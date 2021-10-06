BROOKVILLE — Call it a Senior Night sweep for the Brookville Area High School soccer teams against Elk County Catholic Tuesday night.
In a doubleheader at the football field, the Lady Raiders took the opener with a 2-1 win while the Raiders avenged an earlier loss to the Crusaders with a 3-2 win.
The Lady Raiders celebrated their seniors after holding off ECC to improve to 3-6. The foursome honored were goalkeeper Jordan Cook, who turned in a solid effort with eight saves and several key stops late in the game, Laynee Sorbin, Alayna Haight and Elisa Molnar.
Both of the Lady Raiders’ goals came in the first half as Autumn Walter scored unassisted five minutes into the game and then Jazmines Sarvey-Vazquez off an assist from Lauren Castellan at the 21-minute mark.
ECC cut the score to 2-1, which wound up being the final, less than four minutes into the second half on Tami Geci’s goal.
On the Raiders’ head coach Dave Reitz’s birthday, they gave him an avenging win over the Crusaders, who beat them 4-1 back on Sept. 16 in Kersey when the game was tied 1-1 with 15 minutes to go.
This time around, the Raiders led from start to finish, as Logan Ochs scored off the first of two straight Brad Fiscus assists and Garner McMaster made it 2-0 before halftime on another Fiscus helper.
After ECC cut it to 2-1 in the second half, Steven Plyler got it back to a two-goal advantage with his goal with the help of a Colin Kramer assist.
The Raiders (3-9) honored their trio of seniors at halftime — McMaster, Oakes and John McHenry.
Thursday, the Lady Raiders visit Punxsutawney at 4 p.m. before next Wednesday’s home game with Port Allegany on the football field starting at 6 p.m.
Raiders visit Punxsutawney also on Thursday for a 5:45 start after the girls’ game before next Tuesday’s home game with St. Marys start at 4 p.m.
In other games:
MONDAY, Oct. 4
BOYS
Brockway 8, Brookville 1
At home under the lights at the football field starting an hour late due to the late arrival of officials who were held up with a weather delay at an earlier game in Brockway, the Raiders fell to the Rovers who led 6-0 by halftime.
The Raiders’ lone goal came in the second half from Logan Oakes, who was assisted by Ganen Cyphert.
For Brockway, Nolan Swanson had two goals as did Marcus Bennett. Jared Marchiori scored a goal and assisted on three others.
GIRLS
Ridgway 2, Brookville 1, 2 OT
At Johnsonburg, the hosts rallied from a 1-0 first-half deficit and scored the game-ending goal with two minutes left in the second overtime period to beat the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Raiders scored just over 12 minutes into the game when Autumn Walter set up Hannah Lundgren’s goal.
Ridgway tied it up with 11 minutes left in the second half before taking the win with the golden goal in extra time.
THURSDAY, Sept. 30
BOYS
Brookville 10, DuBois CC 0
At DuBois, the Raiders routed the Cardinals as Garner McMaster poured in four goals with two assists and Steven Plyler finished with three goals and two assists.
Also for the Raiders, Logan Oakes had two goals and two assists, and Brad Fiscus added a goal and one assist. Ryker Selnekovic added a helper.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 29
BOYS
West Shamokin 3,
Brookville 2
At home against West Shamokin, the Raiders got behind early as the Wolves scored all three of its goals less than 15 minutes into the game and held on for the one-goal win last week.
The Raiders scored before the end of the first half when Brad Fiscus headed in a centering pass from Logan Oakes.
Then late in the second half, Garner McMaster’s unassisted goal got the Raiders within a goal with 3:11 left, but that wound up the final score.
David Moore scored twice and Ryan Buckley added the other goal for the Wolves, who improved to 2-0-2.