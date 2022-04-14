Going into Wednesday, the combined games played total of the Clarion-Limestone baseball and softball teams so far this spring was two.
Both of them belonged to the Lady Lions softball team that fell to 0-2 with last Saturday’s 14-2 loss in five innings to DuBois Central Catholic at DuBois’ Heindl Field.
Meanwhile, the Lions baseball team went into Wednesday’s game with DuBois Central Catholic at DuBois’ Stern Field with a perfect 0-0 record. Six games on the schedule had been postponed to start the season.
Tuesday, the Lions had their game at Forest Area in Marienville postponed. Thursday, the Lions were set to face A-C Valley/Union at Butler’s Pullman Park. Next Monday and Tuesday, they’re scheduled to visit West Shamokin and Clarion.
The Lady Lions softballers were scheduled to host A-C Valley Thursday before trips to West Shamokin and Clarion like the baseball team next Monday and Tuesday.
Last Saturday, the Lady Lions lost their D9 Class 1A Championship game rematch from last year at Heindl Field as DuBois Central Catholic scored eight runs in the top of the fifth inning to break the game open.
Kayley Risser went 3-for-3 with two triples, three runs scored and three runs batted in to lead DCC.
For the Lady Lions, Frances Milliron singled twice while driving in a run and scoring the team’s other run. Brinna Bailey scored on Milliron’s RBI single.
Regan Husted started for the Lady Lions and took the loss, throwing four-plus innings before Jenna Dunn pitched a scoreless inning of relief.