BROOKVILLE — On a day that saw the Brookville Raiders soccer team take on Clearfield a man short for a little over a half the game, it batted the Bison in a 3-2 loss last Saturday afternoon.
Clearfield converted on a penalty kick to make the score 3-1 with a few seconds left in the first half when a Raiders defender deflected a shot away from the goal with his arm.
That’s an automatic red card and disqualification, leaving the violating team one player short the rest of the game. It’s not an unsportsmanlike ruling, so no suspension is mandated for the violating player.
As it turned out, Clearfield didn’t score again and the Raiders’ Steven Plyler scored off an assist from Brad Fiscus with just under 22 minutes left in the second half set the final score.
“The kids battled really well on Saturday and quite frankly the best soccer they’ve played this fall was a man down and we outscored Clearfield when we were down a player,” said Raiders head coach Dave Reitz, whose team was scheduled to host DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday afternoon. “They came together and worked together.”
Saturday’s varsity doubleheader with the girls against Clearfield was marked by commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the terrorist attacks on our country back in 2001. Reitz was in reserves at the time after serving from 1995 through 1999 as a Marine Corps sergeant and he’s now Jefferson County’s Director of Veterans Affairs.
“We have around 4,000 veterans in Jefferson County and any time we can do anything that pays tribute to those who are alive or have passed away, it’s a huge honor,” Reitz said. “It’s one we really need to keep making sure to instill in our children. The kids were super-receptive to that and are sensitive to the issue. It’s coming from the home, so it’s great that’s being taught by their children.”
Luke Sidorick scored two of the three Bison goals in the first half, including the ensuing penalty kick after the violation. Thomas Rotella scored the other goal.
For Brookville (0-4), Plyler and Fiscus reversed the sequence from the second half as Fiscus scored off a Plyler helper in the first half to cut the score to 2-1.
Thursday, the Raiders visit Elk County Catholic at 6:30 p.m. in Kersey and Saturday, they visit Forest Area. Next Tuesday, the Raiders host Punxsutawney at 5:45 p.m.
GIRLS
Clearfield 7,
Brookville 0
In Saturday’s first game, the Lady Raiders trailed just 1-0 at halftime before the visitors pulled away with six second-half goals.
Elle Smith scored four goals for the Lady Bison, who outshot Brookville 18-2. Lady Raiders goalkeeper Jordan Cook made 11 saves.
THURSDAY, Sept. 9
BOYS
C-L 8, Forest Area 1
In the season-opener at home for the Lions, Bailee Verdill led the scoring barrage with three goals and two assists against the Fires.
Brock Smith, Nate Megnin, Thomas Uckert, Wyatt Boyden and Cody Whitling also scored while Whitling, Jameson McIlwain and Carter Brown added assists.
Brockway 9, Brookville 0
At Brockway, the Raiders were routed by the host Rovers who had nine different players score goals.
GIRLS
Brockway 1,
Brookville 0
In the other game at Brockway, the Lady Raiders were blanked by the hosts who got a goal from Amanda Decker.
Josie Orinko was the goalkeeper for the Lady Rovers.