5-3 W

12-St. Marys;4-5 L

14-at Karns City;1-3 L

18-at DuBois;1-7 L

GIRLS SOCCER

September

3-at Clarion;3-5 L

9-at Brockway;0-1 L

11-Clearfield;0-7 L

13-at Redbank Valley;2-1 W

15-at Port Allegany, 1-2 L

16-at Elk Co. Catholic, canceled

21-Punxsutawney;2-0 W

23-Curwensville, ppd.

27-Brockway;2-3 L

29-at Ridgway (Jburg);1-2, 2OT L

October

5-Elk Co. Catholic;2-1 W

7-at Punxsutawney;3-1 W

12-Redbank Valley;1-0 W

13-Port Allegany;2-0 W

15-at Kane;6-1 W

16-Ridgway, canceled

18-at Maplewood;0-0, T

20-DuBois

CROSS COUNTRY

BOYS

SEPTEMBER

7-Brockway;21-40 W

7-Oil City;19-39 L

14-at Kane;23-35 W

14-vs. ECC;22-33 L

18-at Commodore Perry Invitational, 11th place

21-at Punxsy;27-30 L

21-vs. North Clarion;28-29 L

21-vs. Bradford;24-31 W

28-at Ridgway;15-50 W

28-vs. DuBois;17-44 L

October

5-St. Marys;22-35 L

9-at Ridgway Invitational, NA

12-Punxsutawney;18-37 L

12-Kane;23-38 W

12-West Branch;19-45 W

16-at Rocky Grove Invitational, 13th place

19-at Ridgway

30-at District 9 Championships, Ridgway, 10 a.m.

November

6-PIAA Championships, Hershey, 9:30 a.m.

GIRLS

SEPTEMBER

7-Brockway;19-30 W

7-Ridgway;19-40 W

7-Oil City;22-33 L

14-at Kane;15-50 W

14-vs. ECC;21-34 L

18-at Commodore Perry Invitational, NA

21-at Punxsy;18-39 L

21-vs. Bradford;20-37 L

21-vs. North Clarion;21-34 W

28-at Ridgway;15-50 W

28-vs. DuBois;22-33 L

October

5-St. Marys;22-35 L

9-at Ridgway Invitational, 9th

12-Punxsutawney;20-40 L

12-Kane;15-55 W

12-West Branch;15-64 W

16-at Rocky Grove Invitational, NA

19-at Ridgway

30-at District 9 Championships, Ridgway, 10 a.m.

November

6-PIAA Championships, Hershey, 9:30 a.m.

C-L

FOOTBALL

(Central Clarion)

CENTRAL CLARION

August

27-Punxsutawney, canceled

27-at Slippery Rock;7-38 L

September

3-at Moniteau, canceled

10-at Karns City;13-37 L

17-Brookville;14-40 L

24-at St. Marys;39-42 L

October

1-Kane;34-26 W

8-Ridgway;33-14 W

15-at Bradford;38-7 W

22-DuBois;7 p.m.

29-at Clearfield;7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

September

7-at Franklin;25-22, 25-16, 22-15 W

9-Forest Area;25-9, 25-4, 25-4 W

14-at Venango Catholic;25-16, 25-15, 25-14 W

21-Cranberry;22-25, 26-24, 30-28, 25-21, 15-17 L

23-Union;25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 25-11 W

28-at Clarion;14-25, 10-25, 18-25 L

29-Franklin;25-17, 25-23, 25-21 W

30-at Keystone;15-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 W

October

5-at Redbank Valley;25-16, 25-21, 18-25, 25-21 W

7-Karns City;25-16, 25-12, 25-22 W

12-at A-C Valley;25-13, 25-12, 25-12 W

14-North Clarion;25-14, 25-16, 25-15 W

19-at Moniteau;25-22, 25-21, 25-9 W

BOYS SOCCER

September

9-Forest Area;8-1 W

13-at Karns City;1-3 L

15-Keystone, ppd. to Oct. 16

16-at Redbank Valley;5-1 W

23-at Ridgway

27-at Forest Area;8-1 W

28-Karns City;0-1 L

30-at Keystone, canceled

October

5-Redbank Valley;4-3 W

7-DuBois;5-1 W

13-Ridgway;9-2 W

16-Keystone;9-0 W

