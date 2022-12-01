Brookville

FOOTBALL (6-6)

August

26-at Central Clarion, at C-L;7-42 L

September

2-at Tyrone;0-30 L

9-at Keystone;19-20 L

16-Moniteau;7-0 W

23-at DuBois;14-24 L

30-St. Marys;22-19 W

October

7-Bradford;41-0 W

14-at Karns City;34-7 W

20-Punxsutawney;13-21 L

28-at Bellefonte;41-3 W

November

D9 Class 2A Playoffs

4-Karns City;31-7 W

D9 Class 2A Final

12-Central Clarion;0-35 L

VOLLEYBALL (2-16)

August

29-DuBois CC;27-25, 8-25, 14-25, 20-25 L

30-at Brockway;18-25, 25-17, 25-20, 12-25, 15-6 W

September

1-Bradford;26-24, 25-18, 17-25, 25-21 W

8-at Punxsutawney;18-25, 19-25, 13-25 L

10-at Brockway Tournament

12-at Clearfield;16-25, 13-25, 20-25 L

15-St. Marys;22-25, 18-25, 22-25 L

19-at Karns City;12-25, 12-25, 16-25 L

20-at Redbank Valley;17-25, 17-25, 23-25 L

22-DuBois;4-25, 6-25, 11-25 L

26-A-C Valley;13-25, 21-25, 16-25 L

29-at Bradford;25-27, 12-25, 13-25 L

October

3-Clearfield;22-25, 13-25, 19-25 L

5-at Ridgway;25-23, 21-25, 15-25, 25-21, 6-15 L

6-Punxsutawney;20-25, 20-25, 23-25 L

11-Kane;8-25, 13-25, 16-25 L

13-at St. Marys;15-25, 13-25, 11-25 L

15-at ECC JV Tournament

19-at DuBois;8-25, 12-25, 7-25 L

20-Brockway;25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 23-25, 4-15 L

22-at Elk Co. Catholic Invite

BOYS SOCCER (7-11-1)

August

Matt Kramer Memorial Tournament

26-Clearfield;2-3 L

27-DuBois CC;3-2 W

September

1-at Karns City;0-4 L

7-DuBois;0-3 L

10-at Bradford;2-3 L

13-St. Marys;1-2, 2 OT L

15-C-L;0-2 L

19-Brockway;3-1 W

20-at Redbank Valley;1-2 L

22-Keystone;13-1 W

26-at DuBois CC;2-0 W

28-DuBois CC;5-1 W

29-Forest Area;2-0 W

October

3-at Brockway;1-2 L

11-Karns City;1-2 L

17-at DuBois;2-3 2OT L

21-at St. Marys;2-2 T

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

24-at Brockway;2-1 2OT W

25-at C-L;1-3 L

GIRLS SOCCER (8-8-3)

August

29-St. Marys;0-3 L

September

1-at Karns City;0-7 L

6-at Elk Co. Catholic;1-3 L

7-DuBois;0-12 L

13-at Punxsutawney;3-1 W

15-Clarion;1-1 T

19-Brockway;3-2, 2 OT W

20-at Redbank Valley;2-0 W

22-Keystone;3-1 W

28-at Curwensville;9-1 W

29-Forest Area;0-1 L

October

3-at Brockway;1-0 W

10-at Kane;3-2 W OT

11-Karns City;3-8 L

13-Port Allegany;1-0 W

17-at DuBois;0-8 L

19-Punxsutawney;1-1 T

21-at St. Marys;1-1 T, susp. darkness

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

24-at Brockway;1-2 L

CROSS COUNTRY

BOYS (17-3)

September

1-at Ridgway;15-50 W

1-Brockway (at Ridg);24-34 W

6-Kane;15-50 W

6-Elk CC;20-41 W

13-at Punxsutawney;24-31 L

13-Bradford (at Pxy);27-30 L

17-at Commodore Perry Invitational, 5th place

20-DuBois;17-44 W

20-St. Marys;19-36 L

20-DuBois CC;19-44 W

27-at DuBois;21-37 W

27-Ridgway (at DuBois);20-40 W

27-DuBois CC;19-44 W

October

4-at Elk Co. Catholic;20-39 W

4-DuBois (at ECC);17-44 W

4-DuBois CC (at ECC);18-45 W

8-at Ridgway Invitational, 3rd place

12-at C-L;20-36 W

12-Karns City (at C-L);20-39 W

15-at Rocky Grove Invitational, 7th place

Recommended Video

29-District 9 Championships, at Ridgway, 1st place

November

5-PIAA Championships, at Hershey

GIRLS (7-8)

September

1-Brockway (at Ridg);14-22 W

6-Kane;18-38 W

6-Elk CC;26-30 W

13-at Punxsutawney;22-35 L

13-Bradford (at Pxy);27-29 W

17-at Commodore Perry Invitational, 9th place

20-DuBois;18-39 L

20-St. Marys;15-44 L

20-DuBois CC;29-39 W

27-at DuBois;17-44 L

27-DuBois CC (at DuBois);28-29 W

October

4-at Elk Co. Catholic;26-31 L

4-DuBois (at ECC);27-30 L

4-DuBois CC (at ECC);28-30 W

8-at Ridgway Invitational, 11th

12-at C-L;27-30 W

12-Karns City (C-L);21-34 W

15-at Rocky Grove Invitational, 9th place

29-District 9 Championships, at Ridgway, 4th place

November

5-PIAA Championships, at Hershey

C-L

FOOTBALL

CENTRAL CLARION (10-1)

August

26-Brookville;42-7 W

September

2-at Port Allegany;29-24 W

9-Union/A-C Valley, Clarion U.;43-6 W

16-Punxsutawney (at C-L);45-7 W

23-at Bradford;48-7 W

30-Karns City, Clarion U.;26-20 OT W

October

7-Moniteau, Clarion U.;46-14 W

14-at DuBois;45-7 W

21-at St. Marys;48-27 W

28-at Redbank Valley;38-47 L

November

D9 Class 2A Final

12-Karns City;35-0 W

PIAA Playoffs

18-Westinghouse, Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL (9-9)

August

30-Union;25-13, 25-17, 25-9 W

September

6-at Franklin;26-24, 21-25, 21-25, 20-25 L

12-at Keystone;26-28, 17-25, 23-25 L

13-Punxsutawney;14-25, 19-25, 9-25 L

14-at Cranberry;23-25, 16-25, 21-25 L

20-at Union;25-15, 25-8, 25-10 W

22-at North Clarion;23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22 W

27-Moniteau;21-25, 26-24, 27-25, 16-25, 15-8 W

28-at St. Marys;17-25, 25-13, 20-25, 19-25 L

29-at Forest Area, Marienville;25-6, 25-5, 25-3 W

October

1-at Freeport Tournament

4-Redbank Valley;22-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-18 W

6-at Karns City;25-21, 25-18, 25-12 W

8-at Kane Tournament, 1st place

11-A-C Valley;25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-15 W

12-at Punxsy;25-19, 19-25, 20-25, 25-27 L

18-Keystone;17-25, 17-25, 25-21, 19-25 L

20-Clarion;12-25, 22-25, 16-25 L

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

25-at Port Allegany;25-20, 25-22, 25-16 W

27-at Oswayo Valley;8-25, 14-25, 20-25 L

BOYS SOCCER (14-3)

August

29-Oil City;12-0 W

30-Forest Area;5-2 W

September

1-Brockway, Clarion H.S;4-2 W

6-at Keystone;14-0 W

7-Redbank Valley;3-8 L

13-at DuBois CC;10-0 W

15-at Brookville;2-0 W

22-at Forest Area, Marienville;7-2 W

29-at Ridgway;1-0 OT W

October

3-Elk Co. Catholic, Clarion H.S.;4-5 L

6-at DuBois;3-2 W

11-at Brockway;4-1 W

13-Keystone (Clarion HS);15-0 W

15-Karns City;3-1 W

17-at Redbank Valley;3-1 W

19-DuBois CC;8-1 W

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

25-Brookville;3-1 W

27-Elk Co. Catholic;0-5 L

CROSS COUNTRY

BOYS

August

31-at Moniteau;16-43 W

September

3-at Titusville Invitational, 13th

7-at Clarion;28-29 L

10-at Big Red Invitational, No team score

13-at Brockway

14-at A-C Valley, canceled

21-Keystone;21-40 W

24-at PIAA Invitational, Hershey, 16th

28-at Cranberry;28-29 L

October

4-North Clarion;26-29 L

8-at Ridgway Invitational, 7th place

12-Karns City, Brookville, no score

20-KSAC Invitational, Cranberry H.S.

29-District 9 Championships, 6th place

November

5-PIAA Championships, Hershey

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos