RIDGWAY — A familiar coaching mantra at Brookville, and likely other places with cross country, and track and field athletes:
Get good enough to give yourself margin for error when it matters the most.
Or, be good enough to survive an off day ... or in Raiders senior Calvin Doolittle’s case at last Saturday’s District 9 Class 2A Cross Country Championships at Francis Grandinetti Elementary School, qualify for states even with one shoe.
After losing one of his shoes at the one-mile mark of the 3.1-mile race, Doolittle went the rest of the way without it and finished 11th in 18:47. It’s his third trip to states, and of course, the hardest earned.
“It speaks of the mental discipline and everything he’s done right over the years,” said Raiders head coach Doug Roseman, who could only shake his head in amazement. “That would freak out a lot of kids. You ask most people, including his father, and they didn’t know he didn’t have a shoe on. It didn’t affect him that much. It didn’t look like somebody out there running with one shoe.”
Doolittle thought he’d learned his lesson after finishing the final stretch of the race at the very wet and muddy Rocky Grove Invitational.
“I definitely tied my shoes tighter,” Doolittle said Monday afternoon. “I even went to some of my teammates and told them there’s no way the shoe is coming off today. I double-knotted them, tucked the laces in, but it didn’t happen.”
The course did manage to bite him around the mile mark.
“I walked some of the course and I thought there was just enough mud to make it slippery,” Doolittle said. “I didn’t think there’d be a chance a shoe would come off. But there was a huge downhill and I must have stepped in a super-wet spot and I felt it pull off. It didn’t come off right away and I was able to go a couple hundred yards with it half on, but I knew it was coming off and it went off going around the corner.”
Assistant coach Dan Murdock saw the lost shoe and by rule was able to grab it and get it to the two-mile mark where they’d be able to give it back to their senior runner, if he wanted it.
“I’m at the mile mark and he’s in third and looks great and he gets past the mile mark and it’s not like it was a fast mile, but I thought where he was, his time was perfect, but his face did not suggest that and then 20 yards later the shoe comes off,” Murdock said.
The shoe and both coaches were waiting for Doolittle one mile later.
“Coach came to me holding the shoe and told me, ‘Well, we’re going to find out how tough he is,’” Roseman said. “And I said, ‘Huh?’”
Doolittle shook his head, refusing a pit stop to add the shoe.
“It was either slip and slide mud or a gravel path,” he said. “It never felt great.”
But the shoe was not an option, nor missing states when his ninth-grade kid sister Erika had already qualified for states in the previous race.
“I thought that if (lost shoe) is the reason I don’t go to states my senior year, I was going to be crushed,” said Doolittle. “(Erika qualifying) definitely crossed my mind going through the race. There’s no way she could go run the race and leave me behind. Whenever I saw her finish her race, I was extremely proud. It was great to watch.”
And it motivated Doolittle, perhaps a likely top three to five place finisher, to just get across the line within the top-10 non-team qualifying finishing group.
Doolittle was the seventh of that group of 10 runners not wearing a Cranberry or Elk County Catholic jersey — Cranberry finished with 52 points to ECC’s 60 and all of their runners advance to states — with the 10th qualifying spot finishing 19th overall in 19:19.
The 11th spot would’ve been 19:21, or 34 seconds behind Doolittle. No shoe was the right call.
“I knew it was possible to finish the race, but it wasn’t in my best interest to stop and put on the shoe. Even the coaches asked me at the 2-mile mark and I felt I can’t because I would’ve lost my rhythm,” Doolittle said. “It wasn’t until after the race where I felt OK about what I did. I was in third, but there were guys on my shoulder and I knew there was a pack that I knew I had to stay with and they were pulling out in front of me so I had to dig deep. That’s the furthest I’ve had to dig to get through a race. I knew I needed to do more than I would’ve had I not lost the shoe.”
The Raiders wound up fifth in the team standings as Clarion-Limestone and North Clarion were third and fourth.
Also scoring for the Raiders were sophomores Alec Geer (28th, 19:43) and Jack Gill (33rd, 19:58), freshman Cole Householder (55th, 21:05), and sophomore Ian Clowes (56th, 21:10). Also running were freshman Jacob Murdock (58th, 21:19) and sophomore Brady Means (60th, 21:31).
“Most of those guys had their best performance ever, and relatively speaking with the mud, I couldn’t be more happy with that,” Roseman said. “They did everything right, didn’t complain about the weather and didn’t let it affect them any more than it had to. We were really pleased with what we saw.”