SHARON — Even with all the accomplishments over the past decade-plus for the Brookville Raiders wrestling team, it pulled something off at last Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A Northwest Regional at Sharon High School it hadn’t done for 25 years.
Qualifying six for this week’s PIAA Championships at Hershey’s Giant Center, the Raiders won their first regional team title since 1997.
Not even the state champion 2016 squad did that and anyone familiar with District 9/10 wrestling history, the main reason that almost all programs have failed to do for that span was beat the Reynolds Raiders, who had won 22 of the past 24 team crowns.
Reynolds won the District 10 title two weeks ago despite no district champions and did finish second at Sharon, but the D9 Raiders with their 11-man regional lineup and six state qualifiers piled up 141 points. They placed eight wrestlers in the top six.
Reynolds, with five state qualifiers, finished second while Brockway was third at 94.5 points.
There was no dominant D10 lineup this year and the Raiders, who finished tied for fifth at the PIAA Duals with none of the three D10 teams winning a state match, basically backed up their favorites role.
“To come here and win this, you obviously have to push some guys through to Hershey, so getting six out is a good number,” said Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer. “We thought coming in we could do six or seven on a really good weekend, maybe eight, but it’s pretty big for our program. Six getting out, four of them underclassmen, so that’s pretty big.”
Senior Owen Reinsel, a two-time fourth-place state medalist and ranked No. 2 in the state via papowerwrestling.com going into the weekend, won his first-ever regional title at 132 pounds while freshman Cole Householder became the first Raiders rookie to ever win a regional title, taking the crown at 120. See the separate story on the regional champs.
“Coach K enjoys them both,” Reinsel said of his title and the team championship that yielded the Raiders yet another trophy. “We were talking about it all week. He said we were going to be in the run with Hickory, Brockway, it’s going to be close but if we go out and compete, we’d be No. 1. He’s extremely happy with that because we haven’t gotten that in 25 years.
“We brought 11 out of 13, taking six to states, two freshmen, it was a Brookville show today.”
The Raiders send their biggest group to states since seven in back-to-back years of 2016 and 2017. Two other times they’ve managed six — 2014 and 1997.
Senior Bryce Rafferty finished second at 215 to qualify for states for the first time as did junior Jackson Zimmerman with his third at 189. Junior Brayden Kunselman makes his second trip after finishing fourth at 138 while freshman Easton Belfiore finished fourth at 172.
Rafferty (35-4), ranked No. 7, was in a loaded 215 bracket that had four of the top nine wrestlers in the state and he got to the finals with a 4-2 win over No. 23 Brayden McCloskey of Reynolds before a big second-period pin of No. 9 Abraham Keep of Girard in the semifinals.
Rafferty ran into No. 4 Hayden Linkerof of Eisenhower who majored No. 5 Cael Black of Eisenhower 13-1 in their semifinal showdown. Linkerof kept going strong and dealt Rafferty an 11-3 major decision.
“He wanted that regional title, but we’re moving on and again next week, we’re starting 0-0 and it’s just a thing where it kind of got away from him quick there in the final,” Klepfer said. “He gave up the second takedown and then a cheap couple back points and it got to 6-1 and put us in a mode where we had to start thinking big move. We almost got it there.”
Kunselman (38-8), ranked No. 12, grinded out a fourth-place state berth at 138 despite losing his quarterfinal opener Friday night in a 7-5 decision to Grove City’s No. 21 freshman Cody Hamilton.
He reeled off three wins in the consolation bracket, an 11-5 win over Port Allegany’s Peyton Stiles, a 4-2 win over Cranberry’s Dane Wenner and then a 5-1 win over Greenville’s No. 14 Riley Kneeland to secure a state berth.
In the bout for third, Kunselman lost again to Hamilton 6-3.
“Brayden had a tough go of it a little bit with his health after the Friday loss, but pulled himself together, got a good night’s sleep and came back really strong today,” Klepfer said. “I think he learned a lot about himself today as a person and it was huge for our team. We needed that and he pulled it together the way he needed to. We obviously wanted to have gotten third, but he’s advancing.”
Zimmerman (23-5), ranked 11th, lost in a semifinal pin at the hands of top-ranked Cole Karpinski of Greenville after avenging a regular-season loss to No. 8 Danny Church of Fort LeBoeuf in a 3-2 quarterfinal win.
Zimmerman clinched a state berth with a pin of Corry’s Ethyn Allen in the consolation semifinals before blanking No. 3 Landon Caldwell of Saegertown, 4-0, for third place.
“Jackson put together a good tournament,” Klepfer said. “Two top eight kids, so those are really big wins, finishing with wins against two kids who beat him this year.”
The unranked Belfiore (25-14) along with Householder joined the short list of Raiders freshmen state qualifiers with his fourth at 172.
He reached the semifinals before losing to 7-3 to eventual champion No. 9 Brock Covell of Titusville. He opened with a 6-3 win over No. 21 Louden Gledhill of Cochranton.
With a state berth at stake in the consolation bracket, Belfiore escaped with 39 seconds in the third period and held off Corry’s Mason Savitz for a 5-4 win.
“He caught me off-guard in the first period and took me down. I knew I had to change my game plan and attack more and get to my feet,” Belfiore said. “At the beginning of the year, I’d think you were crazy if you told me I was going to the state tournament. But as the year went on, I started trusting myself more and I’m happy to be at where I am now.”
Belfiore pointed to his big win at the Ultimate Duals over Fort LeBoeuf’s Ryan Welka as a turning point. Welka, the D10 runner-up at 160, did not get out to Hershey, losing in the consolation semifinals.
Belfiore lost his third-place bout to Reynolds’ Jalen Wagner, 1-0.
“Easton, a freshman getting through at that weight class is extremely tough to do, and he was close and right there with all the best guys, so it’s really encouraging for his future.”
Jared Popson and Carson Weaver finished fifth and sixth respectively at 113 and 152 pounds. Also making the trip were Brecken Cieleski at 145 (1-2), Coyha Brown at 160 (2-2) and Porter Kahle at heavyweight (1-2).