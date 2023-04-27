KNOX — Noah Shaffer and Owen Fleming combined on a five-hitter as the Brookville Raiders baseball team topped Keystone 9-3 on a damp day.
Shaffer went the first four innings to get the win, giving up two hits while walking four and striking out five. The Raiders’ first-year senior has been a big boost for his team, both on the mound and at the plate.
While Shaffer took a .474 batting average into Wednesday’s home game with Bradford — the game was moved to Brookville due to busing problems that forced a flip in the schedule with the Raiders now visiting the Owls on May 11 — he gave the Raiders a big boost with his four innings against the Panthers after debuting on the mound in last Tuesday’s loss to DuBois Central Catholic.
“Noah’s arm looked lively and he squared as many baseballs up as anyone in the room,” said Raiders head coach Chad Weaver of Shaffer’s preseason. “After another multi-hit game against Brockway, as the bus pulled in our stats went live on Gamechanger, I informed the team that the new leader in batting average on the club was a ‘camo wearing, dirt bike riding, smiling soul who hadn’t played a game of baseball for 6 years, Noah Shaffer.’”
Weaver was impressed with Shaffer’s progress in March and it’s continued.
“He had a pile of ground to make up and the reps he lost couldn’t be made up in three weeks and I didn’t want him to get frustrated or regretful and he’s done everything but that,” Weaver added. “He went to Tennessee with us and bided his time. He competed in practice and waited for an opportunity. He barreled three baseballs in four at-bats in Chattanooga and really took the decision to play him out of our hands. … and now he comes in throwing strikes with a second pitch.
Fleming got the three-inning save, striking out four and walking one. Shaffer allowed one run while Fleming gave up two runs in the seventh, one of them earned.
Riley Smith, Carson Weaver and Shaffer each had two hits for the Raiders, who scored four runs in the top of the fourth to go up 5-0. They added three more in the sixth for a 6-3 lead.
After Wednesday’s game with the Owls, the Raiders are scheduled to host Elk County Catholic Thursday before Monday’s trip to Punxsutawney.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, April 21
Brookville 7, Clearfield 6
In a marathon game ended under the lights at McKinley Field, a walk-off single by Carson Weaver with one out in the bottom of the 11th inning led the Raiders to the win over the Bison.
The Raiders trailed 5-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning before taking the lead with a five-run bottom of the sixth inning. Clearfield sent the game into extra innings with a run in the seventh and four innings later, Weaver’s single over Morgen Billotte’s head in the bottom of the 11th scored Carter Kessler from second base after he was bunted up to scoring position by Sergio Sotillo.
The Raiders were in games late in two losses to DuBois Central Catholic earlier this week, then beat Brockway Thursday, then had to outlast the Bison deep into extras Friday.
“Every inning we came in and told the kids we can’t play with fire anymore because Clearfield could stick one through nine, or at least traditionally they can and we just had those moments we let get by us the last three weeks, we seemed to repaid for all of them tonight in one lump sum. We had everything that we needed to go our way, go our way.”
Freshman right-hander Ladd Blake, the Raiders’ third of four pitchers, went 4 1/3 innings of relief and got out of some big jams as he helped stymie the Bison four straight innings with the bases loaded from the eighth through 10th innings. He gave up two hits while striking out eight and walking seven.
However, it appears that Blake threw his 101st pitch of the game, a ball, to Bison hitter Christian Welker and then was lifted in favor Owen Fleming who then walked Welker and struck out Will Domico as the Bison stranded the bases loaded for the third straight inning with the eighth inning ending with a double-play lineup with one out and the bases loaded.
If the Raiders are ruled to have violated the PIAA pitch count ruling — it’s believed to be 100 with pitchers allowed to go over the threshold during an at-bat — then the penalty would be a forfeited game.
Clearfield wound up stranding 18 batters on base to Brookville eight.
On the field, Hunter Rumsky got the no-decision, going six innings while giving up seven hits and one walk while striking out five and giving up the Raiders’ first six runs. Craig Mays took the loss, going the final 4 1/3 innings, giving up four hits and walking three while striking out one.
Sam Krug and Pierson Ruhlman threw for the Raiders before Blake took over with one out in the seventh. Fleming, who got the final out of the top of the 11th, would get the win.
Weaver led the Raiders with three hits while Noah Shaffer had two hits.
Anthony Lopez went 4-for-7 to lead the Bison who out-hit the Raiders 16-11. Billotte went 3-for-5 with two doubles and Matt Irvin had two hits.
THURSDAY, April 20
Brookville 4, Brockway 1
At Brockway, Carson Weaver gave the Raiders a much-needed boost by tossing a complete-game four-hitter against the Rovers.
Weaver needed just 89 pitches to go the distance, walking three and striking out seven.
“We have been snakebitten just about every step we’ve taken this year,” Brookville head coach Chad Weaver said. “So it was nice to (get a win) and we played really good defense behind Carson. Carson threw a really nice game — I think he threw 89 pitches over seven innings. He stayed efficient, stayed within the strike zone and believed in his defense.”
Coach Weaver also gave credit to catcher Riley Smith in helping his son Carson’s performance on the mound.
“Riley Smith called an excellent game,” coach Weaver said. “We were in the dugout talking about how we’d approach guys and attack hitters and Riley was like 98 percent in step with us. So that was big, too.”
The Raiders scored three runs in the top of the second then added a run in the fourth. The Raiders loaded the bases with no outs in the second. Ladd Blake scored on a passed ball, Pierson Ruhlman scored on Kai Kaltenbach’s groundout and Noah Shaffer singled in the third run.
In the fifth, Shaffer singled with two outs to start the rally that produced a run three batters later on Smith’s bases-loaded walk.
Shaffer had two of the Raiders’ four hits off Rovers starter Ezra Swanson who also went the distance, striking out six and walking four.
WEDNESDAY, April 19
DuBois CC 11, Brookville 5
For the second time in as many days — the Raiders lost 10-8 on Tuesday at Stern Field — the Raiders faced the Cardinals as the home team this time under the lights at Stern and dropped another matchup.
This time around, the score stood at 5-5 before the Cardinals erupted for six runs with two outs in the top of the seventh to put the game away. Carter Himes doubled in two runs and three more runs came home on Brayden Fox’s double.
The Raiders managed just five hits off three Cardinals pitchers, who also combined to walk nine batters. But the Cardinals’ third pitcher, Aiden Snowberger, pitched two perfect innings, striking out four to get the win.
With two outs in the second, Owen Fleming singled in a run and Sergio Sotillo and Bryce Weaver walked with the bases loaded to force home two more runs for a 3-0 lead. Another bases-loaded walk to Fleming in the third tied it at 4-4. Carter Kessler’s two-out single put the Raiders up 5-4 in the bottom of the fourth to cap their scoring for the night.
Bryce Weaver, Pierson Ruhlman and Ladd Blake threw for the Raiders. Ruhlman took the loss in relief of Weaver, who went the first 4 1/3 innings.
Courier-Express sports writer Tyler Kolesar contributed to this story.