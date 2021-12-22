BROOKVILLE — Capping off a week of ending losing streaks, the Brookville Raiders basketball team heads to St. Marys Wednesday for its final game before Christmas.
The 4-0 Raiders beat Ridgway and Elk County Catholic last week, beating those two traditional powers for the first time in a decade or more — a 17-game losing streak snapped against the Crusaders with a 56-50 win at home Friday and a 9-game slide with the Elkers in a 57-43 win at Ridgway last Wednesday.
After the trip to play the Flying Dutchmen, the Raiders make their annual trip to the DuBois Holiday Tournament next Tuesday and Wednesday, opening with DuBois Central Catholic in the first game at 6 p.m. Concurrently, a JV tournament will run both days at 2:30 and 4 p.m. The Raiders JVs open with DCC Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
The winners and losers meet DuBois or Brockway on Wednesday with the varsity consolation and championship games set for 6 and 7:30 p.m. respectively.
Here’s a look at last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Dec. 17
Brookville 56,
Elk Co. Catholic 50
While the Raiders never relinquished the lead, things certainly weren’t easy in dealing with the Crusaders
It usually never is against the Crusaders, who were the last team to beat the Raiders at home at the beginning of the 2019-20. So it was a meaningful win for sure for the Raiders, who ran their home winning streak to 22 and it also snapped a 17-game losing streak to ECC dating back to the first of two meetings during the 2011-12 season.
“Every time they made a run, we answered and I was a little worried there, but we answered again,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park. “I’d like to say I’m happy about the game,” he added. “The kids played hard and executed and shot well. That’s a tough team. They were solid, played defense and attacked the rim. We just had that one bad stretch of two, three minutes that just killed us.”
The Raiders led by as many as 11 in the first half at 27-16, 28-18 at halftime and owned their largest lead at 32-20 early in the third quarter, but the Crusaders slowly climbed back into the game, cutting it to 37-31 by the end of the third.
In the fourth, an ECC 8-2 run capped by Charlie Breindel’s basket with 3:41 remaining cut the Raiders’ lead to 47-45.
The Raiders answered. Clayton Cook’s basket and then Griffin Ruhlman’s traditional three-point play off a rebounded missed free throw by Danny Lauer put the Raiders up 52-45 with 2:02 left.
“He went and got it and squeezed through two guys and that’s just him wanting the ball in a situation,” Park said.
Essentially, that secured things for the Raiders. Breindel, who scored all 11 of his points in the fourth, had a chance to complete a three-point play in the closing seconds but missed the free throw that kept the Raiders’ lead at 54-50 with 24.9 seconds left and Ian Pete set the final with a pair of freebies with 12.9 seconds left.
Pete was one of four Raiders in double-figure scoring with 10 points as was Cook with 10 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots not to mention several altered shots inside as the Crusaders ran it hard to the rim as did the Raiders.
Ruhlman and Lauer each scored 12 points.
The Raiders shot it well at 51 percent (19-for-37) despite not making a 3-point shot in seven attempts. They outrebounded the Crusaders, 31-23, and were a solid 18-for-24 from the foul line. Lauer converted on eight of nine attempts.
Luke Jansen paced the Crusaders with 18 points while Michael Jacobs finished with 13. ECC shot 38 percent (19-for-50) and was 10-for-13 from the foul line.
In a half-court intensive game, the Crusaders won the turnover battle in a low-giveaway game, 10-8.
For Crusaders head coach Aaron Straub, it was all about the slow start at 6-0 out of the gate and playing catch-up from the first half. The Crusaders outscored the Raiders, 32-28, in the second half.
“I thought we played a lot better in the second half in terms of us elongating some possessions,” Straub said. “We didn’t do that in the first half. We had two quick threes that I was not very happy with. We weren’t strong and you need to move the defense if you’re going to get the ball to the hoop.
“In the second half, I thought we moved the defense and played a little bit stronger. That’s a really good Brookville team with some premier players. I thought we battled, but I was disappointed with the start. We weren’t really in tune with what we were trying to do.”
WEDNES., Dec. 15
Brookville 57,
Ridgway 43
After trailing by three points at 26-23 at halftime, the visiting Raiders outscored the Elkers 34-17 in the second half for their first win over Ridgway since the 2010-11 season.
The last time the Raiders won at Ridgway, well, it’s been awhile. Only playing a few times between 2010-11 and the 1978-79 season, the last Raiders win at Ridgway was a 47-39 win in December of 1978.
The Raiders outscored the Elkers 18-10 in the third quarter and 16-7 in the fourth to pull away with the win.
Danny Lauer, sitting out a big part of the first half with two fouls, scored six of his team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter on perfect 5-for-5 shooting (three 3-pointers) from the floor while Hunter Geer scored six of his eight points in the final eight minutes. Clayton Cook and Griffin Ruhlman also finished with eight points.
The Raiders (21-for-36) and Elkers (18-for-31) both shot just over 58 percent from the field, but the Raiders won the turnover battle, 17-10, and outscored the Elkers 22-6 in points off turnovers with a 19-14 rebound advantage.
Ridgway got 22 points from Dan Park and nine from Dom Allegretto.