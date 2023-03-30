BROOKVILLE
BOYS BASKETBALL (23-3)
December
Tip-Off Tournament
2-Warren;50-65 L
3-Brockway;58-15 W
7-Oil City;66-60 W
13-Cambridge Springs;58-28 W
16-at Elk Co. Catholic;47-50 L
19-at Franklin;57-42 W
21-St. Marys;55-43 W
DuBois Holiday Tournament
27-at DuBois;50-42 W
28-DuBois CC;45-26 W
January
7-at Punxsutawney;44-22 W
11-Johnsonburg;43-27 W
13-Bradford;49-28 W
16-DuBois;45-24 W
23-Karns City;56-35 W
27-at St. Marys;59-43 W
30-at North Clarion;62-39 W
February
1-Redbank Valley;57-34 W
4-Punxsutawney;49-31 W
7-Elk Co. Catholic;34-16 W
10-at Bradford;51-32 W
14-Tyrone;63-42 W
D9 Class 3A Championship
21-Moniteau;63-37 W
D5-8-9 Sub-Regional
24-Perry;46-19 W
March
2-Bedford;50-39 W
PIAA Playoffs
11-Seton LaSalle;46-43 OT W
15-Neshannock;40-44 L
GIRLS BASKETBALL (5-17)
December
2-North Clarion;43-60 L
3-Clearfield;31-42 L
6-at Johnsonburg;44-49 L
9-at Oil City;43-57 L
12-at Keystone;29-43 L
16-Elk Co. Catholic;31-53 L
21-at St. Marys;19-62 L
Christmas Tournament
28-DuBois;23-42 L
29-Brockway;54-33 W
January
6-at Brockway;43-45 L
13-at Bradford;48-42 W
16-at North Clarion;34-54 L
20-St. Marys;19-58 L
24-at Punxsutawney;27-66 L
27-Curwensville;56-24 W
31-A-C Valley;60-22 W
February
3-Punxsutawney;19-74 L
6-Clarion;32-40 L
8-at Elk Co. Catholic;22-47 L
10-Bradford;51-35 W
14-at Kane;24-47 L
17-at DuBois;18-44 L
WRESTLING (20-4)
December
Sheetz Kickoff Classic, Greenville
3-Greenville;48-21 W
3-Sharpsville;42-25 W
3-Brashear;72-0 W
3-Youngsville;66-6 W
3-Saegertown;50-15 W
6-Brockway;39-20 W
9-at Clearfield;27-45 L
14-at DuBois;39-22 W
16-17-at King of the Mountain Tournament, 17th
22-at Redbank Valley;57-9 W
January
3-Curwensville;51-12 W
6-at General McLane;34-24 W
13-14-at Mid-Winter Mayhem, IUP;4th
17-Punxsutawney;50-18 W
21-Ultimate Duals
Chestnut Ridge;34-33 W
Fort LeBoeuf;25-33 L
Burrell;31-25 W
Reynolds;30-29 W
24-St. Marys;36-21 W
February
2-at Johnsonburg;48-13 W
4-Host District 9 Duals
St. Marys;39-36 W
Clearfield;33-26 W
PIAA Dual Championships
9-Burrell;32-25 W
10-Berks Catholic;19-30 L
10-Warrior Run;27-26 W
11-Notre Dame-GP;13-47 L
24-25-D9 Tournament, 4th place
March
3-4-Regional Tournament, Sharon
9-11-PIAA Tournament, Hershey
SWIMMING
BOYS (2-9)
December
12-Franklin;38-106 L
16-at Clearfield;53-80 L
January
5-at Warren;52-62 L
12-St. Marys;65-54 W
14-at Arctic Invitational, Clearfield, 4th place
17-at Bradford;74-83 L
23-at DuBois;53-87 L
26-Oil City;42-119 L
February
3-at St. Marys;63-56 W
6-Bradford;67-80 L
9-Clearfield;39-121 L
14-DuBois;53-89 L
March
3-4-District 9 Championships, St. Marys, 4 p.m.
15-16-PIAA Championships, Bucknell U.
GIRLS (10-1)
December
12-Franklin;111-57 W
16-at Clearfield;81-99 L
January
5-at Warren;94-80 W
12-St. Marys;104-76 W
14-at Arctic Invitational, Clearfield, 2nd place
17-at Bradford;122-40 W
23-at DuBois;120-49 W
26-Oil City;111-59 W
February
3-at St. Marys;96-83 W
6-Bradford;118-41 W
9-Clearfield;105-77 W
14-DuBois;87-83
March
3-4-District 9 Championships, St. Marys, 2nd
15-16-PIAA Championships, Bucknell U.
CLARION-LIMESTONE
BOYS BASKETBALL (25-3)
December
7-Moniteau70-47 W
9-at Redbank Valley;85-63 W
12-Ridgway;44-48 L
13-Keystone;68-34 W
15-Karns City;68-55 W
20-at Cranberry;75-39 W
22-Johnsonburg;43-40 W
Commodore Perry Tournament
29-Reynolds;88-54 W
30-at Commodore Perry;64-35 W
January
3-A-C Valley;63-36 W
5-at North Clarion;76-54 W
9-at Johnsonburg;61-36 W
13-at Clarion;57-47 W
16-at West Shamokin;63-38 W
19-at Forest Area (Tionesta);87-7 W
27-Redbank Valley;62-41 W
31-Clarion;50-42 W
February
1-at Union;78-60 W
3-at Keystone;68-46 W
7-at Moniteau;60-29 W
9-at Karns City;46-64 L
14-Cranberry;88-65 W
KSAC Playoffs
16-Union;56-51 W
18-Karns City;51-46 W
District 9 Class 2A Playoffs
22-Kane;61-37 W
March
1-Karns City;47-43 W
Championship
4-Otto-Eldred;68-54 W
PIAA Playoffs
11-Bishop Canevin;67-70 L
GIRLS BASKETBALL (9-13)
December
Brookville Tip-Off Tournament
2-Clearfield;43-41 W
3-North Clarion;30-42 L
6-at Moniteau;15-47 L
8-Redbank Valley;16-70 L
14-at Keystone;28-40 L
16-at Karns City;24-59 L
19-Johnsonburg;55-37 W
20-Cranberry;53-20 W
Commodore Perry Tournament
29-Reynolds;45-32 W
30-Crawford Co. Christian;45-22 W
January
4-at A-C Valley;50-20 W
6-North Clarion;24-55 L
10-at Union;27-40 L
12-Clarion;33-31 W
16-at West Shamokin;34-47 L
20-Forest Area;58-26 W
24-Moniteau;38-63 L
26-at Redbank Valley;29-62 L
31-at Ridgway;26-51 L
February
2-Keystone;51-62 L
10-Karns City;38-50 L
14-at Cranberry;54-38 W