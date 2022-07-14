REYNOLDSVILLE — The Brookville Grays grabbed the quick lead in their first-round best-of-three Federation League series with the DuBois Lumberjacks with an 8-5 win at the Reynoldsville Senior Little League Field Tuesday night.
The No. 3 seed Grays host the No. 6 seed Lumberjacks tonight at McKinley Field starting at 6 p.m. and then Thursday, if necessary, with the winner of the series taking on No. 2 seed Sykesville, which has a first-round bye to the semifinals which begins as early as Saturday.
In Tuesday’s other Federation League playoff game, No. 4 seed Rossiter blanked No. 5 seed Clearfield Legion, 9-0. The winner of that series meets the top-seeded and undefeated DuBois Rockets.
At Reynoldsville, the Grays took an 8-1 lead into the seventh before the Lumberjacks sent eight batters to the plate and scored four times to set the final score.
Prior to that, Grays starting pitcher Hunter Geer went six innings, giving up five hits while striking out 10 and walking four.
While Geer was handcuffing the Lumberjacks, the Grays scored runs in their first five at-bats. Geer doubled and scored on Dylan Wolbert’s sacrifice fly in the first inning. Kane McCall hit a solo homer with two outs in the second inning to put the Grays up 3-0.
The Grays went up 6-0 in the top of the third when Wolbert and Cole Slaugenhoup reached on an infield error and walk to set up Jamison Rhoades’ three-run homer that was nearly robbed at the fence in left-center field by Lumberjacks centerfielder Kaden Clark. He initially made the catch but the ball popped out of the glove and over the fence.
Nathan Bonfardine was hit by a pitch and scored on Slaugenhoup’s groundout in the fourth and Owen Caylor singled and scored on a two-out infield error to put the Grays up 8-1 in the fifth.
The Lumberjacks made it interesting in the seventh as Clark crushed a three-run homer off Grays reliever Tanner LaBenne to start the inning. A hit batter and double by Ricky Clark brought the tying run to the plate.
Slaugenhoup relieved LaBenne and got Karson Fields to line into a double play to shortstop Joey Lopez, who stepped on second to nab Clark for the big second out. After a run-scoring single by Austin Mitchell, Slaugenhoup whiffed Kam Knisley to end the game.
Mike Misiewicz went the distance for the Lumberjacks to hang the loss, striking out two and walking three while giving up 14 hits.
In a rush to finish the regular season, the Grays wrapped things up on Sunday with a doubleheader sweep of the same Lumberjacks, making it six games in four days:
SUNDAY, July 10
Grays sweep Lumberjacks
At McKinley Field, the Grays finished off the regular season securing the No. 3 seed and a 12-6 record.
Grays blanked the Lumberjacks, 7-0, in the first game with Thomas Plummer throwing a one-hitter. But in the nightcap, it came down the Grays’ final at-bat in the five-inning twinbill setup as Nathan Bonfardine singled in Joey Lopez with one out to cap a four-run rally and a 5-4 win after the Grays entered the inning trailing 4-1.
The big blow of the comeback came from Grays centerfielder Hunter Geer, whose hard line drive through the left-center field gap with one out turned into a rare inside-the-park three-run homer off Lumberjacks reliever Tyler Passmore who started the fifth in relief of Austin Mitchell.
Cole Slaughenhoup singled off Passmore to start the inning and after one out, Passmore walked Owen Caylor to set up Geer’s game-tying scamper around the bases. Lopez singled and Tyler Young walked to set up Bonfardine’s game-winner.
In the opener, Plummer took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before Loren Way’s popup behind second base fell untouched and broke up his bid. Plummer struck out 13 and didn’t walk a batter with two batters reaching via infield errors.
The Grays scored four runs in the first and three in the third inning. Lopez doubled in a run and Jamison Rhoades singled in a run in the first.
In the second game, Dayne Bauman and Passmore drove in runs in the Lumberjacks’ two-run second while Passmore and Trenton Gaffney singled and scored runs on a bases-loaded walk to Chad Corle and sacrifice fly by Mitchell to pad the Lumberjacks’ lead to 4-1.
SATURDAY, July 9
Grays split with Rossiter
Also at McKinley Field, the Grays and Miners split another five-inning doubleheader with a rare setup — no umpires with both teams calling the game, including the catchers calling balls and strikes — with the Grays winning the first game 3-2 and the Miners taking the nightcap 12-2.
In the opener, Jamison Rhoades and Brady Caylor combined for the win on the mound, Rhoades getting the win by allowing two hits and walking five. Caylor got the save, striking out the final two batters with the bases loaded and the Grays clinging to the one-run lead.
All three Grays’ runs were unearned, two of them coming in the top of the fourth inning with Caylor singling in the third run with two outs. He finished with three singles.
The Miners scored five in the second inning and six in the third to break open the game. Isaac London singled twice and drove in three runs while Steve Budash and Anthony Maseto each had two hits with Budash doubling.
Addison Neal and Budash combined for the win on the mound for the Miners, combining for a six-hitter, with Neal going the first three innings. Yough and Geer each had two hits with Yough tripling in a run in the first inning.
FRIDAY, July 8
Sykesville 13, Grays 3
Also at McKinley Field, the visiting Senators got a two-run homer from Garrett Prosper in the first inning and a grand slam blast from Jordan Frano in the third inning.
Hunter Geer singled three times and walked in his four at-bats while Nathan Bonfardine singled twice as did Cole Slaugenhoup, who singled in a run in the first inning.
Geer took the loss on the mound. Owen Caylor and Drew Beichner also pitched.
THURSDAY, July 7
DuBois Rockets 11,
Grays 2
At Showers Field, the Grays were roughed up by the Rockets who pounded out 14 hits off three different pitchers.
The Rockets batted around in the first inning and scored three runs and led 11-2 after five innings. Sean Sleigh and Zane Morgan each had three hits. Matt Zimmerman and Josh Sorbera each had two hits.
Owen Caylor doubled and scored on an infield error in the second inning and Dylan Wolbert walked and scored on a throwing error in the fifth for the Grays’ runs.
Jake Sorbera and Dan Stauffer combined on a six-hitter for the Rockets pitchers.