BROOKVILLE

BOYS BASKETBALL (23-3)

December

Tip-Off Tournament

2-Warren;50-65 L

3-Brockway;58-15 W

7-Oil City;66-60 W

13-Cambridge Springs;58-28 W

16-at Elk Co. Catholic;47-50 L

19-at Franklin;57-42 W

21-St. Marys;55-43 W

DuBois Holiday Tournament

27-at DuBois;50-42 W

28-DuBois CC;45-26 W

January

7-at Punxsutawney;44-22 W

11-Johnsonburg;43-27 W

13-Bradford;49-28 W

16-DuBois;45-24 W

23-Karns City;56-35 W

27-at St. Marys;59-43 W

30-at North Clarion;62-39 W

February

1-Redbank Valley;57-34 W

4-Punxsutawney;49-31 W

7-Elk Co. Catholic;34-16 W

10-at Bradford;51-32 W

14-Tyrone;63-42 W

D9 Class 3A Championship

21-Moniteau;63-37 W

D5-8-9 Sub-Regional

24-Perry;46-19 W

March

2-Bedford;50-39 W

PIAA Playoffs

11-Seton LaSalle;46-43 OT W

15-Neshannock;40-44 L

GIRLS BASKETBALL (5-17)

December

2-North Clarion;43-60 L

3-Clearfield;31-42 L

6-at Johnsonburg;44-49 L

9-at Oil City;43-57 L

12-at Keystone;29-43 L

16-Elk Co. Catholic;31-53 L

21-at St. Marys;19-62 L

Christmas Tournament

28-DuBois;23-42 L

29-Brockway;54-33 W

January

6-at Brockway;43-45 L

13-at Bradford;48-42 W

16-at North Clarion;34-54 L

20-St. Marys;19-58 L

24-at Punxsutawney;27-66 L

27-Curwensville;56-24 W

31-A-C Valley;60-22 W

February

3-Punxsutawney;19-74 L

6-Clarion;32-40 L

8-at Elk Co. Catholic;22-47 L

10-Bradford;51-35 W

14-at Kane;24-47 L

17-at DuBois;18-44 L

WRESTLING (20-4)

December

Sheetz Kickoff Classic, Greenville

3-Greenville;48-21 W

3-Sharpsville;42-25 W

3-Brashear;72-0 W

3-Youngsville;66-6 W

3-Saegertown;50-15 W

6-Brockway;39-20 W

9-at Clearfield;27-45 L

14-at DuBois;39-22 W

16-17-at King of the Mountain Tournament, 17th

22-at Redbank Valley;57-9 W

January

3-Curwensville;51-12 W

6-at General McLane;34-24 W

13-14-at Mid-Winter Mayhem, IUP;4th

17-Punxsutawney;50-18 W

21-Ultimate Duals

Chestnut Ridge;34-33 W

Fort LeBoeuf;25-33 L

Burrell;31-25 W

Reynolds;30-29 W

24-St. Marys;36-21 W

February

2-at Johnsonburg;48-13 W

4-Host District 9 Duals

St. Marys;39-36 W

Clearfield;33-26 W

PIAA Dual Championships

9-Burrell;32-25 W

10-Berks Catholic;19-30 L

10-Warrior Run;27-26 W

11-Notre Dame-GP;13-47 L

24-25-D9 Tournament, 4th place

March

3-4-Regional Tournament, Sharon

9-11-PIAA Tournament, Hershey

SWIMMING

BOYS (2-9)

December

12-Franklin;38-106 L

16-at Clearfield;53-80 L

January

5-at Warren;52-62 L

12-St. Marys;65-54 W

14-at Arctic Invitational, Clearfield, 4th place

17-at Bradford;74-83 L

23-at DuBois;53-87 L

26-Oil City;42-119 L

February

3-at St. Marys;63-56 W

6-Bradford;67-80 L

9-Clearfield;39-121 L

14-DuBois;53-89 L

March

3-4-District 9 Championships, St. Marys, 4 p.m.

15-16-PIAA Championships, Bucknell U.

GIRLS (10-1)

December

12-Franklin;111-57 W

16-at Clearfield;81-99 L

January

5-at Warren;94-80 W

12-St. Marys;104-76 W

14-at Arctic Invitational, Clearfield, 2nd place

17-at Bradford;122-40 W

23-at DuBois;120-49 W

26-Oil City;111-59 W

February

3-at St. Marys;96-83 W

6-Bradford;118-41 W

9-Clearfield;105-77 W

14-DuBois;87-83

March

3-4-District 9 Championships, St. Marys, 2nd

15-16-PIAA Championships, Bucknell U.

CLARION-LIMESTONE

BOYS BASKETBALL (25-3)

December

7-Moniteau70-47 W

9-at Redbank Valley;85-63 W

12-Ridgway;44-48 L

13-Keystone;68-34 W

15-Karns City;68-55 W

20-at Cranberry;75-39 W

22-Johnsonburg;43-40 W

Commodore Perry Tournament

29-Reynolds;88-54 W

30-at Commodore Perry;64-35 W

January

3-A-C Valley;63-36 W

5-at North Clarion;76-54 W

9-at Johnsonburg;61-36 W

13-at Clarion;57-47 W

16-at West Shamokin;63-38 W

19-at Forest Area (Tionesta);87-7 W

27-Redbank Valley;62-41 W

31-Clarion;50-42 W

February

1-at Union;78-60 W

3-at Keystone;68-46 W

7-at Moniteau;60-29 W

9-at Karns City;46-64 L

14-Cranberry;88-65 W

KSAC Playoffs

16-Union;56-51 W

18-Karns City;51-46 W

District 9 Class 2A Playoffs

22-Kane;61-37 W

March

1-Karns City;47-43 W

Championship

4-Otto-Eldred;68-54 W

PIAA Playoffs

11-Bishop Canevin;67-70 L

GIRLS BASKETBALL (9-13)

December

Brookville Tip-Off Tournament

2-Clearfield;43-41 W

3-North Clarion;30-42 L

6-at Moniteau;15-47 L

8-Redbank Valley;16-70 L

14-at Keystone;28-40 L

16-at Karns City;24-59 L

19-Johnsonburg;55-37 W

20-Cranberry;53-20 W

Commodore Perry Tournament

29-Reynolds;45-32 W

30-Crawford Co. Christian;45-22 W

January

4-at A-C Valley;50-20 W

6-North Clarion;24-55 L

10-at Union;27-40 L

12-Clarion;33-31 W

16-at West Shamokin;34-47 L

20-Forest Area;58-26 W

24-Moniteau;38-63 L

26-at Redbank Valley;29-62 L

31-at Ridgway;26-51 L

February

2-Keystone;51-62 L

10-Karns City;38-50 L

14-at Cranberry;54-38 W

