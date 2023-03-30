OIL CITY — Buoyed by several district-qualifying performances, including a standout double win by sophomore thrower Brayden Ross, both Brookville Area High School track and field teams notched season-opening dual meet wins at Oil City Tuesday afternoon.
The Raiders beat the Oilers, 90-60, while the Lady Raiders also debuted with an 83-67 victory.
Ross, the lone double individual winner for the Raiders, won the discus and shot put with district-qualifying marks that put him on the team’s honor roll. Ross won the shot put at 45 feet, 9 inches while taking the discus with a throw of 132 feet, 7 inches.
Those throws were the furthest by a Raider since 1998. Ross is now No. 8 on the shot put list and No. 6 in the discus. In the shot put, school record-holder Matt Shaffer (53 feet, 3 inches), Nate Davis and Steve Himes all established their marks in 1998 and rank 1, 4 and 6 on the honor roll. Himes ranks No. 3 with his 137-foot mark from 1998 while Ross passed Shaffer’s 130-10 on the list.
The Raiders showed plenty of balance throughout, winning 11 of the 18 events in all including all three relays and five of the seven non-track events while turning in 11 district-qualifying performances.
Jack Gill won the 400-meter dash (53.14) and finished a triple-win day with legs on the winning 4x400 and 4x800 relays with Jacob Murdock, Daniel Turner and Jack Pete in the 4x400 (3:54.42) and Ty Fiscus, Brady Means and Evan McKalsen in the district-qualifying 4x800 (9:00.17).
The freshman Fiscus added a win in the 3,200 run (10:31.95) with a qualifying time while finishing 2-3 with Means in the 1,600, turning in a sub-five time of 4:57.64 with Means (5:01.67) not far behind Oil City’s Jack Mumford’s 4:55.55.
Pete, Hayden Freeman, Nick Shaffer and Brayden Kunselman won the 4x100 relay with a qualifying time of 44.33 seconds. Pete placed second in both the 100 and 200 dashes (11.39 and 23.84) with qualifying times against Oil City standout football player Ethen Knox. Kunselman was third in the 100 (11.53) with a qualifying time.
Kellan Haines won the 300 hurdles (44.78) and finished second in the 110 hurdles with a district-qualifying time along with a runner-up finish in the javelin to teammate Wyatt Lucas (139 feet, 7 inches).
John Colgan won the triple jump (40 feet, 10 inches) with a qualifying mark. Caiden George won the pole vault (9 feet).
The Lady Raiders, who took firsts in 11 events as well with four district-qualifying efforts, got a couple of quadruple-win efforts from freshmen Kaida Yoder and Hannah Geer. Yoder won the 100 (13.63) and 400 (1:08.31), Geer won the 100 hurdles (17.54) and 300 hurdles (51.76) with qualifying times, and the two combined with Casey Riley and Claira Downs to win the 4x100 (53.86) with a qualifying time and 4x400 (4:50.53) with Julie Monnoyer and Autumn Walter.
Monnoyer won the triple jump (29 feet, 8 1/2 inches) and turned in a qualifying time in her second to Geer in the 100 hurdles while also finishing second in the long jump.
Erika Doolittle won the 1,600 run (6:19.79) while Bethany Hack won the shot put (28 feet, 10 1/2 inches) and Lacie Silvis took the discus (64 feet, 2 inches).
The 4x800 relay of Anna Fiscus, Corinne Siar, Alice Rooney and Samantha Whitling won uncontested in 12:15.09.
Other meet highlights for the Raiders:
— Fiscus and Means also finished 2-3 in the 800 run.
— Ian Clowes placed third in both the 110 and 300 hurdles.
— Freeman turned in two seconds in the long jump and high jump.
— Hunter Rupp was runner-up in the triple jump while Murdock added a third in the long jump.
For the Lady Raiders:
— Riley turned in three thirds in the 100, 200 and 400 dashes. Rooney also was third in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.
— Doolittle was also second in the 3,200 run. Autumn Walter and Anna Fiscus finished second on the track in the 200 and 800 respectively.
— In the field, Samantha Whitling was second in the high jump as was Jazmines Sarvey in the pole vault. Adell Doty was third in the high jump.
Both teams host Punxsutawney next Tuesday.