Brookville
FOOTBALL (6-6)
August
26-at Central Clarion, at C-L;7-42 L
September
2-at Tyrone;0-30 L
9-at Keystone;19-20 L
16-Moniteau;7-0 W
23-at DuBois;14-24 L
30-St. Marys;22-19 W
October
7-Bradford;41-0 W
14-at Karns City;34-7 W
20-Punxsutawney;13-21 L
28-at Bellefonte;41-3 W
November
D9 Class 2A Playoffs
4-Karns City;31-7 W
D9 Class 2A Final
12-Central Clarion;0-35 L
VOLLEYBALL (2-16)
August
29-DuBois CC;27-25, 8-25, 14-25, 20-25 L
30-at Brockway;18-25, 25-17, 25-20, 12-25, 15-6 W
September
1-Bradford;26-24, 25-18, 17-25, 25-21 W
8-at Punxsutawney;18-25, 19-25, 13-25 L
10-at Brockway Tournament
12-at Clearfield;16-25, 13-25, 20-25 L
15-St. Marys;22-25, 18-25, 22-25 L
19-at Karns City;12-25, 12-25, 16-25 L
20-at Redbank Valley;17-25, 17-25, 23-25 L
22-DuBois;4-25, 6-25, 11-25 L
26-A-C Valley;13-25, 21-25, 16-25 L
29-at Bradford;25-27, 12-25, 13-25 L
October
3-Clearfield;22-25, 13-25, 19-25 L
5-at Ridgway;25-23, 21-25, 15-25, 25-21, 6-15 L
6-Punxsutawney;20-25, 20-25, 23-25 L
11-Kane;8-25, 13-25, 16-25 L
13-at St. Marys;15-25, 13-25, 11-25 L
15-at ECC JV Tournament
19-at DuBois;8-25, 12-25, 7-25 L
20-Brockway;25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 23-25, 4-15 L
22-at Elk Co. Catholic Invite
BOYS SOCCER (7-11-1)
August
Matt Kramer Memorial Tournament
26-Clearfield;2-3 L
27-DuBois CC;3-2 W
September
1-at Karns City;0-4 L
7-DuBois;0-3 L
10-at Bradford;2-3 L
13-St. Marys;1-2, 2 OT L
15-C-L;0-2 L
19-Brockway;3-1 W
20-at Redbank Valley;1-2 L
22-Keystone;13-1 W
26-at DuBois CC;2-0 W
28-DuBois CC;5-1 W
29-Forest Area;2-0 W
October
3-at Brockway;1-2 L
11-Karns City;1-2 L
17-at DuBois;2-3 2OT L
21-at St. Marys;2-2 T
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
24-at Brockway;2-1 2OT W
25-at C-L;1-3 L
GIRLS SOCCER (8-8-3)
August
29-St. Marys;0-3 L
September
1-at Karns City;0-7 L
6-at Elk Co. Catholic;1-3 L
7-DuBois;0-12 L
13-at Punxsutawney;3-1 W
15-Clarion;1-1 T
19-Brockway;3-2, 2 OT W
20-at Redbank Valley;2-0 W
22-Keystone;3-1 W
28-at Curwensville;9-1 W
29-Forest Area;0-1 L
October
3-at Brockway;1-0 W
10-at Kane;3-2 W OT
11-Karns City;3-8 L
13-Port Allegany;1-0 W
17-at DuBois;0-8 L
19-Punxsutawney;1-1 T
21-at St. Marys;1-1 T, susp. darkness
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
24-at Brockway;1-2 L
CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS (17-3)
September
1-at Ridgway;15-50 W
1-Brockway (at Ridg);24-34 W
6-Kane;15-50 W
6-Elk CC;20-41 W
13-at Punxsutawney;24-31 L
13-Bradford (at Pxy);27-30 L
17-at Commodore Perry Invitational, 5th place
20-DuBois;17-44 W
20-St. Marys;19-36 L
20-DuBois CC;19-44 W
27-at DuBois;21-37 W
27-Ridgway (at DuBois);20-40 W
27-DuBois CC;19-44 W
October
4-at Elk Co. Catholic;20-39 W
4-DuBois (at ECC);17-44 W
4-DuBois CC (at ECC);18-45 W
8-at Ridgway Invitational, 3rd place
12-at C-L;20-36 W
12-Karns City (at C-L);20-39 W
15-at Rocky Grove Invitational, 7th place
29-District 9 Championships, at Ridgway, 1st place
November
5-PIAA Championships, at Hershey
GIRLS (7-8)
September
1-Brockway (at Ridg);14-22 W
6-Kane;18-38 W
6-Elk CC;26-30 W
13-at Punxsutawney;22-35 L
13-Bradford (at Pxy);27-29 W
17-at Commodore Perry Invitational, 9th place
20-DuBois;18-39 L
20-St. Marys;15-44 L
20-DuBois CC;29-39 W
27-at DuBois;17-44 L
27-DuBois CC (at DuBois);28-29 W
October
4-at Elk Co. Catholic;26-31 L
4-DuBois (at ECC);27-30 L
4-DuBois CC (at ECC);28-30 W
8-at Ridgway Invitational, 11th
12-at C-L;27-30 W
12-Karns City (C-L);21-34 W
15-at Rocky Grove Invitational, 9th place
29-District 9 Championships, at Ridgway, 4th place
November
5-PIAA Championships, at Hershey
C-L
FOOTBALL
CENTRAL CLARION (10-1)
August
26-Brookville;42-7 W
September
2-at Port Allegany;29-24 W
9-Union/A-C Valley, Clarion U.;43-6 W
16-Punxsutawney (at C-L);45-7 W
23-at Bradford;48-7 W
30-Karns City, Clarion U.;26-20 OT W
October
7-Moniteau, Clarion U.;46-14 W
14-at DuBois;45-7 W
21-at St. Marys;48-27 W
28-at Redbank Valley;38-47 L
November
D9 Class 2A Final
12-Karns City;35-0 W
PIAA Playoffs
18-Westinghouse, Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL (9-9)
August
30-Union;25-13, 25-17, 25-9 W
September
6-at Franklin;26-24, 21-25, 21-25, 20-25 L
12-at Keystone;26-28, 17-25, 23-25 L
13-Punxsutawney;14-25, 19-25, 9-25 L
14-at Cranberry;23-25, 16-25, 21-25 L
20-at Union;25-15, 25-8, 25-10 W
22-at North Clarion;23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22 W
27-Moniteau;21-25, 26-24, 27-25, 16-25, 15-8 W
28-at St. Marys;17-25, 25-13, 20-25, 19-25 L
29-at Forest Area, Marienville;25-6, 25-5, 25-3 W
October
1-at Freeport Tournament
4-Redbank Valley;22-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-18 W
6-at Karns City;25-21, 25-18, 25-12 W
8-at Kane Tournament, 1st place
11-A-C Valley;25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-15 W
12-at Punxsy;25-19, 19-25, 20-25, 25-27 L
18-Keystone;17-25, 17-25, 25-21, 19-25 L
20-Clarion;12-25, 22-25, 16-25 L
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
25-at Port Allegany;25-20, 25-22, 25-16 W
27-at Oswayo Valley;8-25, 14-25, 20-25 L
BOYS SOCCER (14-3)
August
29-Oil City;12-0 W
30-Forest Area;5-2 W
September
1-Brockway, Clarion H.S;4-2 W
6-at Keystone;14-0 W
7-Redbank Valley;3-8 L
13-at DuBois CC;10-0 W
15-at Brookville;2-0 W
22-at Forest Area, Marienville;7-2 W
29-at Ridgway;1-0 OT W
October
3-Elk Co. Catholic, Clarion H.S.;4-5 L
6-at DuBois;3-2 W
11-at Brockway;4-1 W
13-Keystone (Clarion HS);15-0 W
15-Karns City;3-1 W
17-at Redbank Valley;3-1 W
19-DuBois CC;8-1 W
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
25-Brookville;3-1 W
27-Elk Co. Catholic;0-5 L
CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS
August
31-at Moniteau;16-43 W
September
3-at Titusville Invitational, 13th
7-at Clarion;28-29 L
10-at Big Red Invitational, No team score
13-at Brockway
14-at A-C Valley, canceled
21-Keystone;21-40 W
24-at PIAA Invitational, Hershey, 16th
28-at Cranberry;28-29 L
October
4-North Clarion;26-29 L
8-at Ridgway Invitational, 7th place
12-Karns City, Brookville, no score
20-KSAC Invitational, Cranberry H.S.
29-District 9 Championships, 6th place
November
5-PIAA Championships, Hershey