BROOKVILLE — Senior Night for the Brookville Raiders wrestling team had five honored in a pre-match ceremony.
Bucknell-bound Owen Reinsel, Josh Popson, Bryce Rafferty, Porter Kahle and Logan Oakes had their night on the mat with their parents before action commenced.
“They’ve been a big part of what we’ve done as a team over the past four years and there’s some nice accomplishments,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “They’re the ultimate team guys and that’s what I’ll miss about them. Most of all, they’re all about Brookville wrestling and they were a really easy group to coach.”
There was barely wrestling in a double-dual in a bizarre night that had the Raiders take on the depleted lineups of Ridgway and Johnsonburg. Total time to wrestle two matches that saw the Raiders beat the Elkers 78-0 and Rams 69-3 — 34 minutes.
The Raiders’ 78-0 win over Ridgway took six minutes. Two bouts were contested — Reinsel’s 58-second pin of Samuel Wolff at 138 pounds and Carson Weaver’s second-period pin of Aiden Cristini at 160. The rest were forfeit wins.
That’s been the case for Ridgway for awhile now, mostly empty lineups and not a relevant dual meet team since going 13-5 in 2017-18. Since that season, the Elkers, once not only a District 9 but state power, are 7-57.
The Elkers have 12 wrestlers listed on their roster. Eight of them have a record, headed by Tyler Merritt. The senior middleweight, 20-7, was not in the Elkers’ lineup. He’s ranked No. 25 in the state at 152 pounds by papowerwrestling.com.
Then against Johnsonburg, the Raiders won two of the three bouts contested and took 10 forfeit wins against the short-handed Rams.
The Rams have had eight wrestlers in at least one bout this year, but they weren’t all there Tuesday. In the only bouts contested, the Raiders’ Easton Belfiore knocked off No. 12 Kaden Dennis, 5-3, at 172 pounds.
Belfiore led 5-1 going into the third period and gave up a Dennis takedown in the final 10 seconds of the bout.
“That was big for Easton at this point in his career,” Klepfer said. “He’s been real close against some top 12, 13 kids in the state. Hopefully tonight this is a turning point for him and now he knows he can certainly go out and win a district title if he goes out and puts together a good day of wrestling.”
Also for the Raiders, Josh Popson pinned Eli Schreiber with 13 seconds left in the third period and leading 10-9 at 152 pounds.
Avoiding the shutout in the final bout of the night, the Rams got a 7-1 decision from Aiden Zimmerman at 160 to set the final.
That’s five bouts — the Raiders wound up 4-1 — and 21 forfeits for the Raiders against two squads that co-op in football and baseball along with both soccer programs. It hasn’t happened yet, of course, in wrestling.
Johnsonburg had just one junior high wrestler, so it didn’t send him south while Ridgway had six to wrestle against Brookville. And yes, it actually happened. Ridgway’s junior high team beat Johnsonburg 30-6 on Jan. 12. All six contested bouts were forfeits.
“It’s not a good thing, but I know those guys at both schools are working hard to try to get their programs turned around, especially Ridgway with the tradition they have,” Klepfer said of the small rosters and short matches. “It’s tough. Nobody wants it. The fans don’t want it, the wrestlers don’t want it and probably the referees don’t want it either.
“The kids work hard all week long and practice all week long to get these opportunities and everybody wants to wrestle. We’ve been there a few years ago, maybe to not that extent, but we were pretty much at the bottom trying to claw our way out and it just takes a lot of hard work. Their programs have the type of tradition I think that it’ll come back around.”
Next up for the now 17-2 Raiders is the District 9 Class 2A Dual Tournament where they’ll look to win their ninth straight title in DuBois Saturday. They’ll be the No. 2 seed, facing No. 3 seed Curwensville at 11 a.m. with the winner getting the winner of the other 11 a.m. match between No. 1 seed Brockway or No. 4 seed Port Allegany in the final at 1:30 p.m.
Klepfer’s Raiders haven’t lost a match to a D9 team on the mat since losing to Redbank Valley in the 2013 dual finals. They’ve won all but two dual titles since 2011, or the season after going 1-15. The 2011 loss came to Ridgway, which the Raiders beat during the regular season. That loss still resonates with Klepfer.
“We will never walk into (Duals) weekend not prepared,” Klepfer said. “I’m not saying we weren’t in 2011, but we take nothing for granted starting right now. We’ll walk into the practice room tomorrow focused on Curwensville.
“We’ve wrestled Curwensville already, and haven’t seen Brockway or Port Allegany, but it’s going to be like you’re wrestling for a state title every single time you step on the mat now.”
In last week’s match:
THURSDAY, Jan. 27
Brookville 59,
Punxsutawney 10
Winning seven of nine bouts on the mat and taking advantage of four Punxsutawney forfeits, the Brookville Raiders wrestlers piled up a 59-10 win over the Chucks Thursday night.
The Raiders (15-2) picked up pins from Brayden Kunselman at 138 pounds, Jackson Zimmerman at 189, Bryce Rafferty at 215 and Porter Kahle at heavyweight.
Kunselman pinned David Kunselman in the second period while Zimmerman, Rafferty and Kahle got their work done in the first period.
Also for the Raiders, Jared Popson notched a 15-5 major decision over Dysen Gould at 113, Josh Popson majored Brice Rowan 9-1 at 145 and Easton Belfiore blanked Landon Martz 6-0 at 172.
Chris Carroll (106), Logan Oakes (120), Cole Householder (126) and Owen Reinsel (132) notched forfeit wins.
The Chucks’ lone wins came in the first two bouts of the night at 152 and 160. Brady Smith majored Carson Weaver, 19-10, at 152 pounds, and Grant Miller pinned Kolton Miller in the second period.