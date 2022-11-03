STRATTANVILLE — Elk County Catholic used a suffocating defensive effort to shut down the high-powered Clarion-Limestone Lions offense in a 5-0 District 9 semifinal soccer victory over Clarion-Limestone last Thursday at the C-L Sports Complex.
Tim Brannock scored a hat trick in the first half to stake ECC to a 3-0 lead before Anthony Messineo and Frank Messineo added second half goals to set the final score.
Goalkeeper Ryan Jovenitti stopped all nine shots he faced from the Lions in the contest.
“They executed our game plan to absolute perfection,” said ECC head coach Kelli Brannock. “We knew coming in that they could score goals on a dime. It was a team effort as our defense was outstanding, our goalkeeper was outstanding, and we were able to finish our opportunities. I’m very proud of these boys.”
Brannock scored his first goal at the 26:33 mark of the first half with Anthony Messineo adding an assist. His second goal came at the 15:09 mark when his throw in skipped past the Lions goalkeeper. The final goal of the first half came at 7:26 again off a pass from Anthony Messineo for the 3-0 halftime lead.
“They really didn’t do anything different than they did the first time we played them,” said C-L head coach Don Montgomery, whose team finished the year at 14-3. “They just came out tonight and outplayed us. Give them credit as they came out and earned every goal that they got and we on the other hand just couldn’t get our offense going.”
In the second half Anthony Messineo scored with 11:41 remaining in the contest on a free kick from 20 yards out that sailed over goalkeeper Tyler Bingham’s outstretched arms
Then five minutes later Bingham misplayed a clearing attempt and Frank Messineo was able to boot the ball into the net.
Over the final five minutes the Lions tried to mount several attacks to try and break the shutout, but the Crusaders defense and Jovenitti had an answer and stopped every attempt.
“I told our guys, the seniors especially that they never had a losing season and they built a culture for the future of C-L soccer and they should be proud of that,” said Montgomery.
ECC was scheduled to face Karns City in the D9 final Wednesday in Brockway.