BROOKVILLE

BASEBALL

April

1-at Punxsutawney;10-9 W

4-at Clearfield;9-13 L

6-St. Marys, ppd. TBA

7-at Elizabeth Fwd, Showers Field;4-5 L

11-at Elk Co. Catholic, susp. to April 13, 1-0 BKV top 2nd

13-at ECC, at DuBois, susp. to April 25, 5-2 BKV top 7th

13-at DuBois;6-7 L

19-Johnsonburg, canceled

20-Moniteau, ppd. to April 22

21-at Brockway, ppd. TBA

22-Moniteau, ppd. TBA

25-at Elk Co. Catholic;5-6 L

25-at St. Marys;10-6 W

26-Bradford

27-Bradford, moved to April 26

29-North Clarion

May

2-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

3-C-L

5-at DuBois CC

9-DuBois

12-Brockway

13-at Union, 4 p.m.

16-DuBois CC, 6 p.m.

18-at Bradford, 4;15 p.m.

Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. 

SOFTBALL

April

1-at Punxsutawney;1-17 (3) L

4-at Keystone, ppd. to May 5

5-at Marion Center;1-11 (5) L

6-at St. Marys;4-12 L

8-at Johnsonburg, ppd. to April 19

11-at Elk Co. Catholic, 6-0 ECC bottom 2nd, suspended to April 13

13-at ECC, at DuBois;0-17 (4) L

13-DuBois (at DuBois);3-19 (3) L

19-at Johnsonburg, ppd. to April 25

25-Johnsonburg;3-20 (4) L

25-at Johnsonburg (at home);0-14 (5) L

27-at Bradford (DH), 4 p.m.

29-Redbank Valley, 4:15 p.m.

May

2-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

3-at Brockway, 4 p.m.

5-at Keystone

6-West Branch, 4:15 p.m.

10-at DuBois, 4 p.m.

12-Brockway, 4:15 p.m.

13-at Union, 4 p.m.

16-C-L (DH), 4 p.m.

17-St. Marys, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS

March

29-Oil City;96.5-45.5 W

April

2-at Bellefonte;76-74 W

2-Selinsgrove, at Bellefonte;45-105 L

5-at Punxsutawney;69-81 L

9-Brookville Invitational, ppd. to April 23

12-DuBois CC;130-20 W

12-Elk CC;122-28 W

19-Bradford, canceled

23-Host Invitational

26-Clearfield;111-35 W

26-St. Marys;121-25 W

30-at Hickory Invitational

May

3-at DuBois

12-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

20-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.

27-28-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U., TBA

Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

GIRLS

March

29-Oil City;59-81 L

April

2-Bellefonte;66-83 L

3-Selinsgrove, at Bellefonte;40-110 L

5-at Punxsutawney;54-95 L

9-Brookville Invitational, ppd. to April 23

12-DuBois CC;71.5-76.5 L

12-Elk CC;83-61 W

19-Bradford, canceled

23-Host Invitational

26-Clearfield;74-67 W

26-St. Marys;52-96 L

30-at Hickory Invitational

May

3-at DuBois

12-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

20-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.

27-28-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U., TBA

Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

CLARION-LIMESTONE

BASEBALL

March

28-Cranberry, ppd. to April 7

April

2-Bradford, ppd. TBA

4-Otto-Eldred, ppd. TBA

6-North Clarion, ppd. TBA

7-Cranberry, ppd. to April 30

12-at Forest Area (Marienville), ppd. to April 30

13-at DuBois CC;3-1 (8) W

14-A-C Valley/Union;2-7 L

18-at West Shamokin, ppd. TBA

19-at Clarion, ppd. to April 20

20-at Clarion, ppd. TBA

21-Karns City, ppd to May 14

25-at Keystone;13-1 (5) W

26-at A-C Valley/Union;13-2 W

28-Redbank Valley, 4:15 p.m.

30-Cranberry

30-Forest Area (visitors), 4:30 p.m.

May

3-at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.

4-Moniteau

9-at North Clarion, 4 p.m.

11-Clarion

13-at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.

14-Karns City

16-at Cranberry

18-Oil City

Games start at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted

SOFTBALL

March

28-Cranberry, ppd. to April 7

April

1-DuBois CC, ppd. to April 9

4-at A-C Valley;7-8 L

7-Cranberry, ppd. to April 30

8-at Forest Area, ppd. to May 12

9-DuBois CC (at DCC);2-14 (5) L

12-St. Marys, ppd. to May 18

14-A-C Valley, ppd. TBA

18-at West Shamokin, ppd. TBA

19-at Clarion, ppd. to April 20

20-at Clarion;6-12 L

21-Karns City, ppd. TBA

22-Keystone (at Keystone);9-3 W

22-at St. Marys, canceled

25-at Keystone;8-9 L

26-at Union;14-3 (5) W

28-Redbank Valley, 4 p.m.

29-Elk Co. Catholic

30-Cranberry

May

4-Moniteau

9-Union

11-Clarion

12-at Forest Area

14-at Bradford, 11 a.m.

16-at Brookville (DH), 4 p.m.

18-St. Marys

Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS

March

30-Moniteau, ppd. to May 10

April

5-at Karns City;32-118 L

7-at Union/ACV;63-82 L

9-at Brookville Invitational, ppd. to April 23

13-North Clarion;65-85 L

20-at Keystone;49-95 L

23-at Brookville Invitational

27-Cranberry

May

10-at Moniteau w/Redbank Valley

12-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

20-District 9 Championships, Brookville, TBA

GIRLS

March

30-Moniteau, ppd. to May 10

April

5-at Karns City;53-97 L

7-at Union/ACV;85-61 W

9-at Brookville Invitational, ppd. to April 23

13-North Clarion;54.5-95.5 L

20-at Keystone;74-75 L

23-at Brookville Invitational

27-Cranberry

May

10-at Moniteau w/Redbank Valley

12-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

20-District 9 Championships, Brookville, TBA

