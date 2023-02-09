BROOKVILLE — Madeline Golier celebrated Senior Night at the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium by breaking a team record Monday night.
Against Bradford, Golier swam to a win in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:20.16, breaking the 1996 record of 2:21.02 held by Bambi Bowser. Earlier this year, Golier came up short of Bowser’s record by .01 seconds, but got it Monday.
“For her to chase that record so long and get it on her Senior night was really a special way for it to unfold,” Brookville head coach Ray Doolittle said. “Bambi set that record back in 1996 and she owns a lot of events on that record board. Maddy has looked up to Bambi for a long time and has spoken about what an inspiration she has been to see what Bambi accomplished in so many different events.
“Nothing will ever take away from what Bambi has meant to Brookville swimming, but now Maddy is writing her own chapter for other young girls to aspire to.”
Golier was a triple winner for the Lady Raiders, helping them swim to a 118-41 win over Bradford to improve to 8-1. She won the 100 backstroke (1:04.55) and swam legs on the winning 200 medley relay (2:06.24) with Cora Parson, Ella Fiscus and Lucy Golier.
“Maddy has what I would call a love-hate relationship with the IM,” Doolittle added. “On one hand, she is extremely strong in all four strokes, has great speed, great endurance, so I see her as a natural IM swimmer. On the other hand, she has swum it so often and for so many years, that it may have actually become discouraging for a while. … Maddy sort of took a little break from the IM this year to focus on fly and back and free, and then when she came back to it, she really nailed it. It took a few attempts to get under the previous record, but having to work hard for something makes it all the more worthwhile.”
Also winning individually for the Lady Raiders was senior Grace Park in the 500 freestyle (6:15.32). She also finished second in the 200 freestyle with teammate Parson and senior Audrey Barrett finishing third and fourth.
Erika Doolittle, Casey Riley and Claire DeVallance finished 1-2-3 in the 100 butterfly with Doolittle finishing in 1:11.20.
Doolittle, Kerrigan Swartz, Ella Fiscus and Lucy Golier — the younger sister of Madeline who same a leg in all three winning relays — combined to win the 200 freestyle (1:51.88) and 400 freestyle relays (4:12.52).
Swartz won the 50 freestyle (27.99) while also finishing second in the 200 breaststroke. Lucy Golier was also second in the 100 freestyle while Fiscus was second in the 50 freestyle.
Other high finishers included Violet Harper and senior Kendra Himes (2-3 in the 100 backstroke), Gabby West and Kathryn Fenske (2-3 in 500 freestyle), Adell Doty and senior Taryn Hoffman (2-3 in 100 breaststroke) and Rayna Silvis (4th in 100 freestyle).
BRODY BARTO, the Raiders’ lone senior, and junior Patrick Young had a quad-win days as the Raiders dropped an 80-67 decision to the Owls.
Barto won the 200 individual medley (2:15.47) and 500 freestyle (5:22.84) while swimming legs on the winning 200 medley relay (1:53.81) with Young, Dan Turner and Henry May, and the 400 freestyle relay (3:47.21) with Brady Means, May and Young.
“Brody had an awesome night with significant time drops on the season in the 200 IM and 500 free,” Coach Doolittle said. “A four-win night on Senior Night is really special. Brody looked really strong in every event that he swam. He is such an incredibly hard worker, participating in YMCA, as well, meets and consistently asking me to push him harder and harder in practice. I’m looking forward to what he’s going to do over the last series of meets this year, and on into districts and hopefully states.”
Young won the 100 butterfly (54.25) and 100 backstroke (58.8).
Also scoring were May and Means with a 2-3 finish in the 200 freestyle. Turner and Egan Dennison finished 2-3 in the 50 freestyle while Turner was third in the 100 backstroke, Dennis finished fourth in the 100 freestyle and Means added a third in the 500 freestyle.
SENIOR NIGHT featured seven Brookville swimmers, including Barto for the Raiders, and Himes, Hoffman, Park, Golier, Barrett and North Clarion co-op swimmer Nicole Fair.
“Senior night was a huge success and it was awesome to honor such a terrific group of athletes,” Doolittle said. “In addition to Maddy and Brody, Grace Park has really developed as a distance freestyler and has become one of the stronger girls in the entire District in the 500 free. Taryn Hoffman absolutely loves the breaststroke and has been a staple in that event for as long as she has been swimming. Kendra Himes focuses on freestyle and backstroke and works hard every day in practice to get everything possible out of herself in those events.
“Audrey Barrett loves the distance freestyle, too, and while she has recently battled some shoulder difficulties, she continues to work hard and improve in the events that are special to her. Nicole Fair is brand new to swimming this year. She is an accomplished runner but wanted to try something new. It’s great to see a new swimmer make such significant improvements and we are glad that she decided to join the team. This is a really special group of kids from top to bottom and (assistant coach) Jill (Northey) and I will really miss them when their time as Raider swimmers is up.”
In last week’s meet:
FRIDAY, Feb. 3
Brookville splits
at St. Marys
At St. Marys, the Lady Raiders edged the hosts 96-83 while the Raiders dropped a close decision as well, 63-56.
Madeline Golier anchored the meet-winning 400 relay team that had to beat St. Marys to clinch the win in the final race, which they did in 4:05.24. She was joined by Kerrigan Swartz, Erika Doolittle and Ella Fiscus.
Golier was a triple winner, adding firsts in the 50 freestyle (26.85) and 100 freestyle (58.92).
Cora Parson also added a first in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.24) while finishing second in the 200 individual medley.
Also for the Raiders, Doolittle was second in the 200 and 500 freestyle races. Violet Harper finished third in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 backstroke. Fiscus, Casey Riley and Claire DeVallance were 2-3-4 in the 100 butterfly while Riley also was second in the 100 backstroke.
Swartz and Taryn Hoffman were second and fourth in the 100 breaststroke while Swartz and Lucy Golier were third and fourth in the 100 freestyle. Adell Doty and Gabby West were 3-4 in the 50 freestyle while Kathryn Fenske and West were 3-4 in the 500 freestyle.
For the Raiders, Patrick Young and Brody Barto were double winners. Barto took the 200 IM (2:18.85) and 500 freestyle (5:33.55) while Young won the 100 butterfly (54.01) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.49).
Owen May was second in the 100 breaststroke while he and Brady Means were 2-3 in the 200 freestyle. Means finished third in the 400 freestyle.
Dan Turner and Egan Dennison finished 3-4 in the 50 freestyle with Dennison and Ryker Selnekovic placing 2-3 in the 100 freestyle.