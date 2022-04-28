BROOKVILLE
BASEBALL
April
1-at Punxsutawney;10-9 W
4-at Clearfield;9-13 L
6-St. Marys, ppd. TBA
7-at Elizabeth Fwd, Showers Field;4-5 L
11-at Elk Co. Catholic, susp. to April 13, 1-0 BKV top 2nd
13-at ECC, at DuBois, susp. to April 25, 5-2 BKV top 7th
13-at DuBois;6-7 L
19-Johnsonburg, canceled
20-Moniteau, ppd. to April 22
21-at Brockway, ppd. TBA
22-Moniteau, ppd. TBA
25-at Elk Co. Catholic;5-6 L
25-at St. Marys;10-6 W
26-Bradford
27-Bradford, moved to April 26
29-North Clarion
May
2-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
3-C-L
5-at DuBois CC
9-DuBois
12-Brockway
13-at Union, 4 p.m.
16-DuBois CC, 6 p.m.
18-at Bradford, 4;15 p.m.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
SOFTBALL
April
1-at Punxsutawney;1-17 (3) L
4-at Keystone, ppd. to May 5
5-at Marion Center;1-11 (5) L
6-at St. Marys;4-12 L
8-at Johnsonburg, ppd. to April 19
11-at Elk Co. Catholic, 6-0 ECC bottom 2nd, suspended to April 13
13-at ECC, at DuBois;0-17 (4) L
13-DuBois (at DuBois);3-19 (3) L
19-at Johnsonburg, ppd. to April 25
25-Johnsonburg;3-20 (4) L
25-at Johnsonburg (at home);0-14 (5) L
27-at Bradford (DH), 4 p.m.
29-Redbank Valley, 4:15 p.m.
May
2-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
3-at Brockway, 4 p.m.
5-at Keystone
6-West Branch, 4:15 p.m.
10-at DuBois, 4 p.m.
12-Brockway, 4:15 p.m.
13-at Union, 4 p.m.
16-C-L (DH), 4 p.m.
17-St. Marys, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS
March
29-Oil City;96.5-45.5 W
April
2-at Bellefonte;76-74 W
2-Selinsgrove, at Bellefonte;45-105 L
5-at Punxsutawney;69-81 L
9-Brookville Invitational, ppd. to April 23
12-DuBois CC;130-20 W
12-Elk CC;122-28 W
19-Bradford, canceled
23-Host Invitational
26-Clearfield;111-35 W
26-St. Marys;121-25 W
30-at Hickory Invitational
May
3-at DuBois
12-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
20-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.
27-28-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U., TBA
Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted
GIRLS
March
29-Oil City;59-81 L
April
2-Bellefonte;66-83 L
3-Selinsgrove, at Bellefonte;40-110 L
5-at Punxsutawney;54-95 L
9-Brookville Invitational, ppd. to April 23
12-DuBois CC;71.5-76.5 L
12-Elk CC;83-61 W
19-Bradford, canceled
23-Host Invitational
26-Clearfield;74-67 W
26-St. Marys;52-96 L
30-at Hickory Invitational
May
3-at DuBois
12-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
20-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.
27-28-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U., TBA
Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted
CLARION-LIMESTONE
BASEBALL
March
28-Cranberry, ppd. to April 7
April
2-Bradford, ppd. TBA
4-Otto-Eldred, ppd. TBA
6-North Clarion, ppd. TBA
7-Cranberry, ppd. to April 30
12-at Forest Area (Marienville), ppd. to April 30
13-at DuBois CC;3-1 (8) W
14-A-C Valley/Union;2-7 L
18-at West Shamokin, ppd. TBA
19-at Clarion, ppd. to April 20
20-at Clarion, ppd. TBA
21-Karns City, ppd to May 14
25-at Keystone;13-1 (5) W
26-at A-C Valley/Union;13-2 W
28-Redbank Valley, 4:15 p.m.
30-Cranberry
30-Forest Area (visitors), 4:30 p.m.
May
3-at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
4-Moniteau
9-at North Clarion, 4 p.m.
11-Clarion
13-at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.
14-Karns City
16-at Cranberry
18-Oil City
Games start at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted
SOFTBALL
March
28-Cranberry, ppd. to April 7
April
1-DuBois CC, ppd. to April 9
4-at A-C Valley;7-8 L
7-Cranberry, ppd. to April 30
8-at Forest Area, ppd. to May 12
9-DuBois CC (at DCC);2-14 (5) L
12-St. Marys, ppd. to May 18
14-A-C Valley, ppd. TBA
18-at West Shamokin, ppd. TBA
19-at Clarion, ppd. to April 20
20-at Clarion;6-12 L
21-Karns City, ppd. TBA
22-Keystone (at Keystone);9-3 W
22-at St. Marys, canceled
25-at Keystone;8-9 L
26-at Union;14-3 (5) W
28-Redbank Valley, 4 p.m.
29-Elk Co. Catholic
30-Cranberry
May
4-Moniteau
9-Union
11-Clarion
12-at Forest Area
14-at Bradford, 11 a.m.
16-at Brookville (DH), 4 p.m.
18-St. Marys
Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS
March
30-Moniteau, ppd. to May 10
April
5-at Karns City;32-118 L
7-at Union/ACV;63-82 L
9-at Brookville Invitational, ppd. to April 23
13-North Clarion;65-85 L
20-at Keystone;49-95 L
23-at Brookville Invitational
27-Cranberry
May
10-at Moniteau w/Redbank Valley
12-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
20-District 9 Championships, Brookville, TBA
GIRLS
March
30-Moniteau, ppd. to May 10
April
5-at Karns City;53-97 L
7-at Union/ACV;85-61 W
9-at Brookville Invitational, ppd. to April 23
13-North Clarion;54.5-95.5 L
20-at Keystone;74-75 L
23-at Brookville Invitational
27-Cranberry
May
10-at Moniteau w/Redbank Valley
12-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
20-District 9 Championships, Brookville, TBA