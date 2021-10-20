Brookville
FOOTBALL
August
27-Bradford;36-6 W
September
3-at DuBois;21-7 W
10-Punxsutawney;35-6 W
17-at Cent. Clarion;40-14 W
24-Karns City;7-41 L
October
1-Moniteau;39-6 W
8-at St. Marys;14-19 L
15-at Kane;42-15 W
22-Ridgway;7 p.m.
29-at Brockway;7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
September
7-Brockway;25-9, 25-17, 25-19 W
9-at Bradford;25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 19-25, 10-15 L
11-at Clearfield;23-25, 22-25, 23-25 L
13-Redbank Valley;18-25, 22-25, 23-25 L
14-DuBois;23-25, 7-25, 24-26 L
16-at Punxsy;14-25, 22-25, 20-25 L
18-at Brockway Tournament, 1st place
21-at St. Marys;20-25, 18-25, 25-19, 28-30 L
23-at DuBois CC, ppd. TBA
28-Karns City;25-21, 25-20, 17-25, 25-23 W
30-Bradford;25-21, 25-21, 25-17 W
October
4-at Kane;18-25, 21-25, 25-27 L
5-Ridgway;16-25, 25-23, 25-17, 11-25, 11-15 L
7-at Brockway;25-23, 25-16, 25-15 W
11-St. Marys;25-13, 25-20, 20-17 W
14-Punxsy;26-24, 25-22, 26-24 W
18-at DuBois;19-25, 13-25, 14-25 L
20-Clearfield
23-at Elk Co. Catholic Tournament, 9 a.m.
JV matches begin at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted.
BOYS SOCCER (5-11-1)
September
Bucktail Tourney
3-vs. St. Marys;3-11 L
4-vs. Kane;1-5 L
9-at Brockway;0-9 L
11-Clearfield,;2-3 L
15-DuBois CC;4-2 W
16-at Elk Co. Catholic;1-4 L
18-at Forest Area, ppd. to Oct. 11
21-Punxsutawney;5-6 L
23-Kane;5-2 W
27-Brockway, ppd. to Oct. 4
29-West Shamokin;2-3 L
30-at DuBois CC;10-0 W
October
4-Brockway;1-8 L
5-Elk Co. Catholic;3-2 W
7-at Punxsutawney;4-4 T
11-at Forest Area;5-3 W
12-St. Marys;4-5 L
14-at Karns City;1-3 L
18-at DuBois;1-7 L
GIRLS SOCCER
September
3-at Clarion;3-5 L
9-at Brockway;0-1 L
11-Clearfield;0-7 L
13-at Redbank Valley;2-1 W
15-at Port Allegany, 1-2 L
16-at Elk Co. Catholic, canceled
21-Punxsutawney;2-0 W
23-Curwensville, ppd.
27-Brockway;2-3 L
29-at Ridgway (Jburg);1-2, 2OT L
October
5-Elk Co. Catholic;2-1 W
7-at Punxsutawney;3-1 W
12-Redbank Valley;1-0 W
13-Port Allegany;2-0 W
15-at Kane;6-1 W
16-Ridgway, canceled
18-at Maplewood;0-0, T
20-DuBois
CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS
SEPTEMBER
7-Brockway;21-40 W
7-Oil City;19-39 L
14-at Kane;23-35 W
14-vs. ECC;22-33 L
18-at Commodore Perry Invitational, 11th place
21-at Punxsy;27-30 L
21-vs. North Clarion;28-29 L
21-vs. Bradford;24-31 W
28-at Ridgway;15-50 W
28-vs. DuBois;17-44 L
October
5-St. Marys;22-35 L
9-at Ridgway Invitational, NA
12-Punxsutawney;18-37 L
12-Kane;23-38 W
12-West Branch;19-45 W
16-at Rocky Grove Invitational, 13th place
19-at Ridgway
30-at District 9 Championships, Ridgway, 10 a.m.
November
6-PIAA Championships, Hershey, 9:30 a.m.
GIRLS
SEPTEMBER
7-Brockway;19-30 W
7-Ridgway;19-40 W
7-Oil City;22-33 L
14-at Kane;15-50 W
14-vs. ECC;21-34 L
18-at Commodore Perry Invitational, NA
21-at Punxsy;18-39 L
21-vs. Bradford;20-37 L
21-vs. North Clarion;21-34 W
28-at Ridgway;15-50 W
28-vs. DuBois;22-33 L
October
5-St. Marys;22-35 L
9-at Ridgway Invitational, 9th
12-Punxsutawney;20-40 L
12-Kane;15-55 W
12-West Branch;15-64 W
16-at Rocky Grove Invitational, NA
19-at Ridgway
30-at District 9 Championships, Ridgway, 10 a.m.
November
6-PIAA Championships, Hershey, 9:30 a.m.
C-L
FOOTBALL
(Central Clarion)
CENTRAL CLARION
August
27-Punxsutawney, canceled
27-at Slippery Rock;7-38 L
September
3-at Moniteau, canceled
10-at Karns City;13-37 L
17-Brookville;14-40 L
24-at St. Marys;39-42 L
October
1-Kane;34-26 W
8-Ridgway;33-14 W
15-at Bradford;38-7 W
22-DuBois;7 p.m.
29-at Clearfield;7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
September
7-at Franklin;25-22, 25-16, 22-15 W
9-Forest Area;25-9, 25-4, 25-4 W
14-at Venango Catholic;25-16, 25-15, 25-14 W
21-Cranberry;22-25, 26-24, 30-28, 25-21, 15-17 L
23-Union;25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 25-11 W
28-at Clarion;14-25, 10-25, 18-25 L
29-Franklin;25-17, 25-23, 25-21 W
30-at Keystone;15-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 W
October
5-at Redbank Valley;25-16, 25-21, 18-25, 25-21 W
7-Karns City;25-16, 25-12, 25-22 W
12-at A-C Valley;25-13, 25-12, 25-12 W
14-North Clarion;25-14, 25-16, 25-15 W
19-at Moniteau;25-22, 25-21, 25-9 W
BOYS SOCCER
September
9-Forest Area;8-1 W
13-at Karns City;1-3 L
15-Keystone, ppd. to Oct. 16
16-at Redbank Valley;5-1 W
23-at Ridgway
27-at Forest Area;8-1 W
28-Karns City;0-1 L
30-at Keystone, canceled
October
5-Redbank Valley;4-3 W
7-DuBois;5-1 W
13-Ridgway;9-2 W
16-Keystone;9-0 W