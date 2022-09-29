DuBOIS — Using big plays on both sides of the ball in the second half, the DuBois Beavers finished off their Homecoming Night by breaking a 7-7 tie at intermission for a 24-14 win over the Brookville Raiders last Friday night at Mansell Stadium.
The game was largely a defensive battle in which both teams failed to reach 250 total yards and finished even in the turnover battle, 2-2.
However, DuBois’ defense did record five second-half sacks — with Garrett Nissel playing a part in three of those — as well as block a punt to give the Beavers a couple short fields to work with.
Nissel’s 20-yard run with just three minutes to go in the game put the Beavers up 24-7 before the Raiders quickly countered with 4-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to would set the final score with 1:20 to play, but DuBois recovered an onsides kick and ran out the clock from there to finish off the 10-point win that improved the Beavers record to 4-1.
DuBois won the total yardage battle 236-213, posting 138 of those yards after the break. Meanwhile, Brookville was held to just 79 yards in the final two quarters — and 50 of those came on one pass play the helped set up its late score that set the final score.
“Brookville played extremely hard. They are a good team, and we know that,” said DuBois coach TJ Wingard. “We know we are always going to get the best from the area teams, and we know we’re suppose to be the big dog on the block. We’re trying to get back to that, but there was a lot of good football here tonight.
“Brookville was a great example and played their hearts out, and I thought both teams executed well at times. Our guys took advantage of some mistakes, and that’s what led us to the win. We made some mistakes too ... it’s called football.”
The Raiders are 1-4 to start a season for the first time since going 1-5 to begin 2016.
“Mistakes,” Raiders head coach Scott Park said. “It’s hard to explain. We thought we had a chance going up to DuBois and I think that’s a game where if we would’ve eliminated some mistakes and penalties, we could’ve come out on top.”
First downs were hard to come by for most of the first half, as the teams combined to punt seven times in the first two quarters.
Brookville also picked off DuBois quarterback Cam-Ron Hays twice in the first half — the first a diving effort by linebacker Jack Knapp on a tipped ball near midfield and the second by Brayden Kunselman in the end zone to thwart a Beavers’ drive.
Unfortunately for the raiders, they were unable to capitalize on either turnover and punted both times without picked up a first down.
DuBois proved to be the first team to make something happen midway through the second quarter following a 45-yard punt by Nissel that backed Brookville up to its own 24.
The Raiders went to the air on first down, but Brendan Orr intercepted that pass by Easton Belfiore and had a nice return down to the Raiders’ 10-yard line.
The Beavers found the end zone three plays later as Kaden Clark made a leaping catch in the right corner of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown from Hays. Cullen McAllister’s extra point put DuBois up 7-0 with 6:06 left in the half.
Any momentum DuBois built was quickly taken away, though, as Brookville promptly drove 78 yards on just five plays to tie the game.
Kunselman jump-started the drive with a 30-yard catch on a crossing route before Jackson Zimmerman rumbled for 10 yards. Belfiore then hit Truman Sharp for 26 yards to put the Raiders in the red zone at the DuBois 13.
Brookville found paydirt on the ensuing play, as Belfiore hit Noah Peterson on another crossing route for the 13-yard score. Kunselman’s extra point knotted things at 7-7 with 4:11 remaining in the half.
After stopping the Beavers for a punt to open the second half, the Raiders stalled near midfield when Belfiore was sacked at midfield on a third-and-7 play. Nissel then came up with with another huge play as he blocked that punt, with DuBois getting the ball at the Raider 45.
DuBois went right to the air, with Hays hitting Garrett Frantz for 19 yards. Hays then completed an even bigger 11-yard pass to Clark on fourth-and-7 to give the Beavers a first down at the Brookville 12.
But the Raiders stood tall there, though, sacking Hays on first down before forcing a 29-yard field attempt that McAllister nailed to give his team a 10-7 lead with 2:21 left in the third.
After the Raiders stopped the Beavers on downs at the Raiders’ 31, the Beavers intercepted Belfiore at the Raiders’ 42 and made the most of that turnover, as Hays hit Nathan Kougher on a receiver screen. Kougher did the rest as he wove his way through a couple defenders before sprinting down the sideline for a 41-yard touchdown. McAllister’s kick made 17-7 with 8:26 to play.
Forcing the Raiders to punt on the ensuing possession, the Beavers started at the Brookville 44 and went eight straight running plays to the end zone with Nissel again finishing off the drive with his 20-yard run.
The Raiders didn’t go away quietly though, as a 50-yard catch and run by Kunselman helped set up an 11-yard shovel pass by Belfiore to Zimmerman that went for a late touchdown to set the final score.
NOTES: The Raiders host St. Marys while the Beavers visit Punxsutawney. … The Beavers beat the Raiders for the first time since 2018, stopping a three-game losing streak. The Raiders’ Kunselman finished with three catches for 94 yards, while Belfiore was 15-for-27 passing for 202 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. For the Beavers, Kougher had two grabs for 50 yards and the score, while Clark had eight catches for 42 yards and a TD. Hays finished 14-of-24 for 143 yards with a pair of TD passes and two interceptions. … Kunselman made his fourth interception of the season and 13th of his career, which ranks fourth on the team’s all-time list, three behind all-time leader Brad Geer, two behind Kyle MacBeth and one behind Tyler Ross.